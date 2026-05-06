Teknova Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First quarter 2026 total revenue was $11.1 million, up 13% over the same quarter prior year

Company reaffirms 2026 revenue guidance of $42-44 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“We had a great start to 2026,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “The substantial investments we’ve made since 2021, combined with an improved market backdrop, position Teknova for sustainable above-market growth over the next couple years, particularly as our Clinical Solutions customers advance their therapies and diagnostics towards commercialization.”

Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered strong financial results in the first quarter 2026 compared to 2025, including 13% revenue growth and significant improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Outflow. We believe the Company is well positioned to maintain its momentum. We therefore reiterate our 2026 revenue guidance of $42-44 million and continue to anticipate full-year Free Cash Outflow of less than $10 million,” he explained.

Corporate and Financial Updates

First quarter 2026 total revenue of $11.1 million, up 13% compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter 2025

Total cash and short-term investments were $17.8 million and total borrowings were $13.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026

Revenue for the First Quarter 2026

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Lab Essentials $ 8,395 $ 8,117 Clinical Solutions 2,145 1,162 Other 537 516 Total revenue $ 11,077 $ 9,795

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter 2026 was $11.1 million, up 13% compared to $9.8 million in the first quarter 2025. Lab Essentials revenue was $8.4 million in the first quarter 2026, up 3% compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter 2025. Clinical Solutions revenue was $2.1 million in the first quarter 2026, up 85% compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter 2025.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2026 was $3.8 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter 2025. Gross margin for the first quarter 2026 was 34.2%, compared to 30.7% in the first quarter 2025. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by higher revenue.

Operating expenses for the first quarter 2026 were $8.1 million, compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher spending in sales and marketing, resulting from higher headcount and increased marketing expenses, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses attributable to lower stock-based compensation expense and professional fees.

Net loss for the first quarter 2026 was $4.6 million, or negative $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or negative $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2026 was negative $2.0 million, compared to negative $2.5 million for the first quarter 2025.

Cash used in operating activities for the first quarter 2026 was $3.4 million, compared to $4.1 million of cash used in operating activities for the first quarter 2025. Free Cash Outflow was $3.6 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter 2025.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Teknova reaffirms its fiscal 2026 outlook for revenue and Free Cash Outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $42 million to $44 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 (“2026”). The Company also anticipates Free Cash Outflow of less than $10 million for 2026.

Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis, MN)

Thursday, May 28, 2026

William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Chicago, IL)

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or by using this link . If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast here to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow (Outflow).

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow (Outflow) as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (Outflow) in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2026 revenue and Free Cash Outflow guidance, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about Teknova’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which Teknova makes only as of the date hereof, even if they are repeated by Teknova subsequently. Teknova does not intend and shall have no obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 11,077 $ 9,795 Cost of sales 7,293 6,788 Gross profit 3,784 3,007 Operating expenses: Research and development 609 552 Sales and marketing 2,128 1,640 General and administrative 5,058 5,492 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 Total operating expenses 8,082 7,971 Loss from operations (4,298 ) (4,964 ) Other (expenses) income, net Interest expense, net (219 ) (144 ) Other adjustment to loan exit fee — 485 Other income 9 — Total other (expenses) income, net (210 ) 341 Loss before income taxes (4,508 ) (4,623 ) Provision for income taxes 47 22 Net loss $ (4,555 ) $ (4,645 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 53,606,278 53,421,533





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,306 $ 5,912 Short-term investments, held -to-maturity 13,478 15,426 Accounts receivable, net 5,672 4,618 Inventories, net 6,874 7,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,344 1,501 Total current assets 31,674 34,511 Property, plant, and equipment, net 40,524 41,733 Operating right-of-use lease assets 13,608 14,112 Intangible assets, net 11,656 11,943 Other non-current assets 1,195 1,285 Total assets $ 98,657 $ 103,584 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,618 $ 1,378 Accrued liabilities 3,363 4,283 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,915 1,876 Total current liabilities 6,896 7,537 Deferred tax liabilities 925 879 Long-term debt, net 13,170 13,123 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,742 13,270 Total liabilities 33,733 34,809 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 205,268 204,564 Accumulated deficit (140,345 ) (135,790 ) Total stockholders’ equity 64,924 68,775 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 98,657 $ 103,584





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,555 ) $ (4,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 7 45 Inventory reserve 413 437 Depreciation and amortization 1,576 1,580 Stock-based compensation 695 852 Deferred taxes 46 21 Accrued interest income on short-term investments (27 ) (54 ) Amortization of discount on short-term investments (87 ) (184 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 47 86 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — (485 ) Non-cash lease expense 15 30 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,061 ) (1,349 ) Inventories (233 ) (209 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157 (4 ) Other non-current assets 90 63 Accounts payable 330 740 Accrued liabilities (772 ) (1,017 ) Other — (10 ) Cash used in operating activities (3,359 ) (4,103 ) Investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (3,938 ) (1,970 ) Maturities of short-term investments 6,000 6,000 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (221 ) (206 ) Cash provided by investing activities 1,841 3,824 Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,110 Payment of exit fee costs — (1,110 ) Repayment of financed insurance premiums (97 ) (56 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9 4 Cash used in financing activities (88 ) (52 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,606 ) (331 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,912 3,708 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,306 $ 3,377





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss – as reported $ (4,555 ) $ (4,645 ) Add back: Interest expense, net (219 ) (144 ) Provision for income taxes 47 22 Depreciation expense 1,289 1,293 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 EBITDA $ (2,713 ) $ (2,899 ) Other and non-recurring expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 695 852 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — (485 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,018 ) $ (2,532 )





For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Cash used in operating activities $ (3,359 ) $ (4,103 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (221 ) (206 ) Free Cash Flow $ (3,580 ) $ (4,309 )



