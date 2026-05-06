Abell Pest Control Advises Cottage and Cabin Owners to Take Precautions Against Hantavirus Before Opening Up this Season

Toronto, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cottage and cabin season begins, Abell Pest Control is encouraging property owners to take precautions before opening seasonal properties and starting spring cleaning. Cottages, cabins, sheds, garages, and other structures that have remained closed over the winter can become ideal shelter for rodents.

Some rodents commonly found in Canada, including deer mice, can carry hantavirus, a rare but serious illness that can be transmitted when virus particles from rodent droppings, urine, or saliva become airborne and are inhaled. Exposure may also occur by touching contaminated surfaces or consuming contaminated food.

“Many Canadians are unaware that hantavirus is a potential risk in seasonal properties and outbuildings across the country,” said Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. “Opening cottages, cabins, sheds, or other areas with signs of rodent activity should always be approached carefully. The good news is that hantavirus exposure is preventable when proper cleaning and safety procedures are followed.”

What You Need to Know About Hantavirus

Hantavirus can be carried by several rodent species found throughout Canada, including deer mice, white-footed mice, and red-backed voles. Infection can occur when contaminated droppings, urine, or nesting material are disturbed during cleaning activities such as sweeping or vacuuming, causing virus particles to become airborne.

Why Seasonal Properties Are at Higher Risk

Rodents often seek warm, sheltered environments during the winter months, making cottages, cabins, sheds, and garages attractive nesting locations. By spring, vacant properties may contain signs of rodent activity, including:

Small dark droppings along walls, cupboards, or drawers

Shredded nesting material

Gnaw marks on food packaging or structures

How to Protect Yourself

Prevention is the most effective way to reduce the risk of hantavirus exposure. Property owners should:

Seal openings greater than ¼ inch to help prevent rodent entry

Store food in sealed rodent-proof containers

Remove clutter and nesting materials around buildings

Inspect seasonal properties carefully before cleaning

If signs of rodent activity are present, Health Canada recommends the following precautions:

Wear rubber gloves. In confined spaces, use a HEPA-filtered respirator.

Avoid sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings or nesting material

Spray droppings with a household disinfectant or a mixture of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water, and allow the area to soak for at least 10 minutes

Wipe up wet droppings using paper towels or a wet mop

Wash gloves in disinfectant and hot soapy water before removing them

Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleanup

Clean mops and reusable cleaning tools with hot soapy water and disinfectant after use

If you are concerned about rodent activity at your cottage or cabin this season, contact your local Abell branch before you start cleaning.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control has delivered trusted pest management services for over a century. With generations of experience protecting homeowners, businesses, and their patrons, Abell combines deep industry expertise with a genuine commitment to customer care, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about Abell Pest Control by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com.