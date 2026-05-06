Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces First Quarter Results

DALLAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $29,137,000 or $0.59 per common unit.

A comparison of the Partnership’s consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 are set forth below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating Revenues $58,875,000 $43,164,000 Net Income $29,137,000 $17,642,000 Net Income Per Common Unit $0.59 $0.36



The Partnership previously declared its first quarter distribution in the amount of $0.475036 per common unit payable on May 14, 2026 to common unitholders of record as of May 4, 2026. The Partnership’s cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings due to timing and other differences including depletion.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Martye Miller

3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300

Dallas, Texas 75219-4541

(214) 559-0300

