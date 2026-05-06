Recovery First Treatment Center Launches Innovative Music Program Where Creative Expression, Including Songwriting, Supports Recovery

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center , a leading provider of addiction treatment near Miami, has launched a new music program designed to bring creative expression into the recovery experience, offering patients opportunities for connection, reflection, and emotional processing. Developed under the leadership of Executive Director, Scott Frankel, and Director of Music & Creative Arts, Gary Wayne, the program creates a more engaging and well-rounded treatment experience that goes beyond traditional therapy.

With over 15 years of experience implementing music-based programming in treatment settings, Frankel, a drummer and former professional musician, envisioned bringing a deeply personal and engaging element into the recovery process. “Before I became passionate about addiction recovery, I was passionate about music. When I switched careers, I knew I wanted to find a way to incorporate it into the treatment space,” he said. “Many people find their happy place when they’re listening to or making music. It was important to me that music be a part of life here at Recovery First.”

The Florida rehab integrates the music program into patients’ daily schedules following 6.5 hours of clinical programming. Participants can take part in a range of music-focused activities, including voice lessons, as well as instruction in drums, keyboard, and guitar. Patients also have opportunities to explore songwriting and composition, which fosters creativity and creates a space for patients to express thoughts and emotions they may otherwise keep inside.

Music serves as a powerful conduit for healing, helping patients feel at ease when they enter treatment and offering a meaningful outlet for self-discovery. “Everyone loves music,” Frankel noted. “For many, it serves as a memory of where they were and a map of where they’re going.”

A highlight of the program is the weekly Friday “Open Mic Sober Happy Hour,” where patients and staff (including the all-staff band The Suboxones) come together to perform, celebrate progress, and build community in a supportive, substance-free environment. The program encourages collaboration, with many patients choosing to practice independently, form groups, and write original music together.

“We’re fun, and we get the job done,” said Wayne. “Patients are walking around with guitars on their backs. It’s a truly unique experience. They’re staying engaged, being creative, and continuing to play music even after treatment ends. Making music is an incredible coping skill they can take with them when they leave. Playing and writing music releases emotions, improves mood, and relieves stress.”

By incorporating creative expression into treatment, Recovery First Treatment Center continues to expand its approach to care, offering patients additional tools to support long-term recovery.

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center, located in Hollywood, FL, serves the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Recovery First Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at recoveryfirst.org .

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Media Contact

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

American Addiction Centers

Alautieri@contactaac.com



