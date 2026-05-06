Remitly Reports Record First Quarter Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Outlook

First quarter send volume up 37% and revenue up 25% year over year

First quarter net income of $49.1 million up 332% and Adjusted EBITDA of $101.6 million up 74% year over year

SEATTLE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“We delivered an exceptional Q1, achieving record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Sebastian Gunningham, Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “Outperformance across key corridors and an increasing pace of product innovation are contributing to strong momentum in the business. The accelerated growth in quarterly active users is evidence of the continued trust and confidence customers place in Remitly. At the same time, disciplined cost management, scale benefits, and AI-driven efficiencies are delivering strong operating leverage.”

First Quarter 2026 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the first quarter of 2025)

Active customers increased to 9.6 million, from 8.0 million, up 20%.

Send volume increased to $22.1 billion, from $16.2 billion, up 37%.

Revenue totaled $452.8 million, compared to $361.6 million, up 25%.

Net income was $49.1 million, compared to $11.4 million, up 332%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $101.6 million, compared to $58.4 million, up 74%.

2026 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $1.960 billion to $1.975 billion, representing a growth rate of 20 to 21% year over year.

Year over year growth in net income for 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million.

For the second quarter of 2026, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $483 million to $485 million, representing a growth rate of 17% to 18% year over year.

Year over year growth in net income for the second quarter of 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $86 million to $88 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included within the Company’s SEC filings.

Webcast Information

Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. The live webcast and investor presentation will be accessible on Remitly’s website at https://ir.remitly.com. A webcast replay will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com following the live event.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.remitly.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing our financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Free cash flow is a key measure used by our management to understand the strength of our liquidity and available cash, and we believe that the presentation of this measure is useful because we are focused on growing our free cash flow generation over time. Free cash flow is not intended to represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for the period. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with our financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization; (iv) other (income) expense, net; (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment; (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net; (vii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net; and (viii) certain restructuring and other costs.

We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capitalized expenditures that include purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software.

We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net; (ii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net; (iii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment; as well as (iv) certain restructuring and other costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or our future results of operations and financial position, including our fiscal year and second quarter 2026 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year and second quarter 2026 revenue, net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, our growth, our position and potential opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to continue to develop new products and services in a timely manner; our ability to sustain our profitability; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market segments in which we operate; our ability to effectively integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain qualified employees, including key members of our management team; uncertainties regarding the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, regulatory changes (including as may be related to immigration, fiscal and tax policy, foreign trade, or foreign investment), regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions, or legislative or regulatory developments; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our solutions; our ability to maintain our money transmission licenses and other regulatory clearances or obtain new licenses and regulatory clearances; our ability to maintain and expand international operations; our expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and our ability to address those needs and developments with our solutions; and our stock repurchase program, the timing and number of shares of our common stock to be repurchased, and the potential benefits thereof. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com

Investor Relations:

ir@remitly.com

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

CondensedConsolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 Revenue $ 452,802 $ 361,624 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 144,940 121,393 Customer support and operations(1) 26,811 22,573 Marketing(1) 86,362 73,349 Technology and development(1) 79,603 73,851 General and administrative(1) 55,147 52,829 Depreciation and amortization 6,199 5,396 Total costs and expenses 399,062 349,391 Income from operations 53,740 12,233 Interest income 1,653 1,787 Interest expense (2,437 ) (1,299 ) Other (expense) income, net (881 ) 2,221 Income before provision for income taxes 52,075 14,942 Provision for income taxes 3,022 3,590 Net income $ 49,053 $ 11,352 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 211,032,788 201,744,601 Diluted 217,047,399 218,414,823

__________

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

CondensedConsolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 649,062 $ 542,426 Disbursement prefunding 244,506 441,335 Customer funds receivable, net 295,792 286,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,325 45,735 Total current assets 1,247,685 1,315,951 Property and equipment, net 60,162 61,521 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,954 12,452 Goodwill 54,940 54,940 Intangible assets, net 1,594 2,125 Other noncurrent assets, net 11,448 11,724 Total assets $ 1,385,783 $ 1,458,713 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,784 $ 28,450 Customer liabilities 264,768 219,667 Short-term debt 2,844 2,821 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 136,285 141,948 Operating lease liabilities 6,686 6,166 Total current liabilities 439,367 399,052 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 29,769 28,135 Long-term debt — 155,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,207 7,737 Total liabilities 478,343 589,924 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 1,316,280 1,325,520 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,434 3,596 Accumulated deficit (411,295 ) (460,348 ) Total stockholders’ equity 907,440 868,789 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,385,783 $ 1,458,713





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025(1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 49,053 $ 11,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and other 14,123 7,863 Stock-based compensation expense, net 27,536 35,792 Donation of common stock 765 959 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,723 ) (6,272 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,134 2,041 Accounts payable 4,772 22,182 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,896 ) 2,800 Operating lease liabilities 2,128 4,066 Net cash provided by operating activities 81,892 80,783 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,987 ) (10,615 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (3,199 ) (2,949 ) Net collections (originations) from consumer receivables (4,559 ) (3,348 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,745 ) (16,912 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 417 2,392 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP 6,340 5,768 Cash paid for repurchase of common stock (42,499 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 2,363,000 1,059,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (2,518,000 ) (1,059,000 ) Net change in customer funds assets and liabilities 230,803 52,120 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (952 ) (1,089 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 39,109 59,191 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (809 ) 2,728 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 106,447 125,790 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 544,299 369,817 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 650,746 $ 495,607 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 649,062 $ 493,905 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 694 632 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net 990 1,070 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 650,746 $ 495,607

__________

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company changed the presentation of certain cash activity related to customer funds assets and liabilities, which is comprised of disbursement prefunding, customer funds receivable, customer liabilities, and trade settlement liability included within the line item ‘Accrued expenses and other current liabilities’ on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Certain components of this activity were reclassified from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing activities, reflected within the line item ‘Net change in customer funds assets and liabilities.’

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net income $ 49,053 $ 11,352 Add: Interest (income) expense, net 784 (488 ) Provision for income taxes 3,022 3,590 Depreciation and amortization 6,199 5,396 Other (income) expense, net 881 (2,221 ) Donation of common stock 765 959 Stock-based compensation expense, net 27,536 35,792 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 1,772 3,140 Restructuring and other costs(1) 11,538 908 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,550 $ 58,428

__________

(1) Restructuring and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 consisted primarily of non-recurring termination benefits.

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow: Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 81,892 $ 80,783 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (5,987 ) (10,615 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (3,199 ) (2,949 ) Free cash flow $ 72,706 $ 67,219





Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Customer support and operations $ 26,811 $ 22,573 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 309 256 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 5 8 Excluding: Restructuring and other costs 1,644 — Non-GAAP customer support and operations $ 24,853 $ 22,309 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Marketing $ 86,362 $ 73,349 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 2,173 4,127 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 41 456 Excluding: Restructuring and other costs 1,709 490 Non-GAAP marketing $ 82,439 $ 68,276 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Technology and development $ 79,603 $ 73,851 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 17,158 21,237 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 1,268 1,981 Excluding: Restructuring and other costs 3,463 — Non-GAAP technology and development $ 57,714 $ 50,633 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 General and administrative $ 55,147 $ 52,829 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 7,896 10,172 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 458 695 Excluding: Donation of common stock 765 959 Excluding: Restructuring and other costs 4,722 418 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 41,306 $ 40,585



