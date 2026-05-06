Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Officers

OKOTOKS, Alberta , May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on May 5, 2026.

The vote was conducted by ballot and the detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Christine McGinley 62,916,184 95.39% 3,039,217 4.61% Stephen Lockwood 62,820,613 95.25% 3,134,788 4.75% Laura Hartwell 64,678,577 98.06% 1,276,824 1.94% Murray Mullen 61,923,217 93.89% 4,032,184 6.11% Sonia Tibbatts 59,962,066 90.91% 5,993,335 9.09% Jamil Murji 64,693,428 98.09% 1,261,973 1.91% Richard Whitley 60,910,564 92.35% 5,044,837 7.65% Benoit Durand 64,701,460 98.10% 1,253,941 1.90%

Appointment of Officers

Mullen Group also announced today the appointment of the following officers of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer

Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer

Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer



The officers were confirmed by the Board on April 22, 2026 to serve in their respective roles providing continuity and experienced leadership to support Mullen Group’s strategy and ongoing operations.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics, customs brokerage, and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer

Mr. Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Mr. Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296