Stella-Jones’ Reports Director Election Results

 | Source: Stella-Jones Inc. Stella-Jones Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held this morning.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes forVotes Against
#%#%
Michelle Banik45,524,81799.07427,3860.93
Robert Coallier45,614,26599.26337,9400.74
Sean Donnelly45,812,25999.70139,9460.30
Anne E. Giardini45,495,27499.01456,9290.99
Karen Laflamme44,941,30997.801,010,8942.20
Renée Laflamme45,814,56199.70137,6440.30
Katherine A. Lehman45,493,93199.00458,2741.00
Douglas Muzyka45,432,14698.87520,0571.13
Simon Pelletier45,232,33198.43719,8741.57
Éric Vachon45,816,55999.70135,6460.30


Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 91.52% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327


Contact

Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
dgalison@stella-jones.com		Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
communications@stella-jones.com



Tags

voting results résultats élection 2026 résultats des votes SJ SJI Stella-Jones
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