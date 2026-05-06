ACWA Presents Leadership Award to Brian Poulsen

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 2026 Excellence in Water Leadership Award to Brian Poulsen, General Counsel for El Dorado Irrigation District, for his commitment in advancing California water policy.

Poulsen has played a key role in negotiations for the Sacramento Water Forum 2050 Agreement, an extension of the landmark 2000 agreement that brought together water users, environmental organizations and business interests to promote sustainable water management and environmental stewardship in the Lower American River region.



“Brian has earned deep respect across California’s water community for his steady leadership and commitment to collaboration,” said ACWA President Ernie Avila. “His work on the Sacramento Water Forum 2050 Agreement reflects not only his expertise in water law, but his ability to bring diverse interests together to achieve thoughtful, lasting solutions.”

The Excellence in Water Leadership Award, Building a World of Difference®, recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to California water. The award, sponsored by Black & Veatch Corporation, was presented during ACWA’s 2026 Spring Conference in Sacramento where over 1,400 water industry professionals in California are attending programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, ACWA Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387