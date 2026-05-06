HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: HCI Group, Inc. HCI Group, Inc.

Pre-Tax Income of $115 Million 
Diluted EPS of $5.45
Gross Loss Ratio of 20.1%

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $115 million and net income of $85 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with pre-tax income of $100 million and net income of $74 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the first quarter of 2026 was $73 million compared with $70 million in the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $5.45 in the first quarter of 2026 compared with $5.35 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Management Commentary
“HCI Group had an excellent start to 2026, delivering record first quarter results for earned premiums, net income and earnings per share,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Moving forward, we plan to continue using our earnings to buy back stock while strengthening our balance sheet as we prepare for the next transformational opportunity.”

First Quarter 2026 Results
Gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2026 were $326 million compared with $300 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2026 were $104 million compared with $100 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Net investment income in the first quarter of 2026 was $17 million compared with $14 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by growth in invested assets.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $66 million compared with $59 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force as well as some weather in the Northeast. The gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 20.1%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $32 million compared with $27 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a greater amount of premiums in force.

Share Repurchase
On March 3, 2026, HCI Group announced a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $80 million of shares of HCI common stock through February 27, 2027. In the first quarter of 2026, HCI Group repurchased 110,071 shares for $17.5 million. As of April 30, 2026, HCI Group repurchased a total of 239,435 shares for $37.5 million under the new program.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 6, 2026, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 930676

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 6, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 53888

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company Exzeo Group. HCI Group was founded in 2006.

HCI Group's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Further, future cash flow and earnings may limit HCI’s ability or willingness to engage in share buybacks. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 355-5341
notis@hcigroup.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com 

- Tables to follow -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Gross Written Premiums:         
Homeowners Choice $118,167  $117,133  $652,569 
TypTap Insurance Company  135,197   142,396   503,672 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange  3,034   7,731   31,001 
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange  24,293   21,985   107,528 
Total Gross Written Premiums $280,691  $289,245  $1,294,770 
          
Gross Premiums Earned:         
Homeowners Choice $164,703  $156,489  $637,741 
TypTap Insurance Company  125,046   124,447   502,756 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange  6,851   15,325   47,688 
Tailrow Insurance Exchange  29,606   4,122   47,960 
Total Gross Premiums Earned $326,206  $300,383  $1,236,145 
          
Gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio  20.1%  19.7%  19.6%
          
Per Share Metrics         
Diluted earnings per share $5.45  $5.35  $22.72 
          
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40  $1.60 
          
Book value per share at the end of period $84.41  $48.55  $80.13 
          
Shares outstanding at the end of period  12,900,905   10,765,336   12,992,147 
             

    

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
       
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $920,973 and $595,383, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $914,846  $597,329 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $62,461 and $61,597, respectively)  65,056   65,890 
Limited partnership investments  17,171   17,690 
Real estate investments  103,429   103,746 
Other investments  5,000   5,000 
Total investments  1,105,502   789,655 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  1,014,049   1,210,126 
Restricted cash  3,757   3,748 
Income taxes receivable  1,521   1,332 
Deferred income tax assets, net  21   2,237 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,192 and $4,469, respectively)  60,399   57,494 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  20,948   50,127 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:      
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)  23,093   27,855 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $88 and $97, respectively)  246,759   262,041 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  59,700   59,722 
Property and equipment, net  28,243   28,939 
Intangible assets, net  2,234   2,683 
Funds withheld for assumed business  5,299   5,254 
Other assets  39,556   27,715 
       
Total assets $2,611,081  $2,528,928 
       
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $566,839  $576,495 
Unearned premiums  597,814   643,328 
Advance premiums  48,005   19,302 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable  26,475   27,591 
Assumed premiums payable  3,056   1,744 
Income taxes payable  42,837   12,782 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     3,814 
Revolving credit facility  36,000   36,000 
Long-term debt  31,672   31,877 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  80,683   61,351 
       
Total liabilities  1,433,381   1,414,284 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interests  4,211   3,359 
       
Equity:      
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,900,905 and 12,992,147
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)		      
Additional paid-in capital  413,838   428,109 
Retained earnings  679,721   611,509 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (4,538)  1,459 
Total stockholders' equity  1,089,021   1,041,077 
Noncontrolling interests  84,468   70,208 
Total equity  1,173,489   1,111,285 
       
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $2,611,081  $2,528,928 
         


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Revenue      
Gross premiums earned $326,206  $300,383 
Premiums ceded  (104,055)  (99,635)
Net premiums earned  222,151   200,748 
       
Net investment income  17,301   13,751 
Net realized investment gains  534   1,167 
Net unrealized investment losses  (1,698)  (1,906)
Policy fee income  1,576   2,229 
Other  3,018   444 
Total revenue  242,882   216,433 
       
Expenses      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  65,600   59,291 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  31,770   27,287 
General and administrative personnel expenses  22,353   20,483 
Interest expense  923   3,384 
Other operating expenses  6,852   5,649 
Total expenses  127,498   116,094 
       
Income before income taxes  115,384   100,339 
       
Income tax expense  30,341   26,109 
       
Net income $85,043  $74,230 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (11,636)  (4,546)
       
Net income after noncontrolling interests $73,407  $69,684 
       
Basic earnings per share $5.62  $6.47 
       
Diluted earnings per share $5.45  $5.35 
       
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40 
         

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount)

The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026  March 31, 2025
  Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount
Net income $85,043        $74,230      
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (11,636)        (4,546)     
Net income after noncontrolling interests  73,407         69,684      
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  (3,255)        (3,103)     
Basic Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders  70,152   12,490  $5.62   66,581   10,286  $6.47
                  
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options     398         350   
Convertible senior notes           1,873   2,142   
Warrants     8         7   
Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities  78               
                  
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders $70,230   12,896  $5.45  $68,454   12,785  $5.35
                  



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