Datadog for Government Achieves FedRAMP® High Certification

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) High certification, which signifies Datadog’s ability to meet one of the federal government’s most stringent cloud security and compliance standards.

FedRAMP High certification is the top security baseline offered by FedRAMP, designed to protect some of the most sensitive and controlled unclassified information (CUI) government data in cloud environments. It enforces strict security controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of critical information. A significant number of federal agencies require FedRAMP High certification for systems handling sensitive data with a high impact in case of a security breach. This level is essential for agencies managing critical information, such as law enforcement and emergency services.

“Achieving FedRAMP High certification places Datadog among a select group of tech companies certified to operate in highly sensitive federal environments. This milestone reinforces Datadog’s leadership in cloud security and compliance, and sets a new standard for observability platforms in regulated sectors,” said Emilio Escobar, CISO at Datadog. “FedRAMP High certification gives U.S. government agencies and contractors the assurance they need to adopt Datadog for secure workloads, bringing modern observability, faster incident response and operational visibility into previously restricted environments.”

FedRAMP High certification reflects a major step in Datadog’s multi-year investment in serving the U.S. public sector. To learn more about Datadog for Government, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/government/ .

About Datadog



Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

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