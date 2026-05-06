Stella-Jones’ Reports Director Election Results

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held this morning.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee



Votes for Votes Against # % # % Michelle Banik 45,524,817 99.07 427,386 0.93 Robert Coallier 45,614,265 99.26 337,940 0.74 Sean Donnelly 45,812,259 99.70 139,946 0.30 Anne E. Giardini 45,495,274 99.01 456,929 0.99 Karen Laflamme 44,941,309 97.80 1,010,894 2.20 Renée Laflamme 45,814,561 99.70 137,644 0.30 Katherine A. Lehman 45,493,931 99.00 458,274 1.00 Douglas Muzyka 45,432,146 98.87 520,057 1.13 Simon Pelletier 45,232,331 98.43 719,874 1.57 Éric Vachon 45,816,559 99.70 135,646 0.30



Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 91.52% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Stella-Jones – Head Office

3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300

Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

Fax: (514) 934-5327



Contact

Investor Relations

David Galison

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel.: (647) 618-2709

dgalison@stella-jones.com Media

Stephanie Corrente

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

communications@stella-jones.com



