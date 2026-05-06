Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that senior leaders of Uniti are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming conferences:

MoffettNathanson 2026 Media, Internet & Communications Conference: Kenny Gunderman, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak as part of a panel on May 13, 2026, at 3:45 PM EDT in New York, NY.

J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference: Kenny Gunderman is scheduled to present on May 18, 2026, at 2:10 PM EDT in Boston, MA.

Barclays 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference: Paul Bullington, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, and Drew Smith, EVP, Strategic Finance, are scheduled to host investor meetings on May 19, 2026, in Austin, TX.

TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: Greg Ortyl, President of Strategic Accounts, and Bill DiTullio, SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury, are scheduled to present on May 27, 2026, at 10:50 AM EDT in New York, NY.

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference: John Harrobin, President of Kinetic, is scheduled to host investor meetings on May 28, 2026, in Dana Point, CA.

Presentations that are scheduled to be live webcast will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentations.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (Nasdaq: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

251-662-1512

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

501-850-0872

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris

Associate Director, Media & External Communications

501-580-4759

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

Brandi Stafford

Vice President, Corporate Communications

501-351-0067

brandi.stafford@uniti.com