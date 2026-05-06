Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

PARIS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting rights 04/30/2026 100,611,481 106,021,715



For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93



Investor Relations contact:

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

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