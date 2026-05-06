April Commercial Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings Increase 42% From Previous Year

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 644 commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in April 2026 represented a 42% increase over the 454 filings recorded in April 2025, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of United States bankruptcy filing data.

Key April 2026 data include:

3060 overall commercial filings, a 21% increase from April 2025 (2520).

301 small business filings, captured as Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11, a 46% increase from April 2025 (206).

“Individual bankruptcy filings are rising due to persistent pressures in consumer credit markets, where auto loan delinquencies remain near 15-year highs,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER. “These trends are further compounded by a 26% surge in foreclosure filings in Q1 2026. Higher gas prices are straining consumer goods and household budgets, while continued home appreciation is pushing up property taxes and homeowners’ insurance costs. These headwinds may intensify and drive even more families toward Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 protection in the coming months.”

In April 2026, there were:

56,427 total bankruptcy filings, a 14% increase from April 2025 (49,641).

53,367 individual bankruptcy filings, a 13% increase from April 2025 (47,121).

18,007 individual Chapter 13 filings, an 11% increase from April 2025 (16,210).

35,224 individual Chapter 7 filings, a 14% increase from April 2025 (30,812).

62 Chapter 12 filings, a streamlined restructuring designed specifically for family farms and fisheries, a 130% increase from April 2025 (27). This is the highest monthly total since February 2020.



“Rising inflation, higher borrowing costs, and geopolitical uncertainty are intensifying the financial strain on families and businesses,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at ABI. “ABI appreciates the momentum building in Congress to permanently expand access for both distressed small businesses looking to restructure under Subchapter V and for consumers looking to file for Chapter 13.”

Bipartisan legislation continues to move in both chambers of Congress to increase the debt eligibility limit to US$7.5 million for small businesses looking to restructure under the streamlined process of Subchapter V and raise the debt limit for individual Chapter 13 filings to $2.75 million, while removing the distinction between secured and unsecured debt for that calculation. The Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act of 2026, introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), is currently up for consideration in the Senate. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) introduced a companion bill that was recently reported out of the House Judiciary Committee.

Comparing the April 2026 numbers to the March 2026 totals, only commercial bankruptcy filings and Subchapter V elections registered an increase.

Commercial filings increased 4% from March’s total of 2939.

Subchapter V elections increased 12% from March’s total of 268.

Total filings decreased 3% from March’s total of 58,317.

Individual filings decreased 4% from March’s total of 55,378.

Commercial Chapter 11s decreased 2% from March’s total of 658.

Individual Chapter 7s decreased 4% from March’s total of 36,777.

Individual Chapter 13s decreased 3% from March’s total of 18,482.

Chapter 12 filings increased 82% from March’s total of 34.

ABI has partnered with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry’s most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more at bankruptcy.epiqglobal.com/analytics.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.



About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists, and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abi.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

John.Lute@epiqglobal.com



John Hartgen

Public Affairs Officer, ABI

jhartgen@abi.org