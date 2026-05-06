Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

RECORD QUARTER WITH 75.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH

HIGHLIGHTS

IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE, DROVE RECORD REVENUES AND OPERATING INCOME, DELIVERING ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS INCREASES OF 29.7% AND 91.2%, RESPECTIVELY

ADVANCED OUR EGS STRATEGY, MAKING MEANINGFUL PROGRESS ACROSS BOTH TECHNOLOGY AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

STRENGTHENED OUR FINANCIAL POSITION, WITH THE CLOSING OF A $1 BILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING AT ATTRACTIVE TERMS

ORMAT REITERATES ITS 2026 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

RENO, Nev., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 181.6 180.2 0.8% Product 177.4 31.8 458.4% Energy Storage 44.9 17.8 153.1% Total Revenues 403.9 229.8 75.8% Gross Profit 120.4 72.9 65.1% Gross margin (%) Electricity 30.8% 33.5% Product 21.4% 22.3% Energy Storage & 59.1% 30.6% Gross margin (%) 29.8% 31.7% Operating income ($ millions) 80.3 50.9 57.6% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 44.1 40.4 9.2% Diluted EPS ($) 0.71 0.66 7.6% Non-GAAP Measures1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 80.3 41.5 93.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 1.30 0.68 91.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 194.9 150.3 29.7%

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1 See reconciliation table below



“Ormat is off to a very strong start in 2026, delivering continued revenue growth across all segments alongside continued progress on our growth and funding strategies. Our 57.6% year-over-year growth in operating income, 29.7% growth in adjusted EBITDA and 91.2% increase in adjusted diluted EPS reflect not only the outstanding performance of our Energy Storage and Product segments, but also the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio.” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat.”

“Our Energy Storage segment continues to emerge as a powerful growth engine, with revenue increasing by 153.1%, driven by capacity expansion in our portfolio and high asset availability that enabled us to capture merchant opportunities and validate our strategy of balancing contracted and merchant exposure while maximizing returns. Our Product segment also delivered, as expected, significant growth, driven in part by the Topp 2 project, demonstrating the strength of our integrated business model and ability to capture value across the lifecycle of our assets.”

“Since the end of the year, we have secured approximately 270MW of new Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”) in the United States, including 67MW for a new solar-plus-storage project in Nevada and the remainder for geothermal at attractive rates. These include PPAs with Google and Switch, as well as ‘blend-and-extend’ agreements that improve pricing and enhance long-term visibility across our portfolio. We also advanced our growth initiatives through disciplined capital deployment, including the acquisition of the Hoku solar-plus-storage facility in Hawaii. In parallel, we strengthened our financial position by completing a $1 billion convertible notes offering at attractive terms and we are continuing to monetize tax benefits, which is helping us secure the capital needed to support our long-term growth objectives.”

“On the strategic development front, we are continuing to advance our next-generation geothermal and Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) strategy, making meaningful progress across both technology and commercial development. We are actively progressing pilot initiatives, including our collaboration with SLB and our investment in Sage Geosystems, which should position us at the forefront of next-generation geothermal and EGS solutions. At the same time, we are accelerating our business development pipeline through resource mapping, land acquisition, and engagement with strategic partners, while advancing PPA discussions to support future commercialization. We are also advancing next-generation above-ground system capabilities, including the development of a larger, high-capacity Ormat Energy Converter (OEC) solution tailored for EGS, enabling scalable, industrial-scale deployment across diverse resource conditions.

Blachar concluded, “With strong execution across all segments, significant progress in our next-generation geothermal initiatives, a supportive market environment, and a clear path to growth, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2028 targets. We expect to sustain this positive momentum throughout 2026, which will deliver lasting value for our shareholders.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to stockholders was $44.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $40.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The increase was driven by improved business performance, partly offset by $38.0 million of one-time pre-tax expenses, including $33.7 million related to the induced conversion resulting from the repurchase of the 2027 convertible notes, $10.2 million in write-offs and impairment charges, and an immaterial expense related to a legal settlement, partly offset by a $9.6 million gain related to the purchase of the Hoku storage and solar facility in Hawaii.

Adjusted net income was $80.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $41.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The increase reflects the strong underlying operational performance of our operating segments.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.7% to $194.9 million, driven by strong contributions from the Energy Storage segment, elevated merchant pricing and significant growth in the Product segment, primarily from the Topp 2 revenue contribution.

Electricity segment revenues increased 0.8% in the first quarter compared to the prior year, primarily driven by contributions from the Blue Mountain power plant, improved generation performance at the Olkaria and Stillwater facilities, and lower curtailments versus the prior year period, offset by extremely high ambient temperatures in Nevada, which reduced revenue by approximately $4.8 million.

Energy Storage revenues increased 153.1% in the first quarter compared to 2025. Growth was driven by the high availability of our assets, which allowed us to capitalize on strong merchant pricing in the PJM market, as well as new capacity additions over the past 12 months. An optimized mix of merchant and contracted revenues supported margin expansion.

Product segment revenues increased 458.4% in the first quarter, primarily driven by the $105.1 million revenue recognition related to the Topp 2 sale. The facility was removed from the Company’s Electricity pipeline following a customer’s exercise of its purchase option to buy the facility.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $239 million as of May 6, 2026, including two new contracts signed since the start of the year, totaling $56 million.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

In April 2026, we signed a long-term PPA with NV Energy for the 67 MW Jersey Valley solar + 67 MW / 268 MWh storage project in Nevada, expected to go online by late 2027 or early 2028, which is anticipated to secure fixed-price, long-term revenues while supporting clean energy goals. The PPA is subject to Nevada PUC approval.

In March 2026, Ormat announced the closing of a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering at attractive terms, including the full exercise of initial purchasers’ options to purchase additional notes. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase a portion of its outstanding 2027 convertible senior notes, resulting in a $33.7 million induced conversion charge recognized during the quarter.

In March 2026, we commenced commercial operations at the 80MW/320MWh Shirk energy storage facility under a 15-year Resource Adequacy Purchase and Sale Agreement with the City of Riverside.

In February 2026, Ormat announced the signing and approval of a “blend-and-extend” agreement for the CD4 geothermal power plant, with the PPA reflecting an approximate 27% increase in contract pricing.

In February 2026, we executed a 15-year geothermal portfolio PPA of up to 150MW to supply Google’s data centers’ electricity needs through NV Energy.

In January 2026, we agreed to sell the 50MW Topp 2 project in New Zealand for approximately $107 million.

In January 2026, we acquired our second hybrid solar-plus-storage facility, the Hoku 30MW solar PV plant paired with a 30MW/120MWh battery, on Hawaii's Big Island for approximately $80 million in cash.

In January 2026, we invested $25 million in Sage Geosystems as part of its Series B financing round to advance next-generation geothermal and energy storage technologies.

In January 2026, we were awarded the Telaga Ranu Geothermal Working Area in Indonesia, strengthening Ormat’s long-term development pipeline in the country.

In January 2026, we signed a 20-year PPA with Switch for approximately 13MW from our Salt Wells power plant.

2026 GUIDANCE

Total revenues are expected to be between $1,110 million and $1,160 million. Electricity segment revenues between $715 million and $730 million. Product segment revenues of between $300 million and $320 million. Energy Storage revenues of between $95 million and $110 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $615 million and $645 million. Adjusted EBITDA is attributable to minority interest of approximately $18.0 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, the probable significance of which cannot be determined. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 6, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2026. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on May 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The access code for the call is 3818407. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 3818407. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,835MW with a 1,340MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 495MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, technological changes, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “intends,” “targets,” “goal”, “outlook,” “guidance,” “contemplate,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives, goals and expectations for future operations and are based upon management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to regulatory changes, geopolitical developments, commodity prices, interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Ormat’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 181,603 180,241 Product 177,383 31,769 Energy storage 44,925 17,752 Total revenues 403,911 229,762 Cost of revenues: Electricity 125,744 119,833 Product 139,409 24,684 Energy storage 18,389 12,318 Total cost of revenues 283,542 156,835 Gross profit 120,369 72,927 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,132 2,542 Selling and marketing expenses 5,577 4,172 General and administrative expenses 27,336 17,909 Other operating income (4,125) (3,125) Impairment of long-lived assets 8,112 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 2,082 516 Operating income 80,255 50,913 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,430 1,313 Interest expense, net (44,993) (34,473) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (1,537) 2,060 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 16,621 17,571 Other non-operating income (expense), net (23,145) 222 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 28,631 37,606 Income tax (provision) benefit 15,470 3,795 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees 512 (367) Net income 44,613 41,034 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (545) (672) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 44,068 40,362 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.72 0.67 Diluted: 0.71 0.66 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,960 60,559 Diluted 61,976 60,840

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 654,645 147,448 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 108,297 133,418 Receivables: Trade less allowance for credit losses of $474 and $308, respectively (primarily related to VIEs) 170,917 164,772 Other 31,333 36,711 Inventories 45,561 45,268 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 35,671 30,011 Prepaid expenses and other 35,801 40,141 Total current assets 1,082,225 597,769 Investment in unconsolidated company 200,901 162,111 Deposits and other (primarily related to VIEs) 157,536 137,744 Deferred income taxes 127,557 138,903 Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,584,646 and $3,460,079 related to VIEs, respectively) 3,792,223 3,672,569 Construction-in-process ($305,196 and $392,644 related to VIEs, respectively) 923,262 1,048,174 Operating leases right of use ($24,832 and $17,236 related to VIEs, respectively)

48,976 41,756 Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 4,458 4,690 Intangible assets, net 267,224 274,548 Goodwill 168,076 168,244 Total assets 6,772,438 6,246,508 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 190,710 234,757 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) — 80,000 Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $16 and $17, respectively) 99,984 99,983 Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $5,463) 360,112 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 5,256 13,159 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 125,211 79,885 Full recourse 214,301 214,207 Current portion of financing liability 9,962 9,749 Operating lease liabilities 5,357 4,764 Finance lease liabilities 1,807 1,884 Total current liabilities 1,012,700 738,388 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $12,906 and $13,488, respectively)

586,703 645,803 Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $3,961 and $4,248, respectively)

959,349 1,009,090 Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $19,089 and $4,103, respectively) 805,911 472,334 Financing liability

203,822 206,647 Operating lease liabilities 36,501 29,760 Finance lease liabilities 2,713 2,850 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 181,384 190,168 Deferred income taxes 72,467 68,661 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 10,360 10,378 Liabilities for severance pay 12,339 11,942 Asset retirement obligation 138,334 135,574 Other long-term liabilities 31,308 33,637 Total liabilities 4,053,890 3,555,232 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,088 10,402 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,935,012 and 61,104,078 shares issued; 61,451,752 and 60,845,411 shares outstanding, respectively 62 61 Additional paid-in capital 1,666,043 1,654,635 Treasury stock, at cost (483,260 and 258,667 shares held, respectively) (42,359) (17,964) Retained earnings 945,905 909,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,288 (2,132) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,570,939 2,543,943 Noncontrolling interest 137,521 136,931 Total equity 2,708,460 2,680,874 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 6,772,438 6,246,508





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; (viii) allowance for bad debts; and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Net income 44,613 41,034 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs) 43,563 33,160 Income tax provision (benefit) (15,470) (3,795) Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 3,491 3,421 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 74,343 69,157 EBITDA 150,540 142,977 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses of derivative instruments 186 939 Stock-based compensation 4,724 4,911 Allowance for bad debts 667 26 Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes 33,652 — Impairment of long-lived assets 8,112 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs 763 — Bargain purchase gain (9,616) — Settlement agreement expenses and others 3,786 900 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 2,082 516 Adjusted EBITDA 194,896 150,269





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS 2

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributed to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconcile Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 44.1 40.4 Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes 33.65 — Bargain purchase gain (9.6) — Impairment of long-lived assets 6.4 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 1.64 0.41 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.60 — Allowance for bad debts 0.53 0.02 Settlement agreement expenses and others 2.99 0.71

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 80.3 41.5 GAAP diluted EPS 0.71 0.66 Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes 0.54 — Bargain purchase gain (0.15) — Impairment of long-lived assets 0.10 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 0.03 0.01 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.01 — Allowance for bad debts 0.00 0.00 Settlement agreement expenses and others 0.048 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 1.30 0.68

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2 Adjusted diluted EPS is computed based on adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding before rounding. The individual components in the table are rounded to the nearest applicable unit; therefore, recalculation using the rounded amounts may not result in the adjusted diluted EPS presented.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

ORA@alpha-ir.com



