Skyward Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Group” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2026 net income of $49.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $42.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same 2025 period.
Operating income(1) for the first quarter of 2026 was $56.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the same 2025 period.
Highlights for the first quarter included:
- Gross written premiums of $667.7 million, an increase of 9.9%(2) compared to 2025;
- Combined ratio of 89.5%;
- Ex-Cat combined ratio of 87.7%;
- Managed premiums of $967.7 million, an increase of 19.6%(2) compared to 2025;
- Annualized return on equity and operating return on equity(1) of 17.8% and 20.3%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026; and,
- Book value per share of $27.50, an increase of 10% compared to December 31, 2025.
|(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
|(2) Select first quarter 2025 metrics for the Skyward Group and Apollo are presented on a pro forma basis for comparative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the operating results that Skyward Group would have recognized had the acquisition actually been completed on January 1, 2025. Pro forma information is unaudited.
Skyward Group Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “We are off to an excellent start to the year as we report our first quarter consolidated results for Skyward Specialty and Apollo under the Skyward Group brand. Diluted operating EPS of $1.25 increased 39% year over year, driven by strong underlying earnings growth and the accretive consolidation of Apollo. Our annualized operating return on equity of 20% reflects the strength and quality of our performance. We delivered an outstanding combined ratio of 89.5%, inclusive of 1.8 points of catastrophe losses. Pro forma gross written premiums growth of 10% was solid, while total managed premiums grew 20%, including 49% growth in fee generating gross written premiums, an encouraging early indicator of the fee based earnings growth we expect over time. Most importantly, the continued diversification of our portfolio, particularly in lines with lower exposure to P&C underwriting cycles, positions us to deliver strong top‑line and bottom‑line results in a disciplined manner, consistent with our commitment to top‑quartile performance across the market cycle.”
Results of Operations
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we will report our results under two operating segments, the Skyward Specialty segment and the Apollo segment, and a corporate unit. The Skyward Specialty segment represents our U.S. based specialty insurance operations conducted under the Skyward Specialty Insurance brand and the Apollo segment represents Apollo’s Lloyd’s platform operations, including its managed syndicates and managing agency activities. Our corporate unit includes our Skyward Group investment results, debt servicing, holding‑company costs, public‑company expenses, and enterprise‑level functions that support both operating segments.
Underwriting Results
|Premiums
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|unaudited
|2026
|2025
|Skyward Specialty
|Apollo
|Total
|Skyward Specialty
|Apollo(1)
|Total(1)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|581,804
|$
|85,900
|$
|667,704
|$
|535,326
|$
|72,390
|$
|607,716
|Ceded written premiums
|$
|(210,775
|)
|$
|(24,046
|)
|$
|(234,821
|)
|$
|(192,055
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(192,055
|)
|Net retention
|63.8
|%
|72.0
|%
|64.8
|%
|64.1
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Net written premiums
|$
|371,029
|$
|61,854
|$
|432,883
|$
|343,271
|$
|—
|$
|343,271
|Net earned premiums
|$
|363,943
|$
|70,064
|$
|434,007
|$
|300,366
|$
|—
|$
|300,366
|(1) Select first quarter 2025 metrics for the Skyward Group and Apollo are presented on a pro forma basis for comparative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the operating results that Skyward Group would have recognized had the acquisition actually been completed on January 1, 2025. Pro forma information is unaudited.
Gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2026 increased 9.9% when compared to pro forma 2025. Gross written premiums grew 8.7% in the Skyward Specialty segment, primarily driven by the accident & health, credit & surety, global agriculture, and specialty programs, divisions. Gross written premiums in the Apollo segment increased 18.7% compared to pro forma 2025 primarily due to growth in syndicate 1969.
|Combined Ratio
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Skyward Specialty
|Apollo
|Total
|Skyward Specialty
|Total
|Non-cat loss and LAE
|60.6
|%
|52.8
|%
|59.3
|%
|60.2
|%
|60.2
|%
|Cat loss and LAE(1)
|2.1
|%
|—
|%
|1.8
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.2
|%
|Loss Ratio
|62.7
|%
|52.8
|%
|61.1
|%
|62.4
|%
|62.4
|%
|Net policy acquisition costs
|14.0
|%
|12.2
|%
|13.9
|%
|14.8
|%
|14.8
|%
|Other operating and general expenses(2)
|12.2
|%
|20.3
|%
|13.4
|%
|12.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|Corporate expenses
|—
|%
|—
|%
|1.1
|%
|—
|%
|1.3
|%
|Expense ratio
|26.2
|%
|32.5
|%
|28.4
|%
|26.8
|%
|28.1
|%
|Combined ratio
|88.9
|%
|85.3
|%
|89.5
|%
|89.2
|%
|90.5
|%
|Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3)
|86.8
|%
|85.3
|%
|87.7
|%
|87.0
|%
|88.3
|%
|(1) Current accident year
|(2) Commission and fee income is netted in other operating and general expenses
|(3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)
The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2026 improved 1.3 points when compared to the same 2025 period. The loss and LAE ratio for the Skyward Specialty segment increased slightly compared to 2025 due to business mix. Catastrophe losses in the first quarter were comparative to 2025.
The expense ratio for the first quarter of 2026 increased slightly when compared to the same 2025 period. The Skyward Specialty segment’s expense ratio improved 0.6 points when compared to 2025, primarily driven by business mix shift and earnings leverage. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company revised its expense presentation to report corporate expenses separately from segment expenses following the closing of the Apollo acquisition. The prior year period has been recast to reflect this change.
Investment Results
|Net Investment Income
|$ in thousands
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Short-term investments
|$
|2,488
|$
|3,201
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,659
|924
|Fixed income
|27,365
|16,730
|Alternative & strategic investments
|(4,457
|)
|(1,433
|)
|Net investment income
|$
|27,055
|$
|19,422
|Net unrealized gains on securities still held
|$
|1,775
|$
|5,492
|Net realized gains
|1,410
|1,258
|Net investment gains
|$
|3,185
|$
|6,750
In the first quarter of 2026, the Company revised its presentation of net investment income to (i) report short-term investments separately from cash and cash equivalents following the closing of the Apollo acquisition, and (ii) include equities in alternative & strategic investments after the sale of the majority of the equity portfolio in 2025. The prior year period has been recast to reflect this change.
Net investment income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $7.6 million when compared to the same 2025 period, driven by the addition of the Apollo portfolio, a higher yield and a larger asset base. The increase in income from cash and cash equivalents was due to an overall increase in the invested asset base from the addition of Apollo when compared to the same 2025 period.
The alternative & strategic investments portfolio continued to be impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments.
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity was $1,224.9 million at March 31, 2026 which represented an increase of 21.3% when compared to stockholders' equity of $1,009.6 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the issuance of common stock in connection with the acquisition of Apollo.
Conference Call
At 10:00 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, May 7, 2026, Company management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.
We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners, and other stakeholders.
For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com
Investor Contact
Skyward Group Investor Relations Dept
IR@skywardinsurance.com
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|March 31,
2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $6,500 and $7,000, respectively) (amortized cost of $2,208,212 and $1,848,755, respectively)
|$
|2,195,107
|$
|1,856,303
|Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $301 and $468, respectively)
|30,094
|32,822
|Equity securities, at fair value
|1,140
|1,174
|Mortgage loans, at fair value
|9,088
|9,902
|Equity method investments
|72,101
|77,365
|Other long-term investments
|50,297
|58,650
|Short-term investments, at fair value
|386,514
|264,299
|Total investments
|2,744,341
|2,300,515
|Cash and cash equivalents
|255,910
|168,544
|Restricted cash
|60,521
|30,570
|Funds at Lloyd’s
|108,846
|2,509
|Options, at fair value
|24,401
|34,857
|Premiums and commissions receivable, net
|830,509
|544,217
|Reinsurance recoverables, net
|1,336,937
|1,119,880
|Ceded unearned premium
|314,850
|238,948
|Deferred policy acquisition costs and VOBA
|193,703
|136,100
|Deferred tax assets
|44,138
|27,865
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|473,316
|88,040
|Other assets
|160,005
|99,807
|Total assets
|$
|6,547,477
|$
|4,791,852
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Liabilities:
|Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|2,918,903
|$
|2,318,894
|Unearned premiums
|1,014,666
|774,035
|Deferred ceding commission
|49,035
|46,453
|Reinsurance and premium payables
|479,412
|279,888
|Funds held for others
|157,380
|128,003
|Deferred tax liabilities
|68,466
|—
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|148,737
|115,034
|Notes payable
|466,418
|100,411
|Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs
|19,577
|19,569
|Total liabilities
|5,322,594
|3,782,287
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 44,728,087 shares issued and 44,543,065 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026; 40,511,222 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|484
|405
|Treasury stock, at cost, 185,022 and 0 shares, respectively
|(8,665
|)
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|922,311
|730,555
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(6,126
|)
|11,457
|Retained earnings
|316,879
|267,148
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,224,883
|1,009,565
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|6,547,477
|$
|4,791,852
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Net earned premiums
|$
|434,007
|$
|300,366
|Underwriting fee income
|10,078
|—
|Commission and fee income
|1,527
|1,976
|Net investment income
|27,055
|19,422
|Net investment gains
|3,185
|6,750
|Other income
|15
|13
|Total revenues
|475,867
|328,527
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|265,223
|187,309
|Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|124,614
|86,551
|Fee‑based service expenses
|4,170
|—
|Interest expense
|7,719
|1,834
|Amortization expense
|8,843
|337
|Other expenses
|3,222
|1,061
|Total expenses
|413,791
|277,092
|Income before income taxes
|62,076
|51,435
|Income tax expense
|12,345
|9,377
|Net income
|$
|49,731
|$
|42,058
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|$
|49,731
|$
|42,058
|Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Unrealized gains and losses on investments:
|Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax
|(17,217
|)
|12,255
|Reclassification adjustment for gains (losses) on securities no longer held, net of tax
|502
|(182
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(868
|)
|—
|Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|(17,583
|)
|12,073
|Comprehensive income
|$
|32,148
|$
|54,131
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
|Share and Per Share Data
|($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Weighted average basic shares
|44,463,167
|40,196,416
|Weighted average diluted shares
|45,443,960
|41,680,595
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.05
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.01
|Basic operating earnings per share
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.93
|Diluted operating earnings per share
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.90
|Annualized ROE(1)
|17.8
|%
|20.5
|%
|Annualized operating ROE(2)
|20.3
|%
|18.3
|%
|Annualized ROTE(3)
|22.9
|%
|22.9
|%
|Annualized operating ROTE(4)
|26.2
|%
|20.5
|%
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Shares outstanding
|44,543,065
|40,511,222
|Fully diluted shares outstanding
|46,753,737
|42,292,371
|Book value per share
|$
|27.50
|$
|24.92
|Fully diluted book value per share
|$
|26.20
|$
|23.87
|(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
|(2) Annualized operating ROE is operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
|(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period.
|(4) Annualized operating ROTE is operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period.
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Operating income – We define operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define operating income differently.
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Pre-tax
|After-tax
|Pre-tax
|After-tax
|Income as reported
|$
|62,076
|$
|49,731
|$
|51,435
|$
|42,058
|Less (add):
|Net investment gains
|3,185
|2,552
|6,841
|5,594
|Amortization expense
|(8,843
|)
|(7,084
|)
|(337
|)
|(276
|)
|Other income
|15
|12
|13
|11
|Other expenses
|(3,222
|)
|(2,581
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(868
|)
|Operating income
|$
|70,941
|$
|56,832
|$
|45,979
|$
|37,597
Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding, net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Income before income taxes
|$
|62,076
|$
|51,435
|Add:
|Interest expense
|7,719
|1,834
|Amortization expense
|8,843
|337
|Other expenses
|3,222
|1,061
|Less:
|Net investment income
|27,055
|19,422
|Net investment gains
|3,185
|6,750
|Other income
|15
|13
|Underwriting income
|$
|51,605
|$
|28,482
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity excluding goodwill and intangible assets and the related deferred tax impact. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.
|($ in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,224,883
|$
|850,721
|$
|1,009,565
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|473,316
|87,089
|88,040
|Add: Deferred tax impact
|65,500
|—
|—
|Tangible stockholders’equity
|$
|817,067
|$
|763,632
|$
|921,525
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Gross Written Premiums by Underwriting Division and Managed Premiums (Unaudited)
Gross Written Premiums By Underwriting Division
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Skyward Specialty Segment
|Accident & Health
|$
|92,009
|$
|63,169
|45.7
|%
|Captives
|57,914
|66,929
|(13.5
|)%
|Credit & Surety
|64,174
|45,028
|42.5
|%
|Energy Solutions
|48,866
|75,594
|(35.4
|)%
|Global Agriculture
|102,352
|80,617
|27.0
|%
|Global Property
|34,517
|46,686
|(26.1
|)%
|Professional Lines
|36,228
|40,217
|(9.9
|)%
|Specialty Programs
|94,767
|62,675
|51.2
|%
|Transactional E&S
|50,064
|52,006
|(3.7
|)%
|Total continuing business
|580,891
|532,921
|9.0
|%
|Exited business
|913
|2,405
|(62.0
|)%
|Total Skyward Specialty Segment gross written premiums
|581,804
|535,326
|8.7
|%
|Apollo Segment(1)
|Syndicate 1969
|65,008
|53,449
|21.6
|%
|Syndicate 1971
|20,892
|18,941
|10.3
|%
|Total Apollo Segment gross written premiums
|85,900
|72,390
|18.7
|%
|Total gross written premiums(1)
|$
|667,704
|$
|607,716
|9.9
|%
|(1) Prior year information is pro forma
Managed Premiums
Apollo provides managing agency services to nine syndicates within its Lloyd’s platform. The capital-aligned syndicates, Syndicate 1969, Syndicate 1971 and Syndicate 1972, are wholly managed and partly capitalized by Apollo with Apollo retaining a portion of the underwriting risk via its Lloyd's Corporate Member, Apollo No. 16. Platform Partner syndicates are managed by Apollo on behalf of third‑party partners and Apollo does not currently provide capital for underwriting of these syndicates. Apollo receives managing agency fees and performance‑based income for their managing agency services from all syndicates on its Lloyd's platform.
|($ in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025(1)
|% Change
|Total gross written premiums
|$
|667,704
|$
|607,716
|9.9
|%
|Fee generating gross written premiums:
|Aligned Syndicates
|210,549
|142,957
|47.3
|%
|Partner Syndicates
|89,456
|58,712
|52.4
|%
|Total fee generating gross written premiums
|$
|300,005
|$
|201,669
|48.8
|%
|Total Skyward Group managed premiums
|$
|967,709
|$
|809,385
|19.6
|%
|(1) Prior year information is pro forma
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Underwriting Segments and Corporate Results (Unaudited)
Underwriting Segments and Corporate Results
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|Skyward Specialty
|Apollo
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenues:
|Net earned premiums
|$
|363,943
|$
|70,064
|$
|—
|$
|434,007
|Underwriting fee income
|—
|10,078
|—
|10,078
|Commission and fee income
|1,527
|—
|—
|1,527
|Net investment income
|—
|—
|27,055
|27,055
|Net investment gains
|—
|—
|3,185
|3,185
|Other income
|—
|—
|15
|15
|Total revenues
|365,470
|80,142
|30,255
|475,867
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|228,231
|36,992
|—
|265,223
|Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|96,963
|22,742
|4,909
|124,614
|Fee‑based service expenses
|—
|4,170
|—
|4,170
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|7,719
|7,719
|Amortization expense
|—
|—
|8,843
|8,843
|Other expenses
|—
|—
|3,222
|3,222
|Total expenses
|325,194
|63,904
|24,693
|413,791
|Income before income taxes
|$
|40,276
|$
|16,238
|$
|5,562
|$
|62,076
|Underwriting Income
|$
|40,276
|$
|16,238
|$
|—
|$
|51,605
|Combined Ratio
|Non-cat loss and LAE
|60.6
|%
|52.8
|%
|—
|%
|59.3
|%
|Cat loss and LAE
|2.1
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|1.8
|%
|Loss Ratio
|62.7
|%
|52.8
|%
|—
|%
|61.1
|%
|Net policy acquisition costs
|14.0
|%
|12.2
|%
|—
|%
|13.9
|%
|Other operating and general expenses
|12.6
|%
|20.3
|%
|—
|%
|13.8
|%
|Commission and fee income
|(0.4
|)%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|Corporate expenses
|—
|%
|—
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|Expense ratio
|26.2
|%
|32.5
|%
|1.1
|%
|28.4
|%
|Combined ratio
|88.9
|%
|85.3
|%
|—
|%
|89.5
|%
|Ex-Cat Combined Ratio
|86.8
|%
|85.3
|%
|—
|%
|87.7
|%
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Underwriting Segments and Corporate Results (Unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Skyward Specialty
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenues:
|Net earned premiums
|$
|300,366
|$
|—
|$
|300,366
|Commission and fee income
|1,976
|—
|1,976
|Net investment income
|—
|19,422
|19,422
|Net investment gains
|—
|6,750
|6,750
|Other income
|—
|13
|13
|Total revenues
|302,342
|26,185
|328,527
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|187,309
|—
|187,309
|Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|82,638
|3,913
|86,551
|Interest expense
|—
|1,834
|1,834
|Amortization expense
|—
|337
|337
|Other expenses
|—
|1,061
|1,061
|Total expenses
|269,947
|7,145
|277,092
|Income before income taxes
|$
|32,395
|$
|19,040
|$
|51,435
|Underwriting Income
|$
|32,395
|$
|—
|$
|28,482
|Combined Ratio
|Non-cat loss and LAE
|60.2
|%
|—
|%
|60.2
|%
|Cat loss and LAE
|2.2
|%
|—
|%
|2.2
|%
|Loss Ratio
|62.4
|%
|—
|%
|62.4
|%
|Net policy acquisition costs
|14.8
|%
|—
|%
|14.8
|%
|Other operating and general expenses
|12.7
|%
|—
|%
|12.7
|%
|Commission and fee income
|(0.7
|)%
|—
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|Corporate expenses
|—
|%
|1.3
|%
|1.3
|%
|Expense ratio
|26.8
|%
|1.3
|%
|28.1
|%
|Combined ratio
|89.2
|%
|—
|%
|90.5
|%
|Ex-Cat Combined Ratio
|87.0
|%
|—
|%
|88.3
|%