Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

 | Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
04/30/2026100,611,481106,021,715


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:         

Media contacts:              
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com  
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93      
    
Investor Relations contact:           
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com   

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voting right CAR T

Attachments

Voting_Rights_PR_April_2026_EN
GlobeNewswire

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