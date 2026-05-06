Thousands of Museum Professionals to Convene in Philadelphia for World’s Largest Museum Conference

Philadelphia, PA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 4,000 museum professionals from across the United States and around the world will gather in Philadelphia from May 20–23, 2026, for the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo—the largest convening of museum professionals in the world.

At a moment when museums are evolving in exciting ways by reimagining how they serve their communities, uphold history and truth, engage new audiences, and bring people together, the Annual Meeting offers a space to share ideas, spark new thinking, and celebrate the impact museums have in every community. The convening includes hundreds of sessions, hands-on workshops hosted in Philadelphia museums, and the MuseumExpo, featuring more than 350 exhibitors showcasing tools and services designed specifically for museums.

Keynote on Museums and Civic Life

The conference will open with a keynote by Philadelphia civic and business leader Charisse R. Lillie, who will speak on the role of museums in strengthening civic life amid polarization, economic uncertainty, and changing public trust.

Following her remarks, Lillie will moderate a panel featuring Thom Collins (The Barnes Foundation), Ashley Jordan (African American Museum in Philadelphia), and William Harris (Space Center Houston).

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to deliver remarks.

MuseumFest: Historic District Philly

New this year, AAM will launch MuseumFest, a free public event on May 23 celebrating Philadelphia’s cultural community. Centered in the Historic District, MuseumFest will feature pop-up experiences and special programming across partnering museums, including the National Constitution Center, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Carpenters’ Hall, the Betsy Ross House, and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

Philadelphia Chief Cultural Officer Val Gay will deliver remarks at 1 pm at the National Constitution Center.

Lead support for MuseumFest: Historic District Philly is provided by the William Penn Foundation.

Local Leadership and Media Opportunities

Philadelphia cultural leaders and AAM leadership will be available for interviews from 11:30 am – 12 pm on Thursday, May 21, and as scheduled in advance. Please contact media@aam-us.org for details and information on press passes.

Learn more about the 2026 AAM Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo..

Learn more about MuseumFest: Historic District Philly.

Support for the 2026 AAM Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo is provided by E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, The Franklin Institute, Constellation Culinary Group, William Penn Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, National Constitution Center, Philadelphia Art Museum, David Berg Foundation, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, Levy Restaurants, and Neubauer Family Foundation, among others.

About the American Alliance of Museums

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) is the only organization representing the entire museum field, from art and history museums to science centers and zoos. Since 1906, we have been championing museums through advocacy and providing museum professionals with the resources, knowledge, inspiration, and connections they need to move the field forward.