Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC). The investigation focuses on Alphatec’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On May 5, 2026, Alphatec reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $192 million for the quarter.

Alphatec also disclosed EOS revenue of $14 million for the quarter. During the Company’s earnings call, management stated that the Company’s first quarter revenue was below its internal expectations, primarily due to a shortfall in EOS sales performance.

In addition, Alphatec reduced its full-year 2026 EOS revenue outlook to approximately $77 million, compared to prior guidance of approximately $85 million.

During the earnings call, management discussed execution issues related to EOS installations. Among other things, management stated that “installation timing was a challenge in the quarter” and that the Company had “committed to a number of units” that it “did not fulfill.” Management further stated that EOS revenue recognition follows installation.

Following this disclosure, Alphatec’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Alphatec complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Alphatec stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com