Extreme Management Group Announces Extreme Metal Pioneers Suffocation Currently on Tour Alongside Cradle of Filth with Special Guest Legendary Drummer John Longstreth

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Management Group (EMG) , the New York-based worldwide artist management firm celebrating its 20th anniversary leading metal and rock acts, has confirmed that founding roster client Suffocation has joined Cradle of Filth on the British headliners' Majestic In Death North American tour which began on April 30, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.





The 17-date run carries the bands across Texas, the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, and the Mountain West, and will close May 26 in Indianapolis. Expected highlights include a stop at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7 and an appearance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 14. For Suffocation, the tour marks a continuation of an established touring partnership with Cradle of Filth that closed out a European leg, the Splintered In Winter run, in Antwerp, Belgium late last year.

As a special treat for metal fans, Suffocation announced that legendary drummer John Longstreth (Origin) will be joining them on this tour as a special guest drummer. Known for his incredible speed, precision, and groundbreaking work in extreme metal, John will be the perfect fit for Suffocation’s energy, making this a tour not to be missed.

About the Majestic In Death Tour

Headlined by British extreme metal veterans Cradle of Filth in support of their 14th studio album, The Screaming Of The Valkyries, the Majestic In Death tour also features atmospheric black metal act Ghost Bath and masked horror collective Cultus Black on the bill. The full tour itinerary is as follows:

April 30 San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater

May 1 Fort Worth, TX, Tannahill's

May 3 Corpus Christi, TX, Crush The Coast Fest

May 4 Houston, TX, House Of Blues

May 5 Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

May 7 Daytona Beach, FL, Welcome To Rockville

May 8 Pensacola, FL, Vinyl

May 9 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

May 11 Washington, DC, Black Cat

May 12 Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian

May 14 Columbus, OH, Sonic Temple

May 16 Saginaw, MI, The Vault

May 19 Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge

May 20 Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

May 21 Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater

May 22 Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theater

May 23 Denver, CO, Gothic Theater

Tickets are available through standard ticketing partners and venue box offices.

Additional headline tour dates for Suffocation include:

April 26 Wilmington, DE, The Crown

April 27 Asheville, NC, Eulogy

April 28 Memphis, TN, 1884 Lounge

May 10 Charlotte, NC, Neighborhood

May 25 Springfield, MO, Regency Live

May 26 Indianapolis, IN, Black Circle

Tickets are available through standard ticketing partners and venue box offices as well as at www.SuffocationOfficial.com/Tour.

About Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG) is a premier worldwide artist management firm based in New York with additional offices in North America, Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. EMG represents leading global acts along with developing rising talent in metal, rock, and beyond, and has been operating continuously since 2005. The firm's values, communication, accountability, results, and relationships anchor a roster strategy that pairs established headliners with a dedicated artist development program for emerging bands worldwide.