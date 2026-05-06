Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue increased 9% to $60.2 million

20% sales volume growth

Share repurchases of $2.5 million

HFC prices firming above $6 per pound

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Ken Gaglione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, ”Our first quarter was one of operational and strategic progress, highlighted by enhancements to our management team, critical partnership development and our increased focus on operational excellence as we move into the core of our selling season.

“First quarter revenue growth of 9% was driven by increased sales volume and slightly higher HFC pricing. Gross margin of 20% declined slightly due to the mix of refrigerants sold in the first quarter this year compared to the first quarter last year and we expect gross margin to increase as we progress through the selling season.

“We recently announced several changes and appointments to further expand and strengthen our management team including additions to our marketing team and the appointment of two new members to our board of directors. These management-led changes align with our strategic priorities of delivering operational excellence, building our marketing team, and expanding the skill set represented on our board of directors as we explore strategic growth opportunities.

“As we previously communicated, our new ERP system launched during the quarter. While we experienced some typical implementation inefficiencies and headwinds, overall, I am pleased to report that the ERP implementation process is going better than we anticipated and we are beginning to see benefits to our management information systems.

“Also, during the quarter, we signed an important licensing agreement with Solstice Advanced Materials for the reclamation and resale of certain patented HFO refrigerants. As the market transitions from legacy HFC to lower GWP next generation HFO refrigerants, this agreement gives us a meaningful opportunity to reclaim and sell replacement refrigerants frequently used in the supermarket sector, among others, creating enhanced growth opportunities for our service business. HFC refrigerants will remain essential to servicing existing equipment through its useful life and will continue as an important component of our business while HFOs continue to grow.

“We started the year with a focus on organizing our teams for growth and working through our ERP transition. As we enter the core of the 2026 selling season, we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customer base with our extensive portfolio of refrigerants while driving continuous operational excellence across our organization. We are uniquely positioned to grow our leadership role in the industry as we leverage our sales, service, recovery and reclamation capabilities to capitalize on the refrigerant industry’s continuous transition to lower GWP equipment and refrigerants,” Mr. Gaglione concluded.

Three Month Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Hudson reported:

Revenues increased 9% to $60.2 million compared to revenues of $55.3 million in the comparable 2025 period. The increase was primarily due to improved sales volume related to unseasonably warm temperatures in the western portion of the U.S. during the first quarter as well as slightly higher pricing for certain refrigerants.





Gross margin decreased slightly to 20% compared to 22% in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to the mix of refrigerants sold in each quarter. The 2025 quarter sales mix included a broader range of higher priced and margin new HFO refrigerants related to contractors’ heightened activity to top off newly installed HFO equipment as the systems entered the marketplace.





Selling, general and administrative expenses of $9.5 million compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the 2026 first quarter SG&A is primarily related to optimizing the Company’s new ERP system and a continued focus on strategic initiatives. As previously reported, Hudson went live with its new ERP system on February 1, 2026.





Operating income of $1.5 million compared to operating income of $3.1 million in the prior year period.





Income before income taxes of $1.6 million compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Income tax expense of $1.3 million compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increased income tax expense for the quarter relates to approximately $900,000 ($0.02 per share) in income tax expense related to non-recurring items as well as executive stock compensation.





Net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.



At March 31, 2026 Hudson had $19.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company repurchased $2.5 million of common stock during the first quarter of 2026 as part of its opportunistic buyback program.

Second Quarter Guidance

With HFC prices firming as we move into the core of the selling season, Hudson’s second quarter 2026 revenue outlook is $73 - 76 million.

Conference Call Information

Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2026 results.

Please visit this link at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 5, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 53874.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

hudson@imsinvestorrelations.com

Company Contact:

Brian Bertaux, CFO

Hudson Technologies, Inc.

(845) 735-6000

bbertaux@hudsontech.com





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,366 $ 39,456 Trade accounts receivable – net of allowance for credit losses of $1,107 and $941, respectively 33,479 17,098 Inventories 130,736 135,923 Income tax receivable 5,667 5,916 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,836 12,445 Total current assets 203,084 210,838 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 22,526 23,623 Goodwill 65,282 65,282 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 10,439 11,294 Right of use asset 5,269 5,290 Other assets 2,324 2,321 Total Assets $ 308,924 $ 318,648 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,580 $ 21,112 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,805 38,772 Accrued payroll 2,744 4,712 Total current liabilities 60,129 64,596 Deferred tax liability 4,951 4,034 Long-term lease liabilities 3,159 3,233 Long-term severance payable 1,206 1,595 Other long-term liabilities 1,800 1,800 Total Liabilities 71,245 75,258 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 42,052,342 and 41,647,221, respectively 420 416 Additional paid-in capital 85,647 91,692 Retained earnings 151,612 151,282 Total Stockholders’ Equity 237,679 243,390 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 308,924 $ 318,648





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Revenues $ 60,151 $ 55,343 Cost of sales 48,303 43,275 Gross profit 11,848 12,068 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,529 8,170 Amortization 855 823 Total operating expenses 10,384 8,993 Operating income 1,464 3,075 Interest income (133 ) (576 ) Income before income taxes 1,597 3,651 Income tax expense 1,267 893 Net income $ 330 $ 2,758 Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 42,321,667 44,057,774 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 42,576,086 45,621,413





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 330 $ 2,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 887 774 Amortization of intangible assets 855 823 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment (2,913 ) 549 Allowance for credit losses 244 (187 ) Share based compensation 170 45 Amortization of deferred finance costs 56 56 Deferred tax expense 917 177 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (16,625 ) (13,636 ) Inventories 9,225 17,399 Prepaid and other assets (1,451 ) 367 Income taxes receivable 250 534 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,750 ) 4,497 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (12,805 ) 14,156 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,074 ) (1,411 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,074 ) (1,411 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options (3,720 ) — Repurchase of common shares (2,491 ) (1,831 ) Cash used in financing activities (6,211 ) (1,831 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (20,090 ) 10,914 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,456 70,134 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,366 $ 81,048 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 58 $ 100 Cash paid for income taxes – net $ 100 $ 182 Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 108 $ 699



