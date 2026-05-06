Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases of $363 million, including $316 million in U.S.

Global collections up 19% to record $718 million

Earnings per share of $3.86

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“Encore delivered another quarter of strong performance in Q1 as our industry leadership and operational improvement remain on full display,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our business continues to thrive with solid first quarter portfolio purchases of $363 million and record collections of $718 million, which were up 19% compared to a year ago. This collections performance helped earnings increase sharply, with first quarter earnings per share of $3.86 up 100% compared to $1.93 per share a year ago.”

“Our MCM business in the U.S. continues to deliver very strong results. Capitalizing on the ongoing attractive market opportunity in the U.S. driven by ample portfolio supply, MCM portfolio purchases in the first quarter were $316 million, one of our strongest portfolio purchasing quarters ever. MCM also delivered record collections of $556 million in the first quarter, up 23% compared to Q1 a year ago. This exceptional collections performance is the result of strong execution and continued significant portfolio purchasing as well as the deployment of new technologies, enhanced digital capabilities and continued operational innovation.”

“Our Cabot business in Europe delivered a solid first quarter. Portfolio purchases of $47 million were consistent with Cabot’s recent historical trend while collections of $161 million were up 7% compared to the first quarter last year.”

“As a result of our strong start to the year, we are raising our global collections guidance and now expect our full-year 2026 collections to be approximately $2.8 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8%. Additionally, we are raising our earnings guidance and now expect our earnings per share in 2026 to increase 19% to $13.00. Our guidance for portfolio purchasing remains unchanged from our view in February as we continue to anticipate our global portfolio purchases this year to be within a range from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

In the first quarter, the company repurchased $20 million of its shares of common stock.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2026:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2026

2025

Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 362,841 $ 367,851 (1 )% Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,404,473 $ 3,864,450 14 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 9,825,266 $ 8,862,661 11 % Collections $ 718,414 $ 604,807 19 % Revenues $ 475,411 $ 392,775 21 % Operating expenses $ 291,419 $ 263,432 11 % Net income $ 86,243 $ 46,796 84 % Earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 1.93 100 %

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(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $315.8 million and $316.4 million, and Europe purchases of $47.0 million and $51.5 million in Q1 2026 and Q1 2025, respectively.

(2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, May 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss first quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com . To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,204 $ 156,784 Receivable portfolios, net 4,437,415 4,371,532 Property and equipment, net 79,292 82,080 Other assets 177,163 193,113 Goodwill 529,487 536,291 Total assets $ 5,450,561 $ 5,339,800 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 252,277 $ 230,261 Borrowings 4,033,301 4,001,293 Other liabilities 130,175 131,496 Total liabilities 4,415,753 4,363,050 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 21,499 and 21,688 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 215 217 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 1,167,038 1,104,640 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,445 ) (128,107 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,034,808 976,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,450,561 $ 5,339,800

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,115 $ 40,256 Receivable portfolios, net 1,177,046 1,151,221 Other assets 4,392 3,540 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,986 3,101 Borrowings 783,444 791,182 Other liabilities 1,352 2,774









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 390,019 $ 345,218 Changes in recoveries 62,740 21,464 Total debt purchasing revenue 452,759 366,682 Servicing revenue 20,638 22,547 Other revenues 2,014 3,546 Total revenues 475,411 392,775 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 114,541 105,932 Cost of legal collections 89,221 68,013 General and administrative expenses 39,629 41,018 Other operating expenses 34,833 34,252 Collection agency commissions 6,337 6,873 Depreciation and amortization 6,858 7,344 Total operating expenses 291,419 263,432 Income from operations 183,992 129,343 Other expense Interest expense (73,050 ) (70,530 ) Other income 790 1,647 Total other expense (72,260 ) (68,883 ) Income before income taxes 111,732 60,460 Provision for income taxes (25,489 ) (13,664 ) Net income $ 86,243 $ 46,796 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.97 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 3.86 $ 1.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,728 23,879 Diluted 22,320 24,269









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 86,243 $ 46,796 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,858 7,344 Other non-cash interest expense, net 2,537 3,544 Stock-based compensation expense 4,575 3,424 Changes in recoveries (62,740 ) (21,464 ) Other, net 4,681 1,737 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 4,892 (3,499 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 35,280 7,401 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,326 45,283 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (359,463 ) (362,712 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 328,395 259,589 Purchases of property and equipment (4,856 ) (6,990 ) Other, net 8,517 9,835 Net cash used in investing activities (27,407 ) (100,278 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (1,109 ) (255 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 358,021 246,426 Repayment of credit facilities (304,185 ) (185,831 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (20,092 ) (10,004 ) Other, net (14,026 ) (9,999 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,609 40,337 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73,528 (14,658 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,108 ) 1,910 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 156,784 199,865 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 227,204 $ 187,117 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 37,343 $ 41,303 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 860 1,247 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 1,020 $ 1,040









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2026 2025 GAAP net income, as reported $ 86,243 $ 46,796 Adjustments: Interest expense 73,050 70,530 Interest income (1,094 ) (1,546 ) Provision for income taxes 25,489 13,664 Depreciation and amortization 6,858 7,344 Stock-based compensation expense 4,575 3,424 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 1,465 248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 196,586 $ 140,460 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 269,469 $ 244,300

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(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of “collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2026.