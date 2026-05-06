Angi Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI). The investigation focuses on Angi’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Angi securities?

If you purchased Angi securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 5, 2026, Angi reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and published a letter to shareholders. Among other things, the Company disclosed revenue of $238.2 million, down 3% compared to the prior-year period.

Angi also disclosed an operating loss of $9.5 million, compared to operating income of $20.0 million in the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million, compared to $27.7 million in the prior-year period.

In addition, Angi disclosed that Network Revenue declined 56% year-over-year and that Revenue per Lead decreased 5% year-over-year, which the Company attributed primarily to delivering additional leads to subscription Pros in excess of their contract values.

Angi further disclosed that Average Monthly Active Pros declined to approximately 105,000, compared to approximately 134,000 in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of approximately 22%.

In its shareholder letter, Angi also announced a strategic shift focused on an AI-native platform. As part of that shift, the Company stated that it would “feature-freeze the legacy platform, stop focusing on near-term revenue goals, and cease quarterly guidance.”

Following this disclosure, Angi’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Angi complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Angi stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com