Betterguards Acquires Wearable Sports Tech Startup Nextiles

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a global leader in injury prevention and recovery innovation, today announced the acquisition of Nextiles , a materials science and wearable sports technology company. As part of the acquisition, Nextiles founder and CEO George Sun will join Betterguards as Chief Technology Officer. The move marks a significant milestone in Betterguards’ mission to deliver science-backed protection and performance technology to athletes worldwide.

The integration of Nextiles and Betterguards creates a new wearables ecosystem and data platform designed to unlock capabilities across injury prevention, athlete recovery and performance monitoring. Both Betterguards and Nextiles were selected for the NBA Launchpad program in 2022, and this acquisition reflects the program’s power to cultivate, connect and accelerate companies in sports technology.

"Betterguards has always believed the future of athlete health is built at the intersection of science and intelligent design,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “Bringing Nextiles and George into our ecosystem will redefine how the industry approaches injury prevention and recovery. Together, we will build things neither of us could have done alone.”

"Betterguards has built something truly unique, and it’s trusted at the highest levels of professional sport, combined with a world-class team that is deeply committed to the science behind it,” Sun said. “By bringing Nextiles into that ecosystem, we have a real opportunity to unlock biomechanical insights that will forever change how athletes train and recover for years to come."

About Betterguards: Betterguards is a rapidly growing, next-generation sports technology company redefining injury prevention through athlete-first innovation. Trusted by professional leagues, teams and athletes in more than 30 countries, the award-winning joint protection system at the core of Betterguards delivers responsive, velocity-based stabilization without restricting full range of motion, protecting athletes from injury and offering a faster path to recovery.

About Nextiles: Nextiles is an innovative materials science company merging flexible electronics with soft goods to create a data analytics platform that measures human movement. The company combines patented fabric-based sewing technology with data insights to quantify raw forces, range of motion and micromovements. Nextiles’ research was supported by the National Science Foundation and U.S. military, which helped pioneer delivering AI-powered wearables to teams, training facilities and medical professionals.