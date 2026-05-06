RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

 | Source: RGC Resources Inc. RGC Resources Inc.

ROANOKE, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $8.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was the result of higher operating margins which included the positive effect of the Company’s interim base rates under the pending rate case partially offset by increased operating expenses and depreciation. Additionally, higher earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”) and lower interest expense contributed to the performance.

CEO Paul Nester stated, “We had a strong quarter in which our system performed superbly, particularly during the prolonged cold from Winter Storm Fern. The MVP pipeline delivered as promised across the eastern half of the country including to the benefit of our customers in the Roanoke Valley. Interim rates that became effective at the beginning of January were timely as challenges from inflationary pressures will continue to affect the remainder of the year.”

As noted above and announced last quarter, the Company has an expedited rate case which is currently being reviewed by the State Corporation Commission. Rates went into effect January 1, 2026 and are subject to refund.

Through the first six months of fiscal 2026, the Company’s net income of $13.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, was up 5.3% from $12.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the first six months of the prior year due to stronger operating margins in the second quarter and lower interest expense over the first half of the fiscal year.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, ratemaking, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP and the Company’s rate application along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2025 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the second quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:

 
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2026 2025 2026 2025
        
Operating revenues$45,457,009 $36,462,097 $75,717,477 $63,751,583
Operating expenses 34,173,059  26,062,155  57,883,190  46,023,620
Operating income 11,283,950  10,399,942  17,834,287  17,727,963
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 903,991  801,175  1,731,061  1,655,388
Other income, net 692,421  463,633  1,197,410  936,969
Interest expense 1,585,838  1,630,275  3,256,988  3,410,205
Income before income taxes 11,294,524  10,034,475  17,505,770  16,910,115
Income tax expense 2,550,034  2,358,267  3,878,415  3,964,218
        
Net income$8,744,490 $7,676,208 $13,627,355 $12,945,897
        
Net earnings per share of common stock:       
Basic$0.85 $0.74 $1.34 $1.26
Diluted$0.84 $0.74 $1.31 $1.26
        
Cash dividends per common share$0.2175 $0.2075 $0.4350 $0.4150
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic 10,232,835  10,304,222  10,177,581  10,281,725
Diluted 10,404,657  10,308,368  10,378,996  10,285,939
        
        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
        
   March 31, 
Assets  2026 2025  
Current assets  $25,712,684 $25,777,943  
Utility property, net   278,879,716  267,560,507  
Other non-current assets   32,512,418  33,082,837  
        
Total Assets  $337,104,818 $326,421,287  
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities  $37,334,730 $45,489,019  
Long-term debt, net   128,925,540  115,226,622  
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   46,760,043  47,872,423  
Total Liabilities   213,020,313  208,588,064  
Stockholders' Equity   124,084,505  117,833,223  
        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $337,104,818 $326,421,287  
        


Contact:Timothy J. Mulvaney
Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:(540) 777-3997
  



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