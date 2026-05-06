BREAKING: Primoris Services Stock Down Over 45%; Investors Encouraged to Contact Block & Leviton to Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Primoris Services Corporation investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/prim.

What is this all about?

Primoris Services Corporation’s stock fell over 40% in intraday trading on May 6, 2026, after the company reported Q1 2026 results below analyst expectations and slashed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. In its May 5, 2026 earnings release, Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects. This contrasts with statements made on the company’s February 24, 2026 Q4 2025 earnings call, when Primoris told investors, “We’ve accounted for all of these increased costs and expect renewables margins to improve as we progress into 2026.”

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Primoris Services Corporation common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Primoris Services Corporation, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com