Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, today announced its results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Revenue of approximately $464.9 million, an increase of approximately 7.7% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 10.0%, and adjusted gross profit margin 1 of approximately 11.1%, each increased compared to 9.9% and 10.4%, respectively, for the same quarter last year.

of approximately 11.1%, each increased compared to 9.9% and 10.4%, respectively, for the same quarter last year. Net loss for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 of approximately $29.2 million and $91.8 million, respectively, compared to net loss of approximately $41.9 million and $98.9 million for the same periods last year, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 of approximately $(9.4) million and $(61.5) million, respectively, improvements compared to approximately $(30.4) million and $(80.1) million for the same periods last year, respectively.

for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 of approximately $(9.4) million and $(61.5) million, respectively, improvements compared to approximately $(30.4) million and $(80.1) million for the same periods last year, respectively. Order intake doubled to approximately $2.0 billion year-to-date through May 6, 2026, compared to approximately $1.0 billion during the same period last year.

Signed master supply agreements with two major hyperscalers and expect first order during third quarter of this fiscal year.

Backlog as of March 31, 2026 of approximately $5.6 billion 2 , a record level for the Company.

, a record level for the Company. Total liquidity3 of approximately $900.0 million as of March 31, 2026, including total cash4 of approximately $412.9 million.

"We are beginning to see the benefit of our pipeline growth with an acceleration of orders over the past few months and backlog reaching another record level. We also reached substantial completion on our first delivery of Smartstack and affirmed access to our domestic content offering in the U.S.," said Julian Nebreda, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our customer expansion strategy is gaining momentum: we have signed master supply agreements with two hyperscalers and expect to convert our first order soon."

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company is reaffirming its expectations for fiscal year 2026 as follows:

Revenue of approximately $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion with a midpoint of $3.4 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $40.0 million to $60.0 million with a midpoint of $50.0 million.

of approximately $40.0 million to $60.0 million with a midpoint of $50.0 million. Annual recurring revenue of approximately $180.0 million by the end of fiscal year 2026.

"Improved adjusted EBITDA compared to first half of fiscal 2025 demonstrates our execution on profitable growth and supports our reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance." said Ahmed Pasha, Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong liquidity provides flexibility to execute on our plan and support continued growth momentum."

The foregoing "Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed" statements represent management's current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

Share Count

The outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock as of March 31, 2026 are presented below:

Common Stock Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 51,499,195 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG 19,738,064 Class A common stock held by SPT Holding, Sarl 31,761,131 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 14,668,275 Class A common stock held by public 66,613,622 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 184,280,287



Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss our second quarter results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Q2 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Fluence Energy Listen - Only Webcast, or on www.fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of operations using net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest expense (income), net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also includes amounts impacting net income related to estimated payments due to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement, dated October 27, 2021, by and among Fluence Energy, Inc., Fluence Energy, LLC, Siemens Industry, Inc. and AES Grid Stability, LLC (the “Tax Receivable Agreement”).

Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of operations using gross profit, adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation expenses, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iii) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated using Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total revenue.

Free Cash Flow is calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted to exclude purchases made under supply chain financing arrangements, less purchase of property and equipment made in the period. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures (for example, cash is still required to satisfy other working capital needs, including short-term investment policy, restricted cash, and intangible assets) and Free Cash Flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in tables contained at the end of this release.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of full fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted EBITDA, including stock compensation and restructuring expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be predicted at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release and statements that are made on our earnings call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements set forth above under “Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed” and other statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, operational performance, the Company’s business, growth, and innovation strategy and the efficacy of our products and services to meet evolving needs, our domestic content strategy, future market and industry growth and related opportunities for the Company, projected operating costs, liquidity and access to capital and cash flows, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations, expectations related to backlog, pipeline, order intake, and contracted backlog, expectations regarding the Company’s domestic content offering, expectations regarding the deployment, performance, and customer adoption of new product offerings, the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on us, our customers, and our suppliers, and projected costs, beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans and objectives of management and timing associated therewith. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “grows,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” "commits", “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the elimination or expiration of government incentives or regulations regarding renewable energy; changes in the global trade environment; fluctuations in order intake and results of operations across fiscal periods; a significant reduction in order volume or loss of significant customers or their inability to perform under contracts; competition for offerings and the ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; our ability to manage recent and future growth and the expansion of our business and operations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; our growth depending on the success of relationships with third parties; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing operations; risks associated with engineering and construction, utility interconnection, commissioning and installation of energy storage products, cost overruns, and delays; supplier concentration and limited supplier capacity; operating as a global company with a global supply chain; changes in the cost and availability of raw materials and underlying components; lengthy sales and installation cycle for energy storage solutions; quality and quantity of components provided by suppliers; defects, errors, vulnerabilities, and/or bugs in products and technology; events and incidents relating to storage, delivery, installation, operation, maintenance, and shutdowns of products; current and planned foreign operations; failure by contract manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers to use ethical business practices and comply with applicable laws and regulations; actual or threatened health epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health threats; severe weather events; acquisitions made or that may be pursued; our ability to obtain financial assurances for projects; relatively limited operating and revenue history as an independent entity and the nascent clean energy industry; anticipated increases in expenses in the future and our ability to maintain prolonged profitability; the risk that amounts included in the pipeline and contracted backlog may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits; restrictions set forth in current and future credit and debt agreements; our uncertain ability to raise additional capital to execute on business opportunities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for offerings does not develop or takes longer to develop than anticipated; our estimates on the size of the total addressable market; macroeconomic uncertainty and market conditions; interest rates or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets and corresponding effects on customers’ ability to finance energy storage systems and demand for energy storage solutions; the cost of electricity available from alternative sources; a decline or delay in public acceptance of renewable energy, or increase in the cost of customer projects; increased attention to environmental, social and governance matters; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce proper protection for intellectual property, including technology; the threat of lawsuits by third parties alleging intellectual property violations; our having adequate protection for trademarks and trade names; our ability to enforce intellectual property rights; our patent portfolio; our ability to effectively protect data integrity of technology infrastructure, data, and other business systems; the use of open-source software; our failure to comply with third-party license or technology agreements; our inability to license rights to use technologies on reasonable terms; compromises, interruptions, or shutdowns of systems; use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies; potential changes in tax laws or regulations; barriers arising from current electric utility industry policies and regulations and any subsequent changes; environmental, health, and safety laws and potential obligations, liabilities, and costs thereunder; actual or perceived failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws, regulations, industry standards, and other requirements relating to the privacy, security, and processing of personal information; potential future legal proceedings, regulatory disputes, and governmental inquiries; ownership of our Class A common stock; short-seller activists; being a “controlled company” within the meaning of the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market; conflicts of interest by officers and directors due to positions with our continuing equity owners; relationship with our founders and continuing equity owners; terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws; our dependence on distributions from Fluence Energy, LLC to pay taxes and expenses and Fluence Energy, LLC’s ability to make such distributions may be limited or restricted in certain scenarios; risks arising out of the Tax Receivable Agreement; unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of tax returns; risks related to the 2030 Convertible Senior Notes; improper and ineffective internal control over reporting to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; changes in accounting principles or their applicability; and estimates or judgments relating to critical accounting policies; and other important factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 25, 2025 as well as in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Analyst Contact

Chris Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Email: InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

+1 605-645-7486

Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited March 31,

2026 September 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,299 $ 690,768 Restricted cash 25,590 23,862 Trade receivables, net 180,132 272,820 Unbilled receivables 284,711 239,594 Receivables from related parties 137,534 200,748 Advances to suppliers 207,218 126,778 Inventory, net 764,158 455,015 Other current assets 95,850 54,671 Total current assets 2,082,492 2,064,256 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net $ 41,766 $ 50,320 Intangible assets, net 64,126 63,403 Goodwill 28,514 28,584 Deferred income tax asset 4,076 4,046 Other non-current assets 126,923 146,391 Total non-current assets 265,405 292,744 Total assets $ 2,347,897 $ 2,357,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 189,078 $ 321,004 Deferred revenue 805,530 640,457 Deferred revenue with related parties 66,379 79,916 Personnel related liabilities 35,410 31,850 Accruals and provisions 254,610 246,235 Taxes payable 11,252 30,317 Other current liabilities 89,066 20,590 Total current liabilities 1,451,325 1,370,369 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liability $ 9,224 $ 9,530 Convertible senior notes, net 391,707 390,804 Other non-current liabilities 37,458 37,449 Total non-current liabilities 438,389 437,783 Total liabilities 1,889,714 1,808,152 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 133,769,454 shares issued and 132,781,092 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026; 132,014,571 shares issued and 131,164,365 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, respectively 1 1 Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 134,325,805 shares authorized; 51,499,195 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 — — Treasury stock, at cost (12,930 ) (10,213 ) Additional paid-in capital 640,755 627,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,052 11,613 Accumulated deficit (265,759 ) (199,762 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. 368,119 429,595 Non-Controlling interests 90,064 119,253 Total stockholders’ equity 458,183 548,848 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,347,897 $ 2,357,000





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 424,726 $ 264,407 $ 717,728 $ 380,606 Revenue from related parties 40,165 167,211 222,397 237,800 Total revenue 464,891 431,618 940,125 618,406 Cost of goods and services 418,261 389,036 870,446 554,623 Gross profit 46,630 42,582 69,679 63,783 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,070 22,119 39,611 39,314 Sales and marketing 23,269 21,189 45,300 39,391 General and administrative 37,226 41,412 79,074 78,119 Depreciation and amortization 4,275 2,943 8,024 5,758 Interest expense (income), net 2,762 391 4,134 (350 ) Other (income) expense, net (14,276 ) (1,547 ) (8,291 ) 4,204 Loss before income taxes (27,696 ) (43,925 ) (98,173 ) (102,653 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,543 (1,993 ) (6,346 ) (3,708 ) Net loss $ (29,239 ) $ (41,932 ) $ (91,827 ) (98,945 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (8,312 ) $ (10,886 ) $ (25,830 ) (26,433 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (20,927 ) $ — $ (31,046 ) $ (65,997 ) $ (72,512 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 132,542,675 129,985,932 132,026,842 129,731,535 Diluted 132,542,675 129,985,932 132,026,842 129,731,535 Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.56 )





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss $ (29,239 ) $ (41,932 ) $ (91,827 ) $ (98,945 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency translation, net of tax (3,072 ) 8,674 (2,005 ) 3,363 (Loss) gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax (2,183 ) (494 ) (5,725 ) 7,699 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (5,255 ) 8,180 (7,730 ) 11,062 Total comprehensive loss $ (34,494 ) $ (33,752 ) $ (99,557 ) $ (87,883 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (9,784 ) $ (8,567 ) $ (27,999 ) $ (23,294 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (24,710 ) $ (25,185 ) $ (71,558 ) $ (64,589 )





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net loss $ (91,827 ) $ (98,945 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,526 10,674 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,299 1,944 Inventory provision (7,035 ) (474 ) Stock-based compensation 9,230 9,092 Deferred income taxes (147 ) 445 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 92,560 61,910 Unbilled receivables (43,310 ) 56,559 Receivables from related parties 63,213 128,670 Advances to suppliers (80,518 ) (9,320 ) Inventory (299,626 ) (520,237 ) Other current assets (41,170 ) 3,150 Other non-current assets 15,649 (22,662 ) Accounts payable (127,999 ) (202,860 ) Deferred revenue with related parties (13,533 ) (3,376 ) Deferred revenue 165,516 383,120 Accruals and provisions 9,647 40,728 Taxes payable (19,134 ) (38,916 ) Other current liabilities (1,861 ) (64,337 ) Other non-current liabilities 615 7,419 Net cash used in operating activities (347,905 ) (257,416 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures on software and other (7,797 ) (6,298 ) Purchase of property and equipment (8,309 ) (6,462 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,106 ) (12,760 ) Financing activities Class A common stock withheld related to settlement of employee taxes for stock-based compensation awards (2,717 ) (490 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Convertible Senior Notes — 400,000 Purchases of Capped Calls related to 2030 Convertible Senior Notes — (29,000 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (1,473 ) (11,602 ) Purchases under supply chain financing arrangements 70,810 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,379 1,240 Distribution to AES Grid Stability — (1,035 ) Principal payments on finance leases (2,386 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 66,613 359,113 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,343 ) 2,372 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (301,741 ) 91,309 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 714,630 518,706 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period $ 412,889 $ 610,015 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 7,801 $ 2,070 Cash paid on income taxes $ 10,634 $ 10,997





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). Our key operating metrics focus on project milestones to measure our performance and designate each project as either “deployed”, “assets under management”, “contracted backlog”, or “pipeline”.

March 31, 2026 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ ​ ​ Deployed (GW) 7.4 6.8 ​ 0.6 ​ 9% Deployed (GWh) 19.2 17.8 1.4 8% Contracted Backlog (GW) 10.1 9.1 ​ 1.0 ​ 11% Pipeline (GW) 41.3 35.7 5.6 16% Pipeline (GWh) 147.0 122.0 ​ 25.0 ​ 20%





(amounts in GW) March 31, 2026 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Services ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Assets under Management 6.3 5.6 ​ 0.7 ​ 13% Contracted Backlog 7.7 7.0 ​ 0.7 ​ 10% Pipeline 33.7 29.4 ​ 4.3 ​ 15%





(amounts in GW) March 31, 2026 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Digital ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Assets under Management 22.9 22.0 ​ 0.9 ​ 4% Contracted Backlog 14.4 12.1 ​ 2.3 ​ 19% Pipeline 53.5 63.7 ​ (10.2) ​ (16%)



The following table presents our order intake for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. The table is presented in Gigawatts (GW):

(amounts in GW)

Three Months Ended March 31, ​ Six Months Ended March 31, ​ 2026 2025 ​ Change ​ Change % ​ 2026 2025 ​ Change ​ Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 0.6 0.2 ​ 0.4 ​ 200 % ​ 1.6 1.3 ​ 0.3 23 % Services ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 0.5 0.2 ​ 0.3 ​ 150 % ​ 1.3 0.6 ​ 0.7 117 % Digital ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 1.1 1.3 ​ (0.2 ) ​ (15 )% ​ 5.4 4.5 ​ 0.9 ​ 20 %





Deployed

Deployed represents cumulative energy storage products and solutions that have achieved substantial completion and are not decommissioned. Deployed is monitored by management to measure our performance towards achieving project milestones.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management for service contracts represents our long-term service contracts with customers associated with our completed energy storage system products and solutions. In general, we start providing maintenance, monitoring, or other operational services after the storage product projects are completed. This is not limited to energy storage solutions delivered by Fluence. Assets under management for digital software represents contracts signed and active (post go live). Assets under management serves as an indicator of expected revenue from our customers and assists management in forecasting our expected financial performance.

Contracted Backlog

For our energy storage products and solutions contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital applications contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

We cannot guarantee that our contracted backlog will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Contracted backlog may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our contracted backlog fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Contracted/Order Intake

Contracted, which we use interchangeably with “order intake”, represents new energy storage product and solutions contracts, new service contracts and new digital contracts signed during each period presented. We define “Contracted” as a firm and binding purchase order, letter of award, change order or other signed contract (in each case an “Order”) from the customer that is received and accepted by Fluence. Our order intake is intended to convey the dollar amount and gigawatts (operating measure) contracted in the period presented. We believe that order intake provides useful information to investors and management because the order intake provides visibility into future revenue and enables evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s sales activity and the attractiveness of its offerings in the market.

Pipeline

Pipeline represents our uncontracted, potential revenue from energy storage products and solutions, service, and digital software contracts, which have a reasonable likelihood of contract execution within 24 months. Pipeline is an internal management metric that we construct from market information reported by our global sales force. Pipeline is monitored by management to understand the anticipated growth of our Company and our estimated future revenue related to customer contracts for our battery-based energy storage products and solutions, services and digital software.

We cannot guarantee that our pipeline will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Pipeline may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our pipeline fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

ARR represents the net annualized contracted value including software subscriptions including initial trial, licensing, long term service agreements, and extended warranty agreements as of the reporting period. ARR excludes one-time fees, revenue share or other revenue that is non-recurring and variable. The Company believes ARR is an important operating metric as it provides visibility to future revenue. It is important to management to increase this visibility as we continue to expand. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.



FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)



​ Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, ​ 2026 ​ 2025 2026 ​ 2025 Net loss ​ $ (29,239 ) $ (41,932 ) $ (91,827 ) $ (98,945 ) Add: ​ ​ ​ Interest expense (income), net ​ 2,762 ​ 391 4,134 (350 ) Income tax expense (benefit) ​ 1,543 ​ (1,993 ) (6,346 ) (3,708 ) Depreciation and amortization ​ 10,731 ​ 6,189 19,525 10,674 Stock-based compensation 3,942 3,834 9,230 9,142 Other non-recurring expenses(a) ​ 819 ​ 3,100 3,784 3,100 Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ (9,442 ) $ (30,411 ) $ (61,500 ) $ (80,087 )

(a) Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include approximately $0.3 million for legal and consulting fees related to potential strategic transactions and $0.5 million of impairment expense related to an equity method investment. Amount for three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $3.1 million in severance costs related to restructuring. Amounts for six months ended March 31, 2026 include approximately $3.3 million for legal and consulting fees related to potential strategic transactions and $0.5 million of impairment expense related to an equity method investment. Amount for the six months ended March 31, 2025 includes $3.1 million in severance costs related to restructuring.

($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 ​ 2025 2026 ​ 2025 Total revenue $ 464,891 ​ $ 431,618 $ 940,125 $ 618,406 Cost of goods and services ​ 418,261 ​ 389,036 870,446 554,623 Gross profit ​ 46,630 ​ 42,582 69,679 63,783 Gross profit margin % ​ 10.0 % ​ 9.9 % 7.4 % 10.3 % Add: Stock-based compensation 381 635 885 1,518 Depreciation and amortization 4,476 1,385 7,583 2,654 Other non-recurring expenses ​ — ​ 299 — 299 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 51,487 ​ $ 44,901 $ 78,147 ​ $ 68,254 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % ​ 11.1 % ​ 10.4 % 8.3 % ​ 11.0 %

​​

($ in thousands)



Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (347,905 ) $ (257,416 ) Add: Purchases under supply chain financing arrangements 70,810 — Less: Purchase of property and equipment (8,309 ) ​ (6,462 ) Free Cash Flow $ (285,404 ) ​ $ (263,878 )



