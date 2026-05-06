Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.6 Billion by 2035 at a 22.1% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (Cancer, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others), By End Use (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.6 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.1% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Trends

RNA-targeting small-molecule drug discovery is the process of revealing and making up low-molecular-weight chemical compounds with the purpose of selectively binding to and modifying the structure or function of RNA that is going to produce therapeutic effects. This method is completely different from the traditional drug discovery which is mainly focused on proteins. Targeting RNA elements directly was the way to go and this included genes that were responsible for expression, splicing, translation, and RNA–protein interactions. Also, mRNA and the non-coding RNAs were included.

By changing the RNA behavior, small molecules can restore the normal genetic regulation and thus cure the disease, change the abnormal cellular pathways, or even take care of the targets that were previously thought to be "undruggable". The RNA-targeting small-molecule drug discovery strategy made use of the progress in the aforementioned areas and is being applied more and more in oncology, neurological disorders, rare genetic diseases, and infectious diseases. It is now considered a next-generation therapeutic modality.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market?

The technology and screening improvements are to a great extent responsible for the growth of the RNA-targeting small-molecule drug discovery market. These technologies enhance the productivity, precision, and the overall success rates of the entire RNA-centric drug development process. A variety of advanced methods like high-throughput RNA screening platforms, cell-based functional assays, and cutting-edge chemo proteomics tools are allowing the researchers to find the right small molecules that selectively bind to the RNA and also have a significant biological activity in just a few days. Such technologies have facilitated conducting drug discovery with all the process features of being faster and more accurate at the same time due to the removal of the limitation imposed by the intricate structure and variable nature of RNA.

At the same time, the combination of the AI-based computational modeling for drug design and the structure-informed methodology has led to a considerable speed-up in the lead optimization process since among the steps it includes are predicting the RNA structures, recognizing the binding sites with drug potential, and improving the selectivity and pharmacokinetic properties. All these technological and screening strides taken together result in shorter detection times, lower R&D costs, and less wastage of new products that are just at the early stages of development.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are not just using these last-generation tools but are also increasing their trust in the RNA-targeting approaches slowly, which in turn results in the wider adoption, stronger pipelines, and the enduring growth of the market.

(A free sample of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Indication

The metabolic diseases segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The principal cause of this increase is the greater global prevalence of diseases like diabetes, obesity, NAFLD, and hereditary metabolic disorders. There are several metabolic disorders that result from the alteration of gene expression, abnormal RNA splicing, and modification of RNA–protein interactions that influence crucial metabolic pathways. A new method to silence or activate these changes at the RNA level is to use small compounds that target RNA, which in turn allows for a more exact intervention than the traditional protein-centered treatments.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market forward?

What are the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market has been dominated by North America. The growth in revenue can be attributed to the wide availability of funding including venture capital, government-sponsored research grants, and partnerships between pharmaceutical and biotech companies that reduce the risk of early-stage RNA programs and hasten their commercialization.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market. The major and expanding patient group that is affected by cancer, metabolic disorders, neurological diseases, and rare genetic disorders is the main source of the revenue growth that has been driving the demand for innovative, cost-effective therapies. On top of that, the Asia Pacific region has the advantage of incurring lesser costs for R&D and clinical trials which in turn leads to the quicker and cheaper transitioning of RNA-targeting small molecules from the discovery phase to early-stage development.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 17.6 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Indication, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2025, Arrakis Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the discovery of a new class of small molecule medicines that directly target RNA, announced the presentation of preclinical data that are going to show the development of its RNA-targeted small molecule (rSM) drug program for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), which is a kind of muscular dystrophy. The oral administration of the rSMs of the company’s leading series not only achieved broad biodistribution but also corrected mRNA splicing as well as myotonia in an in vivo animal model of the disease. The data are being presented today at the 8th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery and Development Summit, which is going to be held in Boston, MA from December 2-4, 2025. (Source: https://arrakistx.com/press-release/arrakis-therapeutics-presents-data-highlighting-progress-of-oral-rna-targeted-small-molecule-to-treat-myotonic-dystrophy-type-1-dm1/)

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List of the prominent players in the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market:

ACCENT THERAPEUTICS

LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER

Arrakis Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Epics Therapeutics

Expansion Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Ribometrix

Anima Biotech Inc.

Skyhawk Therapeutics

Others

The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Cancer

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

By End Use

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/rna-targeting-small-molecule-drug-discovery-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery industry.

Managers in the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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