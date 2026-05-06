BridgeBio to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2026, Las Vegas, NV: Tuesday, May 12 at 2:20 pm PDT

Tuesday, May 12 at 2:20 pm PDT 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Thursday, June 4 at 11:05 am EDT

Thursday, June 4 at 11:05 am EDT Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami FL: Tuesday, June 9 at 8:00 am EDT





To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com