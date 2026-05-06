Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income(1) was $63.1 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 42.4% to $629.8 million compared to $442.2 million in the first quarter of 2025

Net income increased 0.1% and was $42.9 million in both quarters

Adjusted net income (1) increased 23.1% to $63.1 million compared to $51.3 million in the first quarter of 2025

increased 23.1% to $63.1 million compared to $51.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 Total loss ratio of 33.3% compared to 23.6% in the first quarter of 2025

Catastrophe loss ratio (1) of 0.1% compared to (0.3)% in the first quarter of 2025

of 0.1% compared to (0.3)% in the first quarter of 2025 Combined ratio of 84.5% compared to 73.1% in the first quarter of 2025

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 76.0% compared to 68.5%, in the first quarter of 2025

of 76.0% compared to 68.5%, in the first quarter of 2025 Annualized return on equity of 18.1% compared to 22.6% in the first quarter of 2025

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 26.6% compared to 27.0% in the first quarter of 2025



(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter was another demonstration of our sustained profitable growth. Our unique, ‘one of one’ specialty products portfolio is purposely built to generate consistent earnings and compelling margins in any market cycle. The combination of Palomar’s mix of personal and commercial lines products written on both an admitted and excess and surplus basis, and strong growth from our Crop and Surety franchises made for a great start to the year.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Importantly, our growth wasn’t limited to one product set. In fact, we grew across all five categories, including Earthquake, this quarter. I’m happy to share that our profits and capital efficiency stayed strong in the first quarter, with an adjusted combined ratio of 76% and an adjusted return on equity of 27%.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 42.4% to $629.8 million compared to $442.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, while net earned premiums increased 59.3% compared to the prior year’s first quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were $87.1 million, comprised of $86.8 million of attritional losses and $0.3 million of catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 33.3%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 33.2% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.1% compared to a loss ratio of 23.6% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 23.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of (0.3)%. Additionally, our first quarter results include $7.6 million of attritional and $2.7 million of catastrophe loss favorable prior year development, 2.9 points and 1.0 point of loss ratio favorability respectively, primarily from our short tail Inland Marine and Property business.

Underwriting income(1) for the first quarter was $40.5 million resulting in a combined ratio of 84.5% compared to underwriting income of $44.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 73.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $62.8 million, an increase of 21.6%, resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.0% in the first quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $51.6 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.5% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 75.9% compared to 68.9% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 49.0% to $18.0 million compared to $12.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.21 years at March 31, 2026. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2026. During the first quarter, the Company recorded $1.9 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $2.3 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 19.7% compared to 20.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options offset by non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders’ equity was $959.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $942.7 million at March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 18.1% compared to 22.6% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 26.6% compared to 27.0% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 190,255 shares of its common stock for $23.1 million.

Gray Acquisition and Impact on Results

On January 31, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company (subsequently renamed to Palomar Casualty & Surety Company (“PCSC”). The Company’s first quarter 2026 results of operations include two months of PCSC activity.

New Share Repurchase Program

On April 30, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, effective May 6, 2026, which replaces the previous program, and authorizes the repurchase of up to $200 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock through May 6, 2028. Under this new share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

For the full year 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $262 million to $278 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss its first quarter 2026 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13759747. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 14, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Surety & Credit, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Change % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 629,828 $ 442,163 $ 187,665 42.4 % Ceded written premiums (291,913 ) (230,745 ) (61,168 ) 26.5 % Net written premiums 337,915 211,418 126,497 59.8 % Net earned premiums 261,438 164,070 97,368 59.3 % Commission and other income 1,410 830 580 69.9 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 262,848 164,900 97,948 59.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 87,097 38,743 48,354 124.8 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 70,315 46,359 23,956 51.7 % Other underwriting expenses 64,907 35,733 29,174 81.6 % Underwriting income (1) 40,529 44,065 (3,536 ) (8.0 )% Interest expense (3,158 ) (85 ) (3,073 ) NM Net investment income 17,984 12,071 5,913 49.0 % Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (1,894 ) (2,338 ) 444 (19.0 )% Income before income taxes 53,461 53,713 (252 ) (0.5 )% Income tax expense 10,514 10,791 (277 ) (2.6 )% Net income $ 42,947 $ 42,922 $ 25 0.1 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,894 2,338 (444 ) (19.0 )% Expenses associated with transactions 7,406 2,088 5,318 254.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 8,786 4,745 4,041 85.2 % Amortization of intangibles 6,055 707 5,348 NM Tax impact (3,951 ) (1,494 ) (2,457 ) 164.5 % Adjusted net income (1) $ 63,137 $ 51,306 $ 11,831 23.1 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 18.1 % 22.6 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 26.6 % 27.0 % Loss ratio 33.3 % 23.6 % Expense ratio 51.2 % 49.5 % Combined ratio 84.5 % 73.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 76.0 % 68.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.57 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 2.31 $ 1.87 Catastrophe losses $ 268 $ (542 ) Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 0.1 % (0.3 )% Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 75.9 % 68.9 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 62,776 $ 51,605 $ 11,171 21.6 % NM - not meaningful

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(in thousands, except shares and par value data) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,431,434 in 2026; $1,227,605 in 2025) $ 1,409,717 $ 1,224,187 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $98,838 in 2026; $81,772 in 2025) 112,339 99,333 Other investments 40,410 28,503 Total investments 1,562,466 1,352,023 Cash and cash equivalents 56,538 106,875 Restricted cash 16 17 Accrued investment income 12,828 11,545 Premiums receivable 577,742 452,908 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 141,602 127,718 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 57,443 56,428 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 430,782 412,273 Ceded unearned premiums 406,077 355,918 Prepaid expenses and other assets 118,368 110,896 Deferred tax assets, net — 761 Property and equipment, net 2,297 2,551 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 246,172 61,054 Total assets $ 3,612,331 $ 3,050,967 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 114,458 $ 115,663 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 771,798 688,231 Unearned premiums 1,148,508 988,143 Ceded premium payable 264,217 271,413 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 40,189 44,850 Income taxes payable 5,852 — Term loan 297,434 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 10,836 — Total liabilities 2,653,292 2,108,300 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,514,295 and 26,520,417 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 533,628 523,168 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,453 ) (2,506 ) Retained earnings 441,861 422,002 Total stockholders’ equity 959,039 942,667 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,612,331 $ 3,050,967

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 629,828 $ 442,163 Ceded written premiums (291,913 ) (230,745 ) Net written premiums 337,915 211,418 Change in unearned premiums (76,477 ) (47,348 ) Net earned premiums 261,438 164,070 Net investment income 17,984 12,071 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (1,894 ) (2,338 ) Commission and other income 1,410 830 Total revenues 278,938 174,633 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 87,097 38,743 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 70,315 46,359 Other underwriting expenses 64,907 35,733 Interest expense 3,158 85 Total expenses 225,477 120,920 Income before income taxes 53,461 53,713 Income tax expense 10,514 10,791 Net income $ 42,947 $ 42,922 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale (13,947 ) 10,203 Net comprehensive income $ 29,000 $ 53,125 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.57 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,572,165 26,658,106 Diluted 27,340,840 27,399,997

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product (1) Casualty $ 206,299 32.8 % $ 133,102 30.1 % $ 73,197 55.0 % Inland Marine and Property 166,564 26.4 % 113,326 25.6 % 53,238 47.0 % Earthquake 137,315 21.8 % 133,695 30.3 % 3,620 2.7 % Crop 87,773 13.9 % 48,220 10.9 % 39,553 82.0 % Surety & Credit 31,877 5.1 % 13,820 3.1 % 18,057 130.7 % Total gross written premiums $ 629,828 100.0 % $ 442,163 100.0 % $ 187,665 42.4 %

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(1) Beginning in 2026, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management’s current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 157,619 25.0 % $ 139,723 31.6 % Texas 63,584 10.1 % 44,991 10.2 % Florida 29,888 4.7 % 18,641 4.2 % New York 24,483 3.9 % 14,597 3.3 % Hawaii 22,845 3.6 % 20,358 4.6 % Washington 19,199 3.1 % 15,669 3.5 % Colorado 15,329 2.4 % 12,168 2.8 % Oklahoma 14,683 2.3 % 4,192 0.9 % Other 282,198 44.9 % 171,824 38.9 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 629,828 100.0 % $ 442,163 100.0 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 323,753 51.4 % $ 230,917 52.2 % PESIC 270,070 42.9 % 190,786 43.1 % Laulima 18,671 2.9 % 16,037 3.7 % PCSC 12,421 2.0 % — — % FIA 4,913 0.8 % 4,423 1.0 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 629,828 100.0 % $ 442,163 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, % 2026 2025 Change Change ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 503,873 $ 375,776 $ 128,097 34.1 % Ceded earned premiums (242,435 ) (211,706 ) (30,729 ) 14.5 % Net earned premiums $ 261,438 $ 164,070 $ 97,368 59.3 % Net earned premium ratio 51.9 % 43.7 %

Loss detail

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Change % Change ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 268 $ (542 ) $ 810 149.4 % Non-catastrophe losses 86,829 39,285 47,544 121.0 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 87,097 $ 38,743 $ 48,354 124.8 % Catastrophe loss ratio 0.1 % (0.3 )% Non-catastrophe loss ratio 33.2 % 23.9 % Total loss ratio 33.3 % 23.6 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 275,959 $ 155,299 Add: Balances acquired(1) 22,178 6,788 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:(2) Current year 97,430 43,059 Prior years (10,333 ) (4,316 ) Total incurred 87,097 38,743 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 20,718 4,998 Prior years 23,500 13,170 Total payments 44,218 18,168 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 341,016 182,662 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 430,782 361,227 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 771,798 $ 543,889

_______________

(1) Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company (“Gray Surety”) and FIA on 1/31/2026 and 1/1/2025, respectively, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations. See Note 23 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Note 13 of our March 31, 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the acquisitions.

(2) Losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include $12.3 million and an insignificant amount, respectively, of gains on derivative instruments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Total revenue $ 278,938 $ 174,633 Net investment income (17,984 ) (12,071 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,894 2,338 Underwriting revenue $ 262,848 $ 164,900

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 53,461 $ 53,713 Net investment income (17,984 ) (12,071 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,894 2,338 Interest expense 3,158 85 Underwriting income $ 40,529 $ 44,065 Expenses associated with transactions 7,406 2,088 Stock-based compensation expense 8,786 4,745 Amortization of intangibles 6,055 707 Adjusted underwriting income $ 62,776 $ 51,605

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Net income $ 42,947 $ 42,922 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,894 2,338 Expenses associated with transactions 7,406 2,088 Stock-based compensation expense 8,786 4,745 Amortization of intangibles 6,055 707 Tax impact (3,951 ) (1,494 ) Adjusted net income $ 63,137 $ 51,306

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 252,548 $ 205,224 Average stockholders’ equity $ 950,853 $ 759,739 Annualized adjusted return on equity 26.6 % 27.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 220,909 $ 120,005 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 261,438 $ 164,070 Combined ratio 84.5 % 73.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (7,406 ) $ (2,088 ) Stock-based compensation expense (8,786 ) (4,745 ) Amortization of intangibles (6,055 ) (707 ) Adjusted combined ratio 76.0 % 68.5 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 63,137 $ 51,306 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,340,840 27,399,997 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 2.31 $ 1.87

Catastrophe loss ratio



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 87,097 $ 38,743 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 261,438 $ 164,070 Loss ratio 33.3 % 23.6 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 268 $ (542 ) Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 261,438 $ 164,070 Catastrophe loss ratio 0.1 % (0.3 )%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 220,909 $ 120,005 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 261,438 $ 164,070 Combined ratio 84.5 % 73.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (7,406 ) $ (2,088 ) Stock-based compensation expense (8,786 ) (4,745 ) Amortization of intangibles (6,055 ) (707 ) Catastrophe losses (268 ) 542 Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 75.9 % 68.9 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Stockholders’ equity $ 959,039 $ 942,667 Goodwill and intangible assets (246,172 ) (61,054 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 712,867 $ 881,613



