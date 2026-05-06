Specialized Education Services, Inc. Announces 2026 Teacher and Staff of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced Antonela Qyra as its 2026 Teacher of the Year and Raynard Gillispie as its 2026 Staff of the Year.

Qyra is a high school special education teacher at High Road School of Hartford in Connecticut. Gillispie is a behavior support specialist at Excel Academy of Roseland in Chicago.

The live announcement of the honors was made today by Jeffrey Cohen, chief executive officer of FullBloom, and Dawn Thomas, president of SESI.

Now in its fifth year, the awards program recognizes full-time SESI team members, including teachers, social workers, behavior specialists and clinical and paraprofessional staff, who demonstrate excellence in evidence-based instruction and a deep commitment to equitable education.

“Honoring educators like Antonela and Raynard, whose dedication to students is both exceptional and unwavering, is an annual highlight for the SESI community,” said Thomas. “Each year, we celebrate educators who bring rigor and compassion to the classroom, helping students realize their potential.”

With more than 100 private day schools and over 145 in-district classrooms serving more than 13,000 students annually, SESI employs more than 3,500 educators and staff nationwide. Qyra and Gillispie, both previous divisional winners, were selected from a competitive pool of campus, regional and divisional winners by a SESI leadership committee.

At High Road School of Hartford, Qyra contributes to the design and implementation of a campus-wide literacy intervention initiative targeted at students with Individualized Education Programs. She fosters a culturally responsive classroom by incorporating texts and resources that reflect students’ diverse backgrounds and by using multimodal, project-based learning to increase engagement.

“I believe that all students possess the potential to succeed when teaching is truly student-centered, rooted in high expectations and guided by culturally responsive, evidence-based practices,” said Qyra.

Pre- and post-assessments show that 80% of her students improved reading fluency by at least one grade level, while English language learners demonstrated a 30% increase in vocabulary acquisition. These results underscore Qyra’s commitment to personalized, inclusive instruction that reflects students’ identities.

Gillispie, a 2015 graduate of the Excel Academy of Englewood, returned to the school as a staff member to work alongside those who once supported him. He said the experience has come full circle and serves as a powerful example for students navigating similar challenges.

“I believe students thrive when they have positive role models, and I strive to be that influence,” said Gillispie, who also serves as the school’s basketball coach. “By sharing my story, I hope to empower students to take charge of their learning and pursue their goals with confidence.”

Gillespie’s challenging personal background has become one of his greatest strengths, allowing him to connect with students and the difficulties they face.

The goals of SESI’s Teacher and Staff of the Year program include elevating the impact of educators, recognizing outstanding leadership and excellence and reinforcing a strong professional learning community.

Teachers and staff had to meet minimum criteria to be eligible, including having been employed by SESI as of Sept. 1, 2025, with no break in service. Teachers must be on the certification path with a letter of program acceptance and/or transcript (unofficial or official), be engaged in active instruction at least 75% of the working school day and have obtained an “advanced” rating on their last formal observation. Staff must have earned an exemplary score on their personal quarterly performance review. All must be employed on the date of award with the intent to return the following school year. Bonus points were given for community service activities, school community activity (led special projects, etc.), and mentoring of other teachers and staff members.

To see the full list of divisional, regional and campus winners, visit: https://sesischools.com/teacher-and-staff-of-the-year-2026/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and private day schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 850 school districts nationwide, SESI serves nearly 13,000 students in private day schools and in-district classrooms.