New York, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare Analytics Market is Predicted to Cross the USD 380 Billion Mark by 2034 | DelveInsight

The healthcare analytics market is largely fueled by the increasing adoption of electronic health records, which produce vast amounts of patient data that require sophisticated analysis. The growing incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer is driving demand for data-backed decision-making and personalized care approaches. Furthermore, the transition toward value-based healthcare, continuous advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and rising healthcare expenditures are prompting providers to implement analytics solutions to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

DelveInsight’s Healthcare Analytics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading healthcare analytics companies’ market shares, challenges, healthcare analytics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key healthcare analytics companies in the market.

Healthcare Analytics Market Summary

2025 Healthcare Analytics Market Size: USD 56 Billion

USD 56 Billion 2034 Projected Healthcare Analytics Market Size: USD 390 Billion

USD 390 Billion Healthcare Analytics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 24%

24% Largest Healthcare Analytics Market: North America

North America Largest Component Segment: Software Category

Software Category Key Companies in the Healthcare Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Health, SAS Institute, Optum, McKesson Corporation, IQVIA, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Inovalon, Arcadia, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Tableau, MedeAnalytics, Siemens Healthineers, Verisk Analytics, CitiusTech, Datavant, Cloudera, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Healthcare Analytics Market

Widespread Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Healthcare providers are increasingly digitizing patient records, creating large volumes of structured and unstructured data that require advanced analytics tools for interpretation and decision-making. Nearly all non-federal acute care hospitals in the U.S. have adopted certified EHR systems, strengthening the foundation for analytics deployment.

Healthcare providers are increasingly digitizing patient records, creating large volumes of structured and unstructured data that require advanced analytics tools for interpretation and decision-making. Nearly all non-federal acute care hospitals in the U.S. have adopted certified EHR systems, strengthening the foundation for analytics deployment. Rising Demand for Cost Reduction and Operational Efficiency: Hospitals, insurers, and healthcare organizations are under pressure to reduce operational costs while improving care quality. Analytics solutions help optimize workflows, reduce unnecessary spending, improve staffing efficiency, and streamline resource utilization.

Hospitals, insurers, and healthcare organizations are under pressure to reduce operational costs while improving care quality. Analytics solutions help optimize workflows, reduce unnecessary spending, improve staffing efficiency, and streamline resource utilization. Shift Toward Value-Based Care Models: The transition from fee-for-service to value-based care has increased the need for performance measurement, population health management, and predictive risk assessment. Healthcare analytics supports providers in improving outcomes while controlling costs.

The transition from fee-for-service to value-based care has increased the need for performance measurement, population health management, and predictive risk assessment. Healthcare analytics supports providers in improving outcomes while controlling costs. Growth of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics: Organizations are increasingly using predictive models to identify high-risk patients, forecast disease progression, and prevent hospital readmissions. Prescriptive analytics further recommends actions for improved clinical and business outcomes.

Organizations are increasingly using predictive models to identify high-risk patients, forecast disease progression, and prevent hospital readmissions. Prescriptive analytics further recommends actions for improved clinical and business outcomes. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: The global rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, along with expanding elderly populations, is generating greater demand for data-driven care planning and long-term patient management solutions.

The global rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, along with expanding elderly populations, is generating greater demand for data-driven care planning and long-term patient management solutions. Expansion of AI and Machine Learning Integration: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhancing healthcare analytics by enabling faster diagnostics, personalized treatment recommendations, fraud detection, and automated decision support systems.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhancing healthcare analytics by enabling faster diagnostics, personalized treatment recommendations, fraud detection, and automated decision support systems. Growing Use of Wearables and Remote Monitoring Devices: Connected devices such as smartwatches, glucose monitors, and remote patient monitoring systems generate real-time health data, increasing demand for analytics platforms capable of continuous monitoring and proactive intervention.

Connected devices such as smartwatches, glucose monitors, and remote patient monitoring systems generate real-time health data, increasing demand for analytics platforms capable of continuous monitoring and proactive intervention. Cloud-Based Analytics Adoption: Cloud deployment offers scalability, lower upfront costs, easier integration, and real-time data accessibility, making advanced analytics more affordable and practical for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Cloud deployment offers scalability, lower upfront costs, easier integration, and real-time data accessibility, making advanced analytics more affordable and practical for healthcare organizations of all sizes. Fraud Detection and Revenue Cycle Optimization: Payers and providers use analytics to detect billing fraud, reduce claim denials, improve reimbursement accuracy, and optimize revenue cycle management processes.

Payers and providers use analytics to detect billing fraud, reduce claim denials, improve reimbursement accuracy, and optimize revenue cycle management processes. Government Support and Regulatory Push for Digital Health: Governments worldwide are promoting interoperability, digital health ecosystems, and healthcare modernization through incentives, mandates, and national health IT programs, accelerating analytics adoption.

Get a sneak peek at the healthcare analytics market dynamics @ Healthcare Analytics Market Trends

Regional Healthcare Analytics Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest portion of the healthcare analytics market, representing nearly 44.36% of total revenue in 2025.

The region’s leading position is mainly driven by its well-established healthcare IT ecosystem, broad implementation of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and the strong presence of prominent analytics vendors.

In addition, substantial healthcare spending, rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, along with favorable government programs encouraging digital health transformation, continue to strengthen its market leadership.

The growing emphasis on value-based care models and evidence-based decision-making is also significantly contributing to market expansion across the region.

One of the key factors supporting growth in North America is the widespread use of EHR systems, which create a strong and connected data infrastructure for advanced analytics applications.

Through large-scale EHR adoption, healthcare organizations can generate and utilize extensive volumes of structured clinical and operational data to enhance patient outcomes, streamline workflows, and advance value-based care strategies. This momentum is further accelerated by the rising incorporation of advanced technologies into EHR platforms.

Europe

In Europe, the healthcare analytics market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by ongoing digital health transformation efforts, supportive government policies for health data exchange, and rising adoption of AI-driven and interoperable analytics platforms.

A key catalyst is the European Health Data Space (EHDS), implemented in 2025, which enables secure access to and secondary use of health data across EU countries, promoting research, innovation, and improved clinical and policy decisions.

Additionally, the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act, which came into effect on August 1, 2024, is establishing a clear regulatory environment for the responsible development and deployment of AI systems, including high-risk healthcare analytics solutions, while encouraging regional investment and adoption.

Europe is also advancing major AI and data infrastructure programs such as the AI Factories initiative under EuroHPC and the 1+ Million Genomes Initiative, both designed to expand access to high-quality health and genomic data for precision medicine, disease forecasting, and advanced analytics by 2026.

Collectively, these regulations, collaborative data ecosystems, and strategic AI investments are accelerating the growth of healthcare analytics across Europe by improving interoperability, fostering innovation, and increasing the adoption of next-generation analytical technologies.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a major growth engine for the healthcare analytics market, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding healthcare IT systems, increasing healthcare spending, and favorable government policies across leading economies.

Strong economic progress in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is encouraging investments in advanced analytics technologies that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and lower costs. At the same time, the region’s large and aging population is increasing demand for data-driven healthcare solutions.

Governments are also playing a key role in accelerating adoption through digital health programs. For instance, India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in January 2025 helped boost the use of electronic health records, telemedicine, and AI-based diagnostics, creating broader opportunities for analytics applications.

The growth of telehealth platforms and mobile health services is further producing large volumes of healthcare data that require analytics for meaningful insights, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Additionally, the rising burden of chronic diseases across the region is strengthening the need for analytics to improve disease management and healthcare resource allocation.

Owing to these combined trends, the Asia Pacific healthcare analytics market is expected to register one of the fastest regional CAGR rates worldwide through 2034, supported by ongoing technological advancements and policy measures across both public and private healthcare sectors.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the healthcare analytics market, get a snapshot of the Healthcare Analytics Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Healthcare Analytics Market

In August 2025, Komodo Health launched “Marmot,” an AI-powered healthcare analytics engine designed to deliver transparent and real-time insights for life sciences and healthcare organizations.

launched “Marmot,” an AI-powered healthcare analytics engine designed to deliver transparent and real-time insights for life sciences and healthcare organizations. In August 2025, SAS Institute released an AI‑driven financial analytics solution tailored for healthcare payers to improve fraud detection, claims accuracy, and cost prediction.

released an AI‑driven financial analytics solution tailored for healthcare payers to improve fraud detection, claims accuracy, and cost prediction. In May 2025, Optum expanded its analytics suite with enhanced revenue cycle and financial performance modules designed to help healthcare providers optimize billing and reduce claim denials.

expanded its analytics suite with enhanced revenue cycle and financial performance modules designed to help healthcare providers optimize billing and reduce claim denials. In April 2025, MedeAnalytics announced the launch of its Health Fabric analytics platform powered by Snowflake’s AI data cloud to support predictive analytics and data enrichment across healthcare organizations.

What is Healthcare Analytics?

Healthcare analytics refers to the systematic use of data, statistical methods, predictive models, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem. It involves collecting and analyzing data from sources such as electronic health records, claims databases, wearable devices, clinical trials, and hospital management systems to generate actionable insights. Healthcare analytics helps providers enhance patient outcomes, optimize treatment plans, reduce operational inefficiencies, manage population health, detect disease trends, and control rising healthcare costs. It is widely applied in areas such as clinical decision support, revenue cycle management, fraud detection, resource allocation, and personalized medicine, making it an essential tool for delivering efficient, data-driven, and value-based healthcare services.

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Healthcare Analytics Market CAGR ~24% Healthcare Analytics Market Size by 2034 USD 390 Billion Key Healthcare Analytics Companies IBM Corporation, Oracle Health, SAS Institute, Optum, McKesson Corporation, IQVIA, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Inovalon, Arcadia, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Tableau, MedeAnalytics, Siemens Healthineers, Verisk Analytics, CitiusTech, Datavant, Cloudera, and others

Healthcare Analytics Market Assessment

Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By Component: Software, Hardware, and Services Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By Deployment Mode: Cloud-based, On-premises, and Hybrid Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By Application: Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics, and Others Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the healthcare analytics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Healthcare Analytics Market Report Introduction 2 Healthcare Analytics Market Executive Summary 3 Healthcare Analytics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Healthcare Analytics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Healthcare Analytics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Healthcare Analytics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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