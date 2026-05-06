Grayscale Investments® Announces Rebalancing of Multi-Asset Funds for First Quarter 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, and manager of Grayscale® Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund (OTCQB: DEFG) (DEFG Fund), and Grayscale® Smart Contract Fund (GSC Fund), today announced the updated Fund Component weightings for each product in connection with their respective first quarter 2026 reviews.

In accordance with CoinDesk DeFi Select Index methodology, Grayscale has adjusted DEFG Fund’s portfolio by selling Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and other existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings and using the cash proceeds to purchase Ethena (ENA). At the end of the day on May 1, 2026, DEFG Fund’s Components were a basket of the following assets and weightings**:

Uniswap (UNI), 35.22%

Aave (AAVE), 21.36%

Ondo (ONDO), 19.83%

Ethena (ENA), 13.59%

Curve (CRV), 5.27%

Lido DAO (LDO), 4.73%



In accordance with CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Select Capped Index methodology, Grayscale has adjusted GSC Fund’s portfolio by selling existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings and using the cash proceeds to purchase existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings. At the end of the day on May 1, 2026, GSC Fund’s Components were a basket of the following assets and weightings**:

Ether (ETH), 30.14%

Solana (SOL), 29.69%

Cardano (ADA), 17.96%

Avalanche (AVAX), 7.69%

Hedera (HBAR), 7.41%

Sui (SUI), 7.11%



Neither DEFG Fund or GSC Fund generate any income, and both regularly distribute Fund Components to pay for ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of Fund Components represented by shares of each fund gradually decreases over time.

For more information, please visit grayscale.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*Largest crypto-focused asset manager based on AUM as of 3/31/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**The compositions of DEFG Fund and GSC Fund are evaluated on a quarterly basis to remove existing Fund Components or to include new Fund Components, in accordance with the index methodologies established by the Index Provider. Holdings and weightings of each Fund are subject to change. Investors cannot directly invest in an index.

About Grayscale® Decentralized Finance Fund

DEFG Fund seeks to provide investors with exposure to a selection of industry-leading decentralized finance platforms through a market cap-weighted portfolio designed to track the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index. DEFG Fund holds some of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet certain trading and custody requirements and are classified in the DeFi sector defined by CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS); the weightings of each Fund Component change daily and are published around 4:00 p.m. NY-time. Additional information on the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index methodology can be found at: https://www.coindesk.com/indices/dfx/.

DEFG Fund’s investment objective is for its Shares to reflect the value of Fund Components held by the DEFG Fund, less its expenses and other liabilities. To date, the DEFG Fund has not met its investment objective and the Shares quoted on OTCQB have not reflected the value of Fund Components held by the DEFG Fund, less the DEFG Fund's expenses and other liabilities, but instead have traded at both premiums and discounts to such value, with variations that have at times been substantial.

About Grayscale® Smart Contract Fund

GSC Fund seeks to provide investors with exposure to a selection of industry-leading Smart Contract Platforms through a market cap-weighted portfolio subject to a weightings cap, designed to track the CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Select Capped Index. GSC Fund holds some of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet certain trading and custody requirements, and are classified in the Smart Contract Platform sector defined by CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS); the weightings of each Fund Component change daily and are published around 4:00 p.m. NY-time.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have shares of this product quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in this product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the product. As a result, shareholders of this product should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.

Smart contracts are a new technology and ongoing development may magnify initial problems, cause volatility on the networks that use smart contracts and reduce interest in them, which could have an adverse impact on the value of digital assets that deploy smart contracts.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent periods and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the products and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC ("Grayscale Investments") is not registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and none of the investment products sponsored or managed by Grayscale are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale is the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with exposure to more than 45 digital assets through a suite of over 35 investment products, spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).



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