Lesaka’s Q3 FY2026 Results: Lesaka achieves the upper end of profitability guidance and raises its FY2026 full year Adjusted Earnings per Share guidance

 | Source: Lesaka Technologies Lesaka Technologies

JOHANNESBURG, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (“Q3 2026”).

Q3 2026 performance1:
All growth rates are year-on-year between Q3 FY2026 and Q3 FY2025 in ZAR.

Group LevelUSD
(In thousands, except per share data)		 ZAR
(In thousands, except per share data)		  
 Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 YoY%
Revenue183,051 161,450  2,994,536 2,987,226  0.2%
Net Revenue(2)96,368 73,367  1,576,015 1,357,159  16%
Operating Income(3)4,085 366  65,013 7,188  804%
Net Income (Loss)(3)552 (22,353) 8,383 (409,790) nm
Group Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)20,612 12,594  337,071 233,026  45%
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share(3)0.01 (0.28) 0.17 (5.15) nm
Adjusted Earnings(2)(3)9,077 2,515  148,349 42,917  246%
Adjusted Earnings per Share(2)(3)0.11 0.03  1.80 0.52  247%
           
Segment LevelUSD
(In thousands)		 ZAR
(In thousands)		  
 Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 YoY%
Merchant         
Revenue127,078 128,781  2,079,232 2,382,982  (13%)
Net Revenue(2)45,926 42,279  751,280 782,191  (4%)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(3)9,228 7,900  151,116 146,121  3%
Consumer         
Revenue38,323 24,096  626,514 445,845  41%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA13,015 6,333  212,537 117,144  81%
Enterprise         
Revenue18,978 9,444  310,481 174,565  78%
Net Revenue(2)13,447 7,863  219,912 145,289  51%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA2,125 133  35,047 2,384  1,370%


(1)   Average exchange rates applicable for the purpose of translating our results of operations: ZAR 16.77 to $1 for Q3 2026, ZAR 18.40 to $1 for Q3 2025.
(2)   Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3)   Revised Q3 FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Commenting on the results, Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, “I am pleased to report another strong quarter for Lesaka as we continue to improve our profitability. We achieved Group Adjusted EBITDA growth of 45% and an Adjusted Earnings per Share of ZAR 1.80, up more than 200% year-on-year. We have built a diversified platform, with multiple levers of sustainable growth that positions us exceptionally well for the years to come.”

Outlook: Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”) guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we expect:

  • Net Revenue between ZAR 6.2 billion and ZAR 6.5 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.35 billion.
  • Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive.
  • Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 5.50 and ZAR 6.00.

Our FY2026 guidance excludes the impact of the announced acquisition of Bank Zero (which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions) and any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q3 FY2026 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka07052026

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session. Link to conference call dial-in registration via Chorus Call: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1737086&linkSecurityString=515af47c8

Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration. Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net income (loss) and income (loss) per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments, impairment loss, ATM exit expenses and impairments, reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable, Lesaka rebrand refresh expenses (net of tax), income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (net of tax), changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity securities, other income and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between the basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP and the denominator used for Adjusted earnings per share.

Headline earnings (loss) per share (“HE(L)PS”)

The inclusion of HE(L)PS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. HE(L)PS basic and diluted is calculated using net income (loss) which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including, but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

HE(L)PS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, change in fair value of equity securities, net, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net income (loss) used to calculate earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share.

About Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products (“ADP”). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:
Idris Dungarwalla
Email: idris.dungarwalla@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +44 786 225 4852

Akash Dowra
Email: akash.dowra@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +27 83 235 9750

Media Relations Contact:
Ian Harrison
Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com


Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2025

          Three months ended Nine months ended
          March 31, Dec 31, March 31,
          2026
 2025
 2025
 2026
 2025
Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka - GAAP(A)$552  $(22,353) $3,645  $(461) $(59,659)
(Add) Less net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest 115   (20)  14   246   (48)
 Net income (loss) 437   (22,333)  3,631   (707)  (59,611)
 Earnings from equity accounted investments (56)  (12)  (110)  (166)  (89)
  Net income (loss) before earnings from equity-accounted investments 381   (22,345)  3,521   (873)  (59,700)
  Income tax expense (benefit) 1,503   (2,934)  670   2,027   (9,268)
   Income (Loss) before income tax expense 1,884   (25,279)  4,191   1,154   (68,968)
   Loss on disposal of equity securities -   -   730   730   - 
   Other income -   -   (3,883)  (3,883)  - 
   Change in fair value of equity securities 378   20,421   (2,971)  (2,593)  54,152 
   Net loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investment -   -   -   584   161 
   Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable (1,500)  -   -   (1,500)  - 
   Impairment loss(1) 1,916   -   -   1,916   - 
   Unrealized loss (gain) FV for currency adjustments 181   (114)  (133)  (16)  102 
   Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 2,859   (4,972)  (2,066)  (3,608)  (14,553)
   PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 6,044   4,974   9,481   24,659   13,588 
    Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 8,903   2   7,415   21,051   (965)
    Interest expense(A) 4,477   5,869   4,591   14,081   17,251 
    Interest income (1,154)  (645)  (508)  (2,201)  (1,952)
     Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 12,226   5,226   11,498   32,931   14,334 
     Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 4,499   3,455   4,087   12,346   9,340 
     Interest adjustment -   (890)  -   -   (2,478)
     Stock-based compensation charges 1,334   2,497   1,945   5,140   7,518 
     Once-off items (refer below) 2,553   2,306   247   3,067   4,599 
      Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP(A)$20,612  $12,594  $17,777  $53,484  $33,313 

(A)   Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption exit of ATM business in the table below.

         Three months ended Nine months ended
         March 31, Dec 31, March 31,
         2026
 2025 2025 2026
 2025
Once-off items comprises:              
 Transaction costs$466  $1,084 $200 $839  $1,621 
 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions 144   1,222  47  285   3,174 
 Lesaka brand refresh 984   -  -  984   - 
 Exit of ATM business 1,599   -  -  1,599   - 
 Indirect taxes provision release (61)  -  -  (61)  (196)
 Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (579)  -  -  (579)  - 
  Total once-off items$2,553  $2,306 $247 $3,067  $4,599 


Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred transaction costs related to the acquisition of Recharger over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

Exit of ATM business includes expenses incurred to exit our ATM business and the impairment of ATMs recorded in property, plant and equipment.

Rebrand relates to costs incurred related to Lesaka’s new brand launched in November 2025, we expect that it will take the remainder of the 2026 calendar year to roll out the refreshed brand throughout the organization. These are non-recurring costs incurred as a necessary step in a set of strategic initiatives designed to create a “One Lesaka” identity for our customers and our employees.

Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority.

Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

          Year ended
          June 30,
          2025
 2024
 (in thousands)
Net loss attributable to Lesaka(A)$(88,741) $(18,515)
(Less) Add net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (130)  - 
 Loss attributable to Lesaka – GAAP$(88,871) $(18,515)
 (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments (114)  1,279 
  Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (88,985)  (17,236)
  Income tax (benefit) expense (18,198)  3,363 
   Loss before income tax expense (107,183)  (13,873)
   Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable -   (250)
   Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 161   - 
   Change in fair value of equity securities 59,828   - 
   Impairment loss 18,863   - 
   Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments 23   (83)
   Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (28,308)  (14,206)
   PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 21,384   14,419 
    Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) (6,924)  213 
    Interest expense(A) 21,824   19,171 
    Interest income (2,596)  (2,294)
     Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 12,304   17,090 
     Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 12,337   9,246 
     Stock-based compensation charges 9,550   7,911 
     Interest adjustment (2,195)  - 
     Once-off items (refer below) 17,826   1,853 
      Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP(A)$49,822  $36,100 

(A) Revised to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended December 31, 2025

         Three months endedNine months ended
         March 31, Dec 31,March 31,
         2026
 2025
 2025
2026
 2025
Revenue – GAAP$183,051  $161,450  $178,734 $533,233  $491,234 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (86,683)  (88,083)  (85,331) (256,856)  (281,998)
  Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$96,368  $73,367  $93,403 $276,377  $209,236 
   Net Revenue / Revenue – GAAP 53%  45%  52% 52%  43%
                      
Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) – GAAP$127,078  $128,781  $131,919 $385,947  $397,642 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (81,152)  (86,502)  (83,205) (246,913)  (277,192)
  Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$45,926  $42,279  $48,714 $139,034  $120,450 
                      
Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) – GAAP$18,978  $9,444  $14,796 $48,627  $30,259 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (5,531)  (1,581)  (2,126) (9,943)  (4,806)
  Enterprise Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$13,447  $7,863  $12,670 $38,684  $25,453 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic, to adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, basic:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

 Net income (loss)
(USD '000)		 E(L)PS, basic
(USD)		 Net income (loss)
(ZAR '000)		 E(L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
 2026
 2025
 2026 2025
 2026
 2025
 2026 2025
GAAP(A)552  (22,353) 0.01 (0.28) 8,383  (409,790) 0.17 (5.15)
                
Change in fair value of equity securities, net378  16,971      6,043  310,636     
Intangible asset amortization, net4,412  3,631      72,110  63,495     
Stock-based compensation charge1,334  2,497      21,798  46,222     
Transaction costs610  2,306      10,150  42,276     
ATM exit expenses and impairments1,599  -      26,792  -     
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax - equity accounted investments(94) (82)     (1,574) (1,503)    
Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in EasyPay Financial Services-  (455)     -  (8,419)    
Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses, net(848) -      (14,208) -     
Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable(1,500) -      (25,132) -     
Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax718  -      11,885  -     
Impairment loss(1)1,916  -      32,102  -     
Adjusted(A)9,077  2,515  0.11 0.03  148,349  42,917  1.80 0.52 

(A)   Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption ATM exit expenses and impairments.


Nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

 Net (loss) income
(USD '000)		 (L)EPS, basic
(USD)		 Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)		 (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
GAAP(A)(461) (59,659) (0.01) (0.82) (13,057) (1,085,800) (0.17) (14.79)
                
Change in fair value of equity securities, net(2,593) 43,618      (43,957) 796,257     
Stock-based compensation charge5,140  7,518      87,819  136,313     
Intangible asset amortization, net18,001  9,919      308,153  176,163     
Transaction costs1,124  4,795      19,194  86,434     
Other(3,883) (196)     (65,353) (3,508)    
Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment584  161      10,342  2,886     
Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest(367) (166)     (6,296) (3,006)    
Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in EasyPay Financial Services-  (924)     -  (16,682)    
ATM exit expenses and impairments1,599  -      26,792  -     
Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses, net(848) -      (14,208) -     
Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable(1,500) -      (25,132) -     
Loss on disposal of equity securities730  -      12,286  -     
Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax718  -      11,885  -     
Impairment loss(1)1,916  -      32,102  -     
Adjusted(A)20,160  5,066  0.25  0.07  340,570  89,057  4.15  1.21 

(A)   Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption ATM exit expenses and impairments.


Calculation of the denominator for Adjusted earnings per share

   Three months ended
March 31,		 Nine months ended
March 31,
   2026 2025 2026 2025
   ('000) ('000)
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP81,845 81,282 81,464 72,333
 In the money stock options643 725 643 725
 Acquisition related shares- 813 - 813
  Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share82,488 82,820 82,107 73,871

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share represents basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of stock options that are in the money at the reporting date and shares to be issued related to acquisitions.


Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the results of operations information for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
        Three months ended Nine months ended
        March 31, March 31,
        2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        (In thousands) (In thousands)
                   
REVENUE R2,994,536  R2,987,226  R9,076,273  R8,899,861 
                   
EXPENSE            
                   
 Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support(A)  2,027,838   2,167,948   6,219,138   6,649,460 
 Selling, general and administration(A)  642,142   602,675   1,913,704   1,661,228 
 Allowance for credit losses  40,953   31,135   158,310   103,669 
 Depreciation and amortization  172,553   155,919   632,092   415,665 
 Impairment loss  43,636   -   43,636   - 
 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions and certain compensation costs  2,401   22,361   4,968   56,809 
                   
OPERATING INCOME  65,013   7,188   104,425   13,030 
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES  (6,043)  (373,784)  43,957   (988,494)
OTHER INCOME  -   -   65,353   - 
LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT/DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT  -   -   10,342   2,886 
LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY SECURITIES  -   -   12,286   - 
REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL LOAN RECEIVABLE  (25,132)  -   (25,132)  - 
INTEREST INCOME  19,086   11,944   37,278   35,347 
INTEREST EXPENSE(A)  73,288   108,639   240,274   312,720 
                   
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)  29,900   (463,291)  13,243   (1,255,723)
                   
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)  24,310   (53,650)  33,244   (169,202)
                   
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS  5,590   (409,641)  (20,001)  (1,086,521)
                   
EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS  938   220   2,789   1,586 
NET INCOME (LOSS)  6,528   (409,421)  (17,212)  (1,084,935)
(ADD) LESS NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  (1,855)  369   (4,155)  865 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA R8,383  R(409,790) R(13,057) R(1,085,800)
                   
Net earnings (loss) per share, in South African Rands:            
Basic earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders R0.17  R(5.15) R(0.17) R(14.79)
Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders R0.17  R(5.15) R(0.17) R(14.79)
                   
Exchange rate $1: ZAR   16.7685   18.4021   17.1282   18.0393 

(A)   Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the cash flow information for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
   Three months ended Nine months ended
   March 31, March 31,
   2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
   (In thousands) (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities           
 Net income (loss)(A)R6,528  R(409,421) R(17,212) R(1,084,936)
 Depreciation and amortization 172,553   155,919   632,092   415,665 
 Impairment loss 43,636   -   43,629   - 
 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable 40,953   31,135   158,310   103,669 
 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (3,275)  1,940   (2,784)  (2,808)
 Loss on disposal of equity securities -   -   12,286   - 
 Loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments -   -   10,342   2,886 
 Earnings from equity-accounted investments (938)  (220)  (2,790)  (1,586)
 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable (25,132)  -   (25,132)  - 
 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (14,208)  -   (14,208)  - 
 Change in fair value of equity securities 6,043   373,784   (43,957)  988,494 
 Other income -   -   (65,353)  - 
 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3,040)  (220)  (4,037)  (959)
 Movement in interest payable (462)  53,378   (1,062)  117,328 
 Facility fee amortized 1,504   1,533   4,386   3,989 
 Stock-based compensation charge 21,798   46,222   87,819   136,313 
 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 1,681   -   1,681   1,165 
 Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 208,571   199,458   (21,723)  120,835 
 Increase in finance loans receivable (9,543)  (219,419)  (516,570)  (400,670)
 Decrease in inventory 120,658   172,817   143,626   78,066 
 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables(A) 29,956   (170,871)  259,888   (322,498)
 Deferred consideration due to seller of Recharger included in accounts payable and other payables -   20,794   -   20,384 
 Increase in taxes payable 20,498   18,712   23,041   29,404 
 Decrease in deferred taxes (9,877)  (81,336)  (77,436)  (251,666)
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 607,904   194,205   584,837   (46,924)
Cash flows from investing activities           
 Capital expenditures (55,871)  (52,151)  (193,225)  (236,150)
 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment (10,612)  7,302   5,214   31,206 
 Acquisition of intangible assets (19,766)  (30,907)  (57,159)  (41,687)
 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (180,233)  (164,726)  (186,040)  (234,156)
 Cash disposed on disposal of subsidiary -   -   (2,777)  - 
 Investment in equity securities -   -   (4,208)  - 
 Proceeds from disposal of equity securities -   -   50,000   - 
 Net change in settlement assets 103,944   58,259   115,546   97,813 
  Net cash used in investing activities (162,538)  (182,223)  (272,649)  (382,975)
Cash flows from financing activities           
 Proceeds from bank overdraft 743,928   394,300   1,585,486   1,689,434 
 Repayment of bank overdraft (482,320)  (932,884)  (1,404,556)  (1,569,781)
 Long-term borrowings utilized 11,480   3,249,662   81,470   3,495,887 
 Repayment of long-term borrowings (170,444)  (2,485,653)  (211,872)  (2,730,300)
 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (59,278)  -   (59,278)  - 
 Acquisition of treasury stock (640)  (499)  (5,201)  (221,976)
 Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   1,082   -   2,005 
 Guarantee fee -   (9,961)  (575)  (17,532)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest -   (2,398)  -   (7,744)
 Net change in settlement obligations (98,170)  (59,755)  (104,952)  (101,935)
  Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (55,445)  153,894   (119,481)  538,058 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,901   (4,365)  (6,462)  (1,438)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 392,821   161,511   186,244   106,722 
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash – beginning of period 1,154,179   1,143,653   1,360,756   1,198,442 
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash – end of periodR1,547,001  R1,305,164  R1,547,001  R1,305,164 
Exchange rate $1: ZAR 16.7685   18.4021   17.1282   18.0393 

      (A)   Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      March 31, June 30,
      2026 2025
      (In thousands, except share data)
     ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
 Cash and cash equivalentsR1,544,886 R1,358,643
 Restricted cash 2,115  2,113
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance and other receivables 775,794  755,048
 Finance loans receivable, net 1,695,634  1,315,853
 Inventory 298,392  418,157
  Total current assets before settlement assets 4,316,821  3,849,814
   Settlement assets 365,578  481,136
    Total current assets 4,682,399  4,330,950
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - March: R1,100,437; June: R978,074 (Note 1) 763,275  797,644
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 143,448  172,068
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 4,042  3,533
GOODWILL 3,532,856  3,540,338
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, including integrated platform of- March: R1,253,095; June: R1,408,767 2,115,555  2,471,818
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 191,139  222,901
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 79,843  67,630
TOTAL ASSETS 11,512,557  11,606,882
           
     LIABILITIES     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
 Short-term credit facilities 611,060  434,457
 Accounts payable 330,254  352,747
 Other payables(A) 1,359,939  1,350,032
 Operating lease liability – current 74,248  71,146
 Current portion of long-term borrowings 261,430  212,284
 Income taxes payable 43,051  24,858
  Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 2,679,982  2,445,524
   Settlement obligations 369,041  473,980
    Total current liabilities 3,049,023  2,919,504
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 497,069  602,281
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 100,430  108,823
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 3,176,693  3,352,450
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 61,746  53,106
TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,884,961  7,036,164
      
TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK(A)R4,627,596 R4,570,718
           
Exchange rate $1: ZAR 17.0568  17.7554
      

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025 was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.

      (A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Attachment C

Reconciliation of net income (loss) used to calculate earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted and headline earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

  2026
 2025
     
Net income (loss) (USD’000)(A)552  (22,353)
Adjustments:   
 Change in fair value of equity securities, net378  16,971 
 Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses(848) - 
 Impairment loss2,604  - 
 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment(188) (12)
 Tax effects on above51  3 
     
Net income (loss) used to calculate headline earnings (loss) (USD’000)(A)2,549  (5,391)
     
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) (‘000)81,845  81,282 
     
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) (‘000)82,024  81,282 
     
Headline earnings (loss) per share:   
 Basic, in USD0.03  (0.07)
 Diluted, in USD0.03  (0.07)

      (A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

  2026
 2025
     
Net loss (USD’000)(A)(461) (59,659)
Adjustments:   
 Loss on disposal of equity securities730  - 
 Change in fair value of equity securities, net(2,593) 43,618 
 Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment584  - 
 Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses(848) - 
 Impairment loss2,604  - 
 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment(245) (53)
 Tax effects on above66  14 
     
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)(A)(163) (16,080)
     
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)81,464  72,333 
     
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)81,464  72,333 
     
Headline loss per share:   
 Basic, in USD-  (0.22)
 Diluted, in USD-  (0.22)

      (A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.


Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share

   Three months ended
March 31,		 Nine months ended
March 31,
   2026 2025 2026 2025
   ('000) ('000)
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP81,845 81,282 81,464 72,333
 Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP179 - - -
  Denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share82,024 81,282 81,464 72,333

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 