Primoris Services Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM). The investigation focuses on Primoris’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Primoris securities?

If you purchased Primoris securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 5, 2026, Primoris reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed revenue of $1.6 billion, down 5.4% compared to the prior-year period, and net income of $17.4 million, compared to $44.2 million in the prior-year period.

Primoris also disclosed adjusted EBITDA of $60.5 million, down 39.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.98 in the prior-year period.

In addition, Primoris disclosed that revenue in its Energy segment decreased by $152.9 million, or 13.8%, compared to the prior-year period. The Company attributed the decrease primarily to lower renewable energy activity due to slower-than-anticipated starts of new projects, release of new work, and financial close associated with certain projects.

Primoris further disclosed that Energy segment operating income decreased by $49.1 million, or 62.2%, compared to the prior-year period, due to decreased revenue and increased costs on certain renewable energy projects. The Company stated that these higher costs were driven in part by project redesign efforts, changes in project sequencing, labor productivity challenges, and unfavorable weather conditions. Energy gross profit as a percentage of revenue declined to 7.6%, compared to 10.7% in the prior-year period.

Primoris also reduced its full-year 2026 outlook, including adjusted EPS guidance of $4.80 to $5.00, compared to prior guidance of $5.80 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $480 million to $500 million, compared to prior guidance of $560 million to $580 million.

Following this disclosure, Primoris’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Primoris complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Primoris stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com