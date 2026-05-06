Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Needham Tech Conference

Date: May 13, 2026

Fireside Chat: 2:15 p.m. ET

Event: B. Riley Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Event: TD Cowen Tech, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Fireside Chat: 3:35 p.m. ET

Event: Rosenblatt Age of AI Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Fireside Chat: 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at investors.taboola.com .

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.