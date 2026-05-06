Macerich Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has released its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at investing.macerich.com.

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, to discuss quarterly results. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast link below or in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investing.macerich.com.

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN REGISTRATION: The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free): +1 833-630-1956

International: +1 412-317-1837

PARTICIPANT LIVE WEBCAST REGISTRATION: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oh63omrq

REBROADCAST: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website at https://investing.macerich.com.

About Macerich

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns approximately 41 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. We are firmly dedicated to driving long-term shareholder value and to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.



Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Investor Relations, IR@macerich.com