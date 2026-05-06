EZ LYNK Named “Integrated Fleet Management Solution of the Year” at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ LYNK has been recognized as the Integrated Fleet Management Solution of the Year in the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards , a program that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products driving innovation across the global automotive and transportation technology markets.

This award highlights the rapid evolution of EZ LYNK’s ELD platform from a streamlined Hours of Service (HOS) tool into a comprehensive, driver-first fleet management solution that unifies compliance, diagnostics, communications, and real-time visibility into a single connected experience. Powered by the compact, plug-and-play Auto Agent 3 , the solution eliminates reliance on fragmented third-party systems and gives fleets a simpler, smarter way to stay productive and compliant across North America.

A key milestone recognized by the award is EZ LYNK’s Canadian ELD Certification , a rigorous, government-regulated process that only a limited number of providers have achieved. As one of the select solutions certified in both the U.S. and Canada, EZ LYNK helps cross-border carriers maintain uninterrupted compliance and seamless driver operations.

The platform also earned attention for its growing network of integrations that tackle real-world fleet challenges. Through partnerships with Drivewyze PreClear and Highway , EZ LYNK now enables weigh station bypass at 800+ sites, faster route efficiencies, and trusted driver location verification all within the ELD app and without additional hardware.

“We built our ELD solution to solve the problems fleets face every day – whether that’s staying compliant, keeping trucks moving, or giving drivers tools that actually make their jobs easier,” said Brad Gintz , CEO and Co-Founder of EZ LYNK. “Being recognized by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our entire team. We’re honored to receive this distinction and excited to continue pushing the boundaries of connected fleet technology.”

EZ LYNK extends sincere thanks to AutoTech Breakthrough, its customers, and its partners for their ongoing trust and support. The company remains focused on bringing fleets a unified, intuitive platform that maximizes uptime, reduces administrative burden, and delivers the connected experience modern carriers expect.