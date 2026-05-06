New York, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DNA Microarray Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The DNA microarray market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising demand for advanced genomic research, personalized medicine, and early disease diagnosis. The increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases is driving the adoption of DNA microarray technologies worldwide. Technological advancements in bioinformatics, automation, and high-throughput screening are further supporting market expansion. Additionally, growing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D are creating new opportunities for market players.

DelveInsight’s DNA Microarray Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading DNA microarray companies’ market shares, challenges, DNA microarray market drivers, barriers, trends, and key DNA microarray companies in the market.

DNA Microarray Market Summary

2025 DNA Microarray Market Size: USD 2.5 Billion

USD 2.5 Billion 2034 Projected DNA Microarray Market Size: USD 4.7 Billion

USD 4.7 Billion DNA Microarray Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest DNA Microarray Market: North America

North America Largest Microarray Type Segment: Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays Category

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays Category Key Companies in the DNA Microarray Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Roche, Arrayit Corporation, Phalanx Biotech Group, CapitalBio Corporation, Applied Microarrays, LC Sciences, Oxford Gene Technology, Akonni Biosystems, Arraystar Inc., Febit Holding GmbH, CustomArray Inc., Microarrays Inc., Molecular Devices, Scienion AG, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the DNA Microarray Market

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders: The growing burden of cancer, rare diseases, and inherited disorders is significantly boosting demand for DNA microarrays. These platforms help identify disease-associated genes, mutations, and biomarkers, supporting early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies.

The growing burden of cancer, rare diseases, and inherited disorders is significantly boosting demand for DNA microarrays. These platforms help identify disease-associated genes, mutations, and biomarkers, supporting early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies. Expanding Use in Gene Expression and Genotyping Studies: DNA microarrays enable simultaneous analysis of thousands of genes, making them valuable for gene expression profiling and SNP genotyping. Their widespread use in genomics research continues to drive market expansion.

DNA microarrays enable simultaneous analysis of thousands of genes, making them valuable for gene expression profiling and SNP genotyping. Their widespread use in genomics research continues to drive market expansion. Growth of Personalized and Precision Medicine: The increasing shift toward individualized treatment approaches has accelerated the need for genomic tools. DNA microarrays support patient stratification, drug-response prediction, and molecular diagnostics, making them essential in precision medicine programs.

The increasing shift toward individualized treatment approaches has accelerated the need for genomic tools. DNA microarrays support patient stratification, drug-response prediction, and molecular diagnostics, making them essential in precision medicine programs. Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Activities: Pharma and biotech companies are adopting DNA microarrays for drug discovery, toxicity testing, target identification, and biomarker validation. Growing investment in life sciences R&D is fueling demand for high-throughput analysis platforms.

Pharma and biotech companies are adopting DNA microarrays for drug discovery, toxicity testing, target identification, and biomarker validation. Growing investment in life sciences R&D is fueling demand for high-throughput analysis platforms. Technological Advancements in Microarray Platforms: Innovations such as higher-density arrays, improved probe design, enhanced sensitivity, automation, and better data analytics are increasing the efficiency and reliability of DNA microarrays. These improvements are widening adoption globally.

Innovations such as higher-density arrays, improved probe design, enhanced sensitivity, automation, and better data analytics are increasing the efficiency and reliability of DNA microarrays. These improvements are widening adoption globally. Integration with Bioinformatics and AI Tools: Modern DNA microarray workflows increasingly rely on bioinformatics software and cloud-based analytics for interpreting complex genomic datasets. This integration is improving usability and expanding commercial opportunities.

Modern DNA microarray workflows increasingly rely on bioinformatics software and cloud-based analytics for interpreting complex genomic datasets. This integration is improving usability and expanding commercial opportunities. Growing Demand from Academic and Research Institutes: Universities, research centers, and government-funded genomics programs continue to be major end users of DNA microarrays for disease research, agricultural genomics, and molecular biology studies.

Get a sneak peek at the DNA microarray market dynamics @ DNA Microarray Market Trends

Regional DNA Microarray Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global DNA Microarray market in 2025, representing 41.39% of total revenue among all regions.

This leading position is supported by the strong presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of genomic technologies.

The region also gains from substantial government investments in genomics research, a rising burden of chronic and genetic disorders, and the growing application of DNA microarrays in drug development and clinical diagnostics.

Furthermore, ongoing product advancements and the presence of prominent industry participants continue to strengthen market expansion, positioning North America as a key driver of the global DNA microarray market.

Europe

The Europe DNA microarray market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established research infrastructure, and growing emphasis on precision medicine.

Moreover, ongoing development initiatives by major industry players are further strengthening the market’s expansion momentum.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key contributor to the growth of the DNA microarray market, supported by ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, growing investments in genomics and biotechnology, and the increasing footprint of pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Additionally, the increasing incidence of chronic and hereditary diseases is fueling the need for advanced diagnostic technologies like DNA microarrays for uses including gene expression profiling, mutation identification, and personalized treatment approaches.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the DNA microarray market, get a snapshot of the DNA Microarray Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the DNA Microarray Market

In May 2025, Agilent Technologies received European regulatory approval for its SurePrint G3 Human CNV Microarray, expanding its clinical and research applications across European markets.

received European regulatory approval for its SurePrint G3 Human CNV Microarray, expanding its clinical and research applications across European markets. In January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Axiom™ PangenomiX Array, a highly advanced and ethnically diverse genotyping microarray designed for pharmacogenomics and large-scale disease research, enabling more accurate biomarker discovery and drug response analysis.

What is DNA Microarray?

A DNA microarray is a high-throughput molecular biology tool used to analyze the expression levels of thousands of genes simultaneously or to detect specific DNA sequences within a sample. It consists of a solid surface, such as a glass slide or silicon chip, onto which thousands of microscopic DNA probes are fixed in an organized grid pattern. When fluorescently labeled DNA or RNA samples are applied to the chip, complementary sequences bind to the probes through hybridization, allowing researchers to measure gene activity, identify genetic mutations, study disease mechanisms, and compare gene expression patterns between healthy and diseased tissues. DNA microarrays have become an essential technology in genomics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics due to their ability to generate large-scale genetic data quickly and efficiently.

DNA Microarray Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 DNA Microarray Market CAGR ~7% DNA Microarray Market Size by 2034 USD 4.7 Billion Key DNA Microarray Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Roche, Arrayit Corporation, Phalanx Biotech Group, CapitalBio Corporation, Applied Microarrays, LC Sciences, Oxford Gene Technology, Akonni Biosystems, Arraystar Inc., Febit Holding GmbH, CustomArray Inc., Microarrays Inc., Molecular Devices, Scienion AG, and others

DNA Microarray Market Assessment

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation DNA Microarray Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Software, and Services DNA Microarray Market Segmentation By Microarray Type: cDNA Microarrays, Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays, SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) Microarrays, and Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Microarrays DNA Microarray Market Segmentation By Application: Gene Expression Analysis, Genotyping & SNP Analysis, and Others DNA Microarray Market Segmentation By End User: Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others DNA Microarray Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the DNA microarray market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ DNA Microarray Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 DNA Microarray Market Report Introduction 2 DNA Microarray Market Executive Summary 3 DNA Microarray Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 DNA Microarray Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 DNA Microarray Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 DNA Microarray Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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