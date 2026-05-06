Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2026 update – new date for AGM

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-05-06 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2026:

The Annual General Metting which in the financial calendar was scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2026 is now scheduled to be held on 4th June 2026.

The postponement is due tto allow for additional time to assess the impact of the debt restructuring on the Company and its disclosures.

Updated Financial Calendar

Thursday 4 th June: Annual General Meeting.

June: Annual General Meeting. Friday 29 th May: 1 st Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

May: 1 Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 31 st August: 2 nd Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.5/2026

Issued 06-05-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo