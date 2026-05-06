Dinovite Introduces Dog Dental Line Backed by the Most Clinically Validated Canine Oral Health Postbiotic

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compana Pet Brands, the parent company of Dinovite, has recently introduced two new dog dental health products: Dinovite Triple Action Dental Chews and Dinovite Targeted Oral Care Powder. Both are formulated with the most clinically validated Canine Oral Health postbiotic on the market and are designed to help reduce plaque, tartar, and bad breath at the source through simple daily use.

These new products are now available at Dinovite.com , sold separately or as a Dental Duo bundle that combines both formats. The new dental chews alone have already generated more than 85 customer reviews, with pet owners reporting noticeably fresher breath within the first week of daily use.

The Science Behind the Products

Dinovite’s experts saw a clear gap in today’s canine oral care offerings: a product specifically designed to solve the root cause of dental issues instead of simply masking them. The company notes that 80% of dogs face dental problems by age 3, a statistic that also shaped the decision to expand into the dental category. With these two new products, Dinovite introduces a scientifically formulated approach that profoundly understands and addresses the cause of dental issues, not just the symptoms.

Both the Dinovite Dental Chews and Dinovite Dental Powder are built around a scientifically validated postbiotic blend of Pediococcus pentosaceus and Bacillus subtilis, which Dinovite identifies as the most clinically studied canine oral health postbiotic mixture currently on the market. The formulations were developed by a PhD-level nutritionist and veterinarian-reviewed for safety and effectiveness.

Three clinical studies conducted between May and November 2024 further validate the efficacy of the formulations. Key findings from the studies include up to 98% disruption of plaque-forming biofilms in lab settings, an average 85% reduction in odor-causing volatile sulfur compounds, and a proven reduction of plaque- and tartar-causing microbes within 7 days of daily use.

"We designed this chew to address the oral microbiome, the true root of bad breath and plaque."

— Dr. Inke Paetau-Robinson, Senior Nutritionist, R&D, Compana Pet Brands

Both products are designed as preventative daily tools, not replacements for professional veterinary dental cleanings. Dinovite recommends them as part of a complete oral care routine that includes brushing and regular veterinary checkups.

Two Formats, One Daily Routine

Dinovite Dental Chews are tooth-shaped daily chews that combine mechanical scrubbing with the postbiotic formulation, green tea extract, baking soda, and sodium polyphosphates to work below the surface for an overall balanced microbiome. The chews are priced from $26.99 to $35.99 and are available in four sizes based on dog weight: Tiny (under 15 lbs), Small (16-25 lbs), Medium (26-50 lbs), and Large (over 50 lbs).

Dinovite Dental Powder delivers the same postbiotic alongside TASCO brown seaweed, a proprietary enzyme and probiotic blend, spirulina, and sodium hexametaphosphate in a once-daily scoop. Starting at $34.99 and available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, the powder format is an option for dogs that resist chews, or as a complement to chews for a more comprehensive oral care routine.

Availability

Dinovite Dental Chews , Dinovite Dental Powder , and the Dental Duo bundle are available now at Dinovite.com . All products are made in the USA from domestic and imported ingredients, and without artificial colors or flavors. Dinovite products are also backed by the company's 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Dinovite / Compana Pet Brands

Dinovite is a pet nutrition brand under Compana Pet Brands, dedicated to developing science-backed supplements and health products for dogs and cats. Formulated by PhD nutritionists and reviewed by veterinarians, Dinovite's product lineup addresses skin, coat, digestive, immune, and dental health. The company is headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, and backs its full product line with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Website: www.dinovite.com



