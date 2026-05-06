Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

– Unrealized Loss of $9.8 Million on GEG’s Investments in the Quarter, Driven Primarily by GECC Share Price Volatility1 –

– Fee-Paying AUM and AUM Totaled $528 Million and $744 Million, Respectively, as of March 31, 2026 –

– Total Revenue Increased 7% from the Prior-Year Period –

– Monomoy BTS Begins Development of Fourth Build-to-Suit Property –

– Strong, Liquid Balance Sheet with Over $45 Million of Cash and Equivalents Positions Company to Drive Continued Growth –

–Repurchased Approximately 1.4 Million Shares, Over 4% of Shares Outstanding –

– Board Approved a $15 Million Increase to GEG’s Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Total Authorization to $40 Million –

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “GEG,” “Great Elm,” or “the Company”), (NASDAQ: GEG), an alternative asset manager, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Management Commentary

Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “We navigated a challenging fiscal third quarter against a backdrop of continued volatility and market negativity towards private credit. Results were primarily impacted by unrealized losses tied to movements in GECC’s share price. Nevertheless, we remain focused on prudent capital deployment and building momentum across our alternative asset management platform.

At GECC, we took decisive actions to strengthen the balance sheet and enhance portfolio quality. Our focus remains on rigorous credit underwriting, increasing portfolio diversification, and adding cash-generative, secured credit investments. GECC maintains ample liquidity and is positioned for an improved trajectory and long-term performance.

Within our real estate platform, Monomoy continues to drive growth and value creation. The business delivered strong operational execution during the quarter, supported by robust acquisition activity, an expanding development pipeline, and continued progress on strategic capital initiatives. Monomoy REIT closed five acquisitions during the quarter, surpassing total acquisition activity for all of calendar 2025, and continues to action a strong pipeline of attractive opportunities. We are actively exploring additional capital raising opportunities to grow the business.

We also continue to source unique investments through our proprietary network. Our CoreWeave-related investment continues to perform well, with cumulative distributions exceeding our initial investment and meaningful upside potential remaining at current trading levels.

Finally, we repurchased a significant amount of our common stock for the tenth consecutive quarter, underscoring our conviction in the business and our commitment to building shareholder value. Under our recently expanded stock repurchase program, approximately $25 million of capacity remains available. Looking ahead, we are focused on selectively deploying capital into compelling opportunities, growing assets under management and fee-related earnings, and delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

GEG’s fee-paying assets under management (“FPAUM”) and assets under management (“AUM”) totaled approximately $528 million and $744 million, respectively. FPAUM and AUM decreased by 7% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $3.4 million, compared to $3.2 million for the prior-year period, a 7% increase.

Net loss was $(13.5) million for the third quarter, compared to net loss of $(4.5) million in the prior-year period. Increase in net loss primarily driven by unrealized losses associated with the Company’s investments in GECC common stock and SPVs related to GECC common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $(1.6) million compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2026, GEG had approximately $45.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet to support growth initiatives across its alternative asset management platform.

GEG repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares in the third quarter, or over 4% of shares outstanding, at an average price of $2.04 per share. Through May 4, 2026, Great Elm has repurchased approximately 7.8 million shares at an average price of $2.00 per share, equating to $15.6 million since the initiation of the stock repurchase program, leaving approximately $24.4 million of remaining capacity under the program for future repurchases.







GEG Business Highlights

Alternative Credit

GECC’s Board of Directors appointed Jason Reese as Chief Executive Officer on May 4, 2026, following Mr. Reese’s appointment as Executive Chairman on March 2, 2026, to provide seasoned credit investment experience and active management oversight.

GEG received management fees from GECC of $1.1 million for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In February 2026, Great Elm Capital Management, LLC (“GECM”) waived all accrued and unpaid incentive fees for GECC through March 31, 2026. Additionally, in April 2026, GECM waived all accrued and unpaid incentive fees for GECC through June 30, 2026.

GECC paid $0.30 per share of dividends to shareholders in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

GECC’s investment team continued targeted portfolio reviews and credit optimization initiatives during the quarter.

In Great Elm’s private credit strategy, the Great Elm Credit Income Fund, launched in November 2023, redeemed all third-party investors during the quarter, leaving the Company’s approximately $7.0 million investment at March 31, 2026.





Real Estate

Great Elm Real Estate Ventures (“Real Estate Ventures”), formed in connection with the KLIM strategic partnership, consolidates Great Elm’s three real estate subsidiaries under a single entity. These subsidiaries include: Monomoy CRE, LLC, an asset manager, including manager of Monomoy REIT (“MREIT”); Monomoy BTS, Corp. (“MBTS”), a build-to-suit development arm; and Monomoy Construction Services, LLC (“MCS”), a full-service procurement and construction manager.

Real Estate Ventures operates as a comprehensive, vertically-integrated real estate enterprise serving the Industrial Outdoor Storage, or “IOS,” sector.

MCRE received investment and property management fees of approximately $1.0 million, growing more than 20% from the prior-year period. MCRE is actively exploring additional capital raising opportunities to grow the business.

Monomoy REIT closed on five acquisitions, deploying and committing approximately $28 million 2 , and continued value-add construction on existing properties. Additionally, MREIT closed $10.5 million three-year I/O property-level financing at an attractive interest rate.

, and continued value-add construction on existing properties. MBTS delivered to the tenant and commenced the lease for its third development property in Florida and purchased land to begin its fourth development project in Texas.

MCS completed its fourth full quarter of operations, generating $0.7 million of revenue in the quarter.





Investments

Great Elm recorded an unrealized gain of $0.4 million from its CoreWeave-related investment during the fiscal third quarter of 2026, driven by market-based valuation changes. Subsequent to quarter end, Great Elm received an additional $1.0 million of distributions from its CoreWeave-related investment, bringing total distributions to date to approximately $6.8 million, well in excess of its $5.0 million original capital investment. Based on the closing price of CoreWeave’s common stock on May 5, 2026, the estimated value of GEG’s remaining investment is approximately $7.5 million, as of the date hereof.

Unrealized losses on the Company’s investments in GECC common stock and SPVs related to GECC common stock totaled $2.8 million and $8.1 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.





Stock Repurchase Program

In the fiscal third quarter of 2026, GEG’s Board of Directors approved a $15 million increase to the Company’s stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $40 million in aggregate of its outstanding common stock in the open market. As of May 4, 2026, the Company has repurchased approximately 7.8 million shares for $15.6 million, at an average price of $2.00 per share, leaving approximately $24.4 million of capacity remaining under the program for future repurchases.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Call: All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 407-0752; international callers should dial +1 (201) 389-0912. Participants should enter the Conference ID 13757472 if asked. Webcast: The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here . A copy of the slide presentation accompanying the conference call can be found here .



About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm’s expectations, please see Great Elm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm’s financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm’s businesses. In addition, Great Elm’s management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm’s results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income from continuing operations.

Endnotes

1 Includes approximately $0.1 million of net realized and unrealized gain attributable to the Company’s investment in Consolidated Funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

2 Includes estimated future capital expenditures and tenant improvement commitments.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com



Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,529 $ 30,603 Receivables from managed funds 4,154 8,331 Investments, at fair value 31,408 60,614 Prepaid and other current assets 1,863 2,803 Real estate assets, net 7,182 9,085 Related party loan receivable - 8,000 Assets of Consolidated Funds: Cash and cash equivalents 1,483 3,907 Investments, at fair value 5,521 14,327 Other assets 81 227 Total current assets 97,221 137,897 Identifiable intangible assets, net 11,156 12,009 Goodwill 440 440 Right-of-use assets 1,332 1,603 Other assets 1,635 1,988 Total assets $ 111,784 $ 153,937 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 777 $ 1,026 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,975 7,707 Current portion of related party payables 191 258 Current portion of lease liabilities 346 355 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds: Payable for securities purchased - 96 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 86 172 Total current liabilities 7,375 9,614 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,007 1,260 Long-term debt (face value $26,945) 26,587 26,373 Convertible notes (face value $35,940 and $35,063, including $17,418 and $16,993 held by related parties, respectively) 35,551 34,602 Other liabilities 1,424 1,422 Total liabilities 71,944 73,271 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 31,424,975 shares issued and 29,917,837 outstanding at March 31, 2026; and 27,630,305 shares issued and 26,552,948 outstanding at June 30, 2025 28 25 Additional paid-in-capital 3,316,383 3,310,356 Accumulated deficit (3,276,571 ) (3,240,063 ) Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 39,840 70,318 Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated Funds - 10,348 Total stockholders' equity 39,840 80,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,784 $ 153,937



Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended

March 31, For the nine months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 3,418 $ 3,209 $ 17,217 $ 10,708 Cost of revenues - (11 ) 6,764 1,082 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits 5,307 4,001 15,463 10,989 Selling, general and administrative 1,591 1,394 5,734 4,207 Depreciation and amortization 313 361 967 918 Expenses of Consolidated Funds 177 19 218 40 Total operating costs and expenses 7,388 5,775 22,382 16,154 Operating loss (3,970 ) (2,555 ) (11,929 ) (6,528 ) Dividends and interest income 1,166 1,481 3,726 4,606 Interest expense (1,033 ) (1,039 ) (3,083 ) (3,097 ) Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain (9,873 ) (2,439 ) (24,095 ) 3,767 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments of Consolidated Funds 94 (338 ) (3,315 ) (89 ) Interest and other income of Consolidated Funds 183 389 828 1,168 Loss before income taxes (13,433 ) (4,501 ) (37,868 ) (173 ) Income tax expense (87 ) - (104 ) - Net loss $ (13,520 ) $ (4,501 ) $ (37,972 ) $ (173 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in Consolidated Funds 204 (4 ) (1,464 ) 509 Net loss attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders $ (13,724 ) $ (4,497 ) $ (36,508 ) $ (682 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders per share Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted (0.45 ) (0.17 ) (1.20 ) (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 30,763 26,915 30,451 28,000 Diluted 30,763 26,915 30,451 28,000



Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Dollar amounts in thousands