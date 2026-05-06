Capgemini SE: Capgemini successfully places an €800 million bond issuance

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, COMMUNICATED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Media relations:

Victoire Grux

Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55

victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini successfully places an €800 million bond issuance

Paris, May 6, 2026 – Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) announced that it has successfully priced today an €800 million 7-year note with a coupon of 3.875% (issue price 99.083%), hereafter named the “Bonds”.

This bond offering was oversubscribed about 2.7 times.

The proceeds of this bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group, including the refinancing of the €800 million bonds which matured and were redeemed on 15 April 2026.

The newly issued bonds are expected to be rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s, in line with the “BBB+/Stable” outlook corporate rating of Capgemini.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

Disclaimers regarding the Bonds

This press release, and the information contained therein, does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for the Bonds in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, or in any other state or jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including in the absence of registration or approval under the laws of that state or jurisdiction.

The offer and subscription of the Bonds may be subject in certain countries to specific legal or regulatory restrictions; Capgemini accepts no liability for any breach by any person of these restrictions.

This press release constitutes a communication of a promotional nature but does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”). The distribution of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions and to comply with them. Capgemini accepts no responsibility towards any person in connection with the distribution of this press release or the information contained therein in any country.

European Economic Area. The Bonds may not be and have not been offered to the public in any Member State of the European Economic Area (”EEA”) (each a “Relevant State”), except in accordance with the derogations provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. No action has been or will be taken to permit an offer to the public of the Bonds other than to qualified investors in a Relevant State.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS – The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) No 2014/65 (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) No 2016/97 dated 20 January 2016 on insurance distribution, as amended (the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. No key information document under Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 is available.

MiFID II product governance / target market - The prospectus for the Bonds contains a legend entitled “MiFID II product governance / professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market” describing the target market assessment with respect to the Bonds and the appropriate distribution channels for the Bonds. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a “Distributor”) must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Bonds (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

This investment restriction is in addition to the other investment restrictions applicable in each Relevant State.

United Kingdom. This press release is intended only for persons who (i) are located outside of the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and are “investment professionals” within the meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”), (iii) are referred to in section 49(2) (a) to (d) (high-equity companies, non-registered associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) are otherwise persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (the persons referred to in paragraphs (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the “Authorised Persons”). The Bonds are only intended for Authorised Persons and any invitation, offer or contact relating to the subscription, purchase or acquisition of the Bonds may only be addressed or entered into with Authorised Persons. Any person other than an Authorised Person shall refrain from using or relying on this press release and the information contained therein.

The Bonds will not be “admitted to trading” on a “regulated market” in the UK within the meaning of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook (“PRM”) and, accordingly, no document will be required to be published as a prospectus in accordance with the PRM. This press release does not constitute a prospectus for the purpose of the PRM and has not been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority in the United Kingdom.

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of the following: (i) not a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, or (ii) not a qualified investor as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. Consequently, no disclosure document required by the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook (“DISC”) for offering, selling or distributing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering, selling or distributing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the DISC and the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market – The prospectus for the Bonds contains a legend entitled “UK MiFIR product governance / professional clients and eligible counterparties only target market” describing the target market assessment with respect to the Bonds and the appropriate distribution channels for the Bonds. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a “Distributor”) must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Bonds (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

United States. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (or in its territories and dependencies, its constituent states or the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute a solicitation to purchase or an offer to purchase or subscribe for the Bonds in the United States. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the "U.S Securities Act of 1933”, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may only be offered or sold in the United States in accordance with an exemption regime under the Securities Act. The Bonds will only be offered or sold outside the United States within the meaning and in accordance with “Regulation S” of the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, are, or may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. The words “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “intends, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “may”, “would”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements are prospective in nature, based on current expectations and on numerous assumptions regarding the business strategies and the environment in which Capgemini or any member of the Capgemini Group shall operate in the future, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason.

Although Capgemini’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future), many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Capgemini, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These forward-looking statements reflect only the judgment of Capgemini’s management at the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurances or comfort as to future results. Other than as required by applicable law, Capgemini expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Capgemini’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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