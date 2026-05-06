Cat's Pride® Sets Ambitious Goal to Donate One Million Pounds of Cat Litter to Animal Shelters Nationwide

CHICAGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat's Pride®'s Go Big or Go Home campaign has set an ambitious goal: donate one million pounds of cat litter to shelters across the country.

Animal shelters rely on basic supplies like litter to carry out their life-saving work. When resources are stretched thin, it becomes harder for shelter staff to focus on what matters most — finding cats their forever homes. The Go Big Go Home campaign directly addresses that gap, putting essential supplies in the hands of shelters that need them most.

Central to this effort is Cat's Pride's partnership with American Humane Society, whose Second Chance® Grants program works to fund life-saving care for animals in shelters across the country. The two initiatives are a natural fit — together, they address both the physical supplies and the financial support that shelters depend on.

"Our Second Chance Grants program exists to give animals in need a fighting chance, and the Cat's Pride Go Big Go Home campaign aligns perfectly with that mission," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society. "Partnering with Cat's Pride allows us to extend our message to more people and connect more supporters with ways to make a difference for shelter animals. Every donation — whether it's litter or grant funding — helps shelters do more of what they do best."

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Simply add Cat's Pride litter to your grocery list or online cart — for every purchase, one pound of litter will be donated to a shelter in need. Shop at major grocery retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, and Chewy.com. Find a store near you at catspride.com/store-locator.

Cat owners can amplify their impact by joining the free Cat's Pride Club and nominating a local shelter to receive donated litter. To learn more or donate directly to American Humane Society’s Second Chance Grants, visit catspride.com/litterforgood.

ABOUT AMERICAN HUMANE SOCIETY

American Humane Society is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

ABOUT CAT'S PRIDE®

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), the maker of Cat's Pride litter, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products across the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural, sports field, industrial, and automotive markets. Vertically integrated and with more than 80 years of experience, Oil-Dri oversees every step of the process from research and development through marketing and sales, fulfilling its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. Learn more at www.oildri.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Mak

Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Products Division

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Lisa.Mak@oildri.com

(312) 706-3142