Enviri Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2026 earnings results on Monday, May 11, after NYSE market close. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that day beginning at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.enviri.com. The live call can also be accessed using the dial-in details below. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Dial-in (US): (844) 539-1331

Dial-in (International): (412) 652-1264

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com



