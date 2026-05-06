Nerdio Announces Annual Partner of the Year Award Winners at NerdioCon 2026

Chicago, IL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the leading automated end-user computing (EUC) platform for Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year Awards at NerdioCon 2026, held at the La Quinta Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California. These awards recognize enterprise organizations, technology alliance partners, and MSPs who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, growth, and commitment to delivering Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Microsoft 365, and Intune solutions powered by Nerdio’s platform.

NerdioCon 2026 brought together IT leaders, managed service providers, and Microsoft experts for three days of deep learning, strategic networking, and hands-on collaboration. The Partner of the Year Awards were presented at a special ceremony during the conference, celebrating partners who have gone above and beyond to deliver transformative outcomes for their customers using Nerdio technology.

Enterprise Partner of the Year Winners

Enterprise Americas Partner of the Year: Virtex – Virtex has demonstrated outstanding momentum across the Americas, combining aggressive market expansion, strong Microsoft alignment, and disciplined demand generation to establish themselves as a premier Nerdio growth engine.

Enterprise International Partner of the Year: Softcat – Softcat has set the benchmark for high-impact, strategic partnership within the Nerdio ecosystem, combining market leadership, execution excellence, and deep, strategic alignment to drive outstanding results.

Enterprise Growth Partner of the Year: AHEAD – AHEAD stands out as a model co-sell partner, bringing deep engagement, accountability, and customer-first execution to every opportunity, delivering measurable impact on both revenue and strategic deal success.

Tech Alliance Partner of the Year Winners

Enterprise Tech Alliance Partner of the Year: IGEL – Through a tightly integrated solution with Nerdio Manager, IGEL has simplified VDI modernization and enabled organizations to move to cloud-managed desktops faster and with less operational friction.

MSP Tech Alliance Partner of the Year: Huntress – Huntress is recognized for driving MSP growth and retention by enabling partners to manage and secure cloud-managed desktops with confidence, translating into higher customer stickiness and expanded service opportunities.

Best in Show: Nutanix – Nutanix has expanded what's possible with AVD, enabling customers to extend Azure Virtual Desktop into existing datacenter environments and opening the door to flexible deployment models that meet organizations where they are in their cloud journeys.

MSP Partner of the Year Winners

MSP Americas Partner of the Year: RapidScale – RapidScale has built one of the most impressive AVD practices in North America, with thousands of desktop and Intune users and top-of-chart growth metrics. They are the definition of what it looks like to go all-in on the Nerdio platform and execute flawlessly.

MSP International Partner of the Year: cubesys – cubesys didn’t just grow in 2025—they accelerated, outpacing partners with years more runway from the other side of the world. They proved that geography is no ceiling when you’re committed to the platform.

MSP Growth Partner of the Year: Thrive – Thrive drove remarkable 2025 growth by successfully migrating customers off legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) onto AVD at scale while simultaneously growing users, accounts, and revenue.

“Every year, our Partner of the Year Awards give us the chance to step back and celebrate the partners who are truly moving the needle for their customers, for the industry, and for the future of the Microsoft Cloud,” said Joseph Landes, President, Nerdio. “This year’s winners have set an extraordinary standard. They’ve taken Nerdio’s platform and built something remarkable with it: practices that are more efficient, customers that are better served, and businesses that are positioned to thrive in an era of rapid cloud transformation.”

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.