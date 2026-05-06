Ultragenyx to Participate at Bank of America’s 2026 Healthcare Conference

NOVATO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Howard Horn, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President and Joshua Higa, Chief of Staff and Vice President of investor relations, will participate in a fireside at Bank of America’s 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 2:20 PM PT.

The live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Investors

Joshua Higa

ir@ultragenyx.com