Nicole Lewis Joins Gray Media as General Manager/Director of Sales of KBTX in Bryan-College Station, Texas

ATLANTA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Nicole Lewis as the next General Manager/Director of Sales for KBTX, the CBS affiliate in Bryan-College Station, Texas, effective May 4, 2026.

Nicole is a senior media sales leader with 30+ years of experience building high-performing broadcast and digital revenue organizations and delivering growth across major markets. She brings deep expertise in linear and digital revenue growth, pricing strategy, forecasting, and multi-platform go-to-market execution.

Most recently, Lewis served as Sales Manager at WKMG (CBS) in Orlando, where she oversaw a 9-person team and managed initiatives related to linear and digital revenue programs. Prior to WKMG, Lewis was Vice President/General Sales Manager at FOX in Houston, where she led go-to-market planning, OTT/streaming initiatives, and multi-platform revenue operations. She previously held Director of Sales roles at NBC in Charlotte and FOX in Greensboro, with responsibilities that included revenue target management, team leadership, and client sales efforts across multiple platforms.

About Gray Media:



Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 118 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across 117 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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