Hallador Energy Company Signs 12-Year Capacity Agreement for Over $1 Billion; Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

 | Source: Hallador Energy Company Hallador Energy Company

- Q1 Total Revenue of $101.8 Million, with Operating Cash Flow of $20.5 Million -
- Q1 Net Loss of $9.3 Million, with Adj. EBITDA of $5.5 Million -
- On May 1, Hallador Signed a Capacity Agreement, for years 2028 – 2040, at More Than 2x Historical Capacity Pricing, Expected to Generate Over $1 Billion of Contracted Revenue -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company is also announcing a newly signed 12-year capacity agreement with a subsidiary of a utility, which is further detailed below.

“In the last few months, we have made significant progress advancing our long-term contracting strategy, together with the three-year capacity agreement we announced in March for planning years 2026, 2027 and 2028, culminating now with the execution of a 12-year capacity agreement selling approximately 2/3rds of our accredited capacity starting in late 2028 through mid-2040. Together, these two capacity-only sales total approximately $1.1B, nearly doubling our forward sales book and making the Company substantially sold-forward on accredited capacity across the next fourteen consecutive years. We continue to see strong pricing signals for our remaining unsold capacity and continue to pursue opportunities in the market to add to our already substantial forward sales positions,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These agreements provide durable revenue visibility and balance sheet support and are expected to convert to cash flow at a very high rate, enabling the company to focus on disciplined capital allocation across potential growth initiatives such as our proposed 515MW gas plant project and our dual-fuel ambitions for our existing 1-GW Merom Power Plant.”

“From an operating standpoint, first quarter results were generally in-line with expectations and reflect the impact of our previously disclosed availability constraints at Merom. With our planned plant outage now underway, emphasizing key reliability upgrades, we expect a meaningful improvement in performance as we move through the year and into the peak demand seasons.”

Capacity Agreement Overview

Hallador signed a 12-year agreement to sell a substantial portion of its accredited capacity to a subsidiary of a utility for planning years 2028 through 2040. The agreement initially covers a smaller volume of accredited capacity in 2028, increasing to approximately 2/3rds of the company’s accredited capacity beginning in 2029 through 2040. The sale is priced above the recent three-year agreement signed in March, and pricing is the same for all 12 years of the contract. Hallador expects to generate more than $1 billion in cumulative revenue from the agreement, nearly doubling its forward sales book, and is expected to convert to free cash flow at a very high rate. The structure is capacity-only and does not include the sale of energy, allowing the Company to retain flexibility to optimize future energy sales. The agreement is subject to customary regulatory approvals anticipated to be received in the second half of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights 

  • First quarter results reflected previously disclosed availability constraints at Merom, partially offset by continued strength in accredited capacity pricing and forward sales execution.

    • Total revenue was $101.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $117.7 million in the prior year period, driven by lower electric sales due to reduced generation at Merom, partially offset by higher accredited capacity revenue and improved coal pricing.

    • Net loss was $(9.3) million compared to net income of $10.0 million in the prior year period, and adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period.
  • The Company generated $20.5 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter, which was partially used to fund capex.  

    • Hallador had no outstanding bank debt at March 31, 2026, compared to $29.7 million at December 31, 2025 and $23.0 million at March 31, 2025.

    • Total liquidity was $97.5 million at March 31, 2026, following the signing of its new credit facility in early March, compared to $38.8 million at December 31, 2025, and $69.0 million at March 31, 2025. 

    • Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $7.7 million compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago period. 
  • Hallador continues to execute on its contracting strategy, increasing long-term revenue visibility and monetizing its dispatchable generation platform.
    • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a 12-year capacity agreement expected to generate more than $1 billion of contracted revenue through 2040, nearly doubling its forward sales book.

    • As of March 31, 2026, Hallador had approximately $1.2 billion of total forward energy, capacity and coal sales commitments through 2029, or $859.6 million excluding the coal sales to Merom. Neither of these totals include the recently signed 12-year capacity agreement.

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)

       
  Q1 2026 Q1 2025
Electric Sales $65.1  $85.9
Coal Sales- 3rdParty $35.1  $30.2
Other Revenue $1.6  $1.6
Total Sales and Operating Revenue $101.8  $117.7
Net Income (Loss) $(9.3)  $10.0
Operating Cash Flow $20.5  $38.4
Adjusted EBITDA* $5.5  $19.3

*   Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus loss on extinguishment of debt and other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our operations.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Net Income (Loss)" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(9,321)  $9,979 
Interest expense  3,970   3,723 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (504)    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  10,606   14,977 
EBITDA  4,751   28,679 
Stock-based compensation  1,135   1,084 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  408   427 
Other amortization (1)  (951)   (11,334) 
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (201)   (21) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  230    
Equity method loss  121   236 
Other reclassifications  14   239 
ADJUSTED EBITDA $5,507  $19,310 


 
(1)   Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into and parts and supplies inventory acquired in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.

Forward Sales Position - (unaudited)*

                
  2026 2027 2028 2029 Total
Power               
Accredited Capacity               
Average daily contracted accredited capacity MW  781  782  668  340   
Average contracted accredited capacity price per MWd $246 $264 $300 $398   
Contracted accredited capacity revenue (in millions) $52.82 $75.26 $73.28 $20.44 $221.80
                
Energy               
Contracted MWh (in millions)  3.10  3.06  1.09  0.27  7.52
Average contracted price per MWh $43.74 $46.50 $52.94 $51.33   
Contracted revenue (in millions) $135.59 $142.29 $57.70 $13.86 $349.44
Total Accredited Capacity & Energy Revenue (in millions) $188.41 $217.55 $130.98 $34.30 $571.24
                
Coal               
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)  2.10  2.50  0.50     5.10
Avg price per ton - 3rd party $55.73 $56.74 $59.00      
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $117.03 $141.85 $29.50 $ $288.38
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $305.44 $359.40 $160.48 $34.30 $859.62
                
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)  2.08  2.30  3.17     7.55
Avg price per ton - Intercompany $51.00 $51.00 $51.00      
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions) $106.08 $117.30 $161.67 $ $385.05
                
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $411.52 $476.70 $322.15 $34.30 $1,244.67

* Actual revenue related to forward sales positions may differ materially for various reasons, including price adjustment features for coal quality and cost escalations, volume optionality provisions, including rollover of unfulfilled coal commitments into future periods, and potential force majeure events. Forward sales figures in the 2026 column are for the period from April 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. The table above reflects contracted balances as of March 31, 2026 and does not include the recently signed 12-year capacity agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which ultimately requires the approval of MISO of our application and is a capital intensive project subject to construction, operational, financial, regulatory and legal risks that could impact the project’s viability and/or timeline) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, our ability to secure agreements in support of the development and construction of planned projects, including the expansion of our Merom Generating Station, and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call today, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 8503380
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Todd E. Telesz
Chief Financial Officer
TTelesz@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

        
  March 31, December 31, 
  2026
 2025
 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $36,778  $10,070  
Restricted cash  6,585   5,302  
Accounts receivable  9,152   13,989  
Inventory  47,164   42,534  
Parts and supplies  47,893   45,854  
Prepaid expenses  1,604   5,638  
Other current assets  1,927     
Total current assets  151,103   123,387  
Property, plant and equipment:       
Land and mineral rights  69,952   69,952  
Buildings and equipment  440,682   421,037  
Mine development  102,302   102,302  
Construction work in progress  35,788   39,671  
Finance lease right-of-use assets  12,591   12,591  
Total property, plant and equipment  661,315   645,553  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization  (376,481)   (367,775)  
Total property, plant and equipment, net  284,834   277,778  
Equity method investments  2,528   2,647  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,315     
Other noncurrent assets  7,852   4,241  
Total assets $448,632  $408,053  
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $19,818  $12,594  
Accrued liabilities and other  35,078   29,254  
Current portion of lease financing  4,981   7,411  
Contract liabilities - current  130,170   103,343  
Total current liabilities  190,047   152,602  
Long-term liabilities:       
Bank debt, net     29,678  
Long-term lease financing  617   1,338  
Deferred income taxes  1,329   1,833  
Asset retirement obligations  15,649   15,241  
Contract liabilities - long-term  32,148   45,714  
Other  3,268   1,814  
Total long-term liabilities  53,011   95,618  
Total liabilities  243,058   248,220  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)       
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued       
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 47,132 and 43,817 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  471   438  
Additional paid-in capital  257,992   202,963  
Retained deficit  (52,889)   (43,568)  
Total stockholders’ equity  205,574   159,833  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $448,632  $408,053  

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026
 2025
 
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:       
Electric sales $65,096  $85,943  
Coal sales  35,080   30,185  
Other revenues  1,631   1,596  
Total sales and operating revenues  101,807   117,724  
EXPENSES:       
Fuel  14,963   15,210  
Other operating and maintenance costs  29,156   28,389  
Cost of purchased power  14,863   6,840  
Utilities  3,333   4,152  
Labor  27,388   27,029  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  10,606   14,977  
Asset retirement obligations accretion  408   427  
Exploration costs  84   21  
General and administrative  6,858   6,825  
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (201)   (21)  
Total operating expenses  107,458   103,849  
        
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  (5,651)   13,875  
        
Interest income  147   63  
Interest expense (1)  (3,970)   (3,723)  
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (230)     
Equity method investment (loss)  (121)   (236)  
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (9,825)   9,979  
        
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):       
Current       
Deferred  (504)     
Total income tax expense (benefit)  (504)     
        
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(9,321)  $9,979  
        
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:       
Basic $(0.20)  $0.23  
Diluted $(0.20)  $0.23  
        
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING       
Basic  46,519   42,619  
Diluted  46,519   43,462  
        
(1) Interest Expense:       
Interest on bank debt $862  $1,494  
Other interest  2,834   1,732  
Amortization of debt issuance costs  274   497  
Total interest expense $3,970  $3,723  

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026
 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $(9,321)  $9,979 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Deferred income tax (benefit)  (504)    
Equity method investment loss  121   236 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  10,606   14,977 
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (201)   (21) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  230    
Amortization of debt issuance costs  274   497 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  408   427 
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation  (148)   (156) 
Stock-based compensation  1,135   1,084 
Amortization of contract liabilities  (36,447)   (35,669) 
Accretion on contract liabilities  2,834   1,560 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  87    
Other  1,533   3,224 
Change in current assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  4,837   2,856 
Inventory  (4,630)   367 
Parts and supplies  (2,039)   (1,033) 
Prepaid expenses  (2,580)   (330) 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  7,427   3,124 
Contract liabilities  46,874   37,297 
Net cash provided by operating activities  20,496   38,419 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures  (7,681)   (11,693) 
Proceeds from sale of equipment  201   21 
Net cash used in investing activities  (7,480)   (11,672) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Payments on bank debt  (56,700)   (33,000) 
Borrowings of bank debt  26,700   12,000 
Payments on lease financing  (3,172)   (1,693) 
Debt issuance costs  (5,780)    
Proceeds from ATM offering, net of issuance costs  201    
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs  53,764    
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs  (38)    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  14,975   (22,693) 
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  27,991   4,054 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  15,372   12,153 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $43,363  $16,207 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Cash and cash equivalents $36,778  $6,891 
Restricted cash  6,585   9,316 
  $43,363  $16,207 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for interest $1,002  $1,830 
Non-cash change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $9,981  $(1,649) 
Right-of-use asset additions $2,402  $ 



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