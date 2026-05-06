Tradeify Launches "Grand Cup 2: Outlaws" with a $1,000,000 Prize Pool and a $5,000 Bounty on Hand-Picked Pros









BOCA RATON, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1,024 traders. Ten days of head-to-head elimination. Twenty-four invited Outlaws each carrying a $5,000 bounty. Sign-ups open today; the bracket runs May 17 through June 5.



Tradeify today opened registration for The Grand Cup 2: Outlaws, a free-to-enter simulated trading tournament with a $1,000,000 prize pool. The format pairs an open five-day qualifier with a 1,024-trader single-elimination bracket and a $5,000 bounty on each of 24 invited "Outlaw" competitors. Registration is open now at tradeify.co/grandcup ; the qualifier runs May 17-22, and the bracket runs May 26 through the championship on June 5.



The Boca Raton-based prop firm has paid more than $200 million to funded traders since launching in 2024. Grand Cup 2 is the second running of the tournament, following the inaugural Grand Cup in 2025.



How the format works

Participation in the qualifier is free of charge. Entrants trade a $50,000 simulated account with a $2,500 drawdown over five trading days, capped at one mini contract or ten micro contracts. Rankings are based on ending account balance, and the top 1,000 traders advance into the bracket.



In the head-to-head stage, qualifiers are paired against each other in single-day matchups on a fresh $50,000 simulated account with no drawdown rule. Whichever trader has the higher ending balance advances. Both traders must take at least three trades and hold each one for longer than ten seconds in their matchup. Failure to meet that requirement is an automatic loss.



The bracket cuts the field in half every day. Day 1 takes 1,024 traders down to 512, Day 2 to 256, and so on. The final two square off on June 5 to crown a Champion.



The Outlaws and the bounty

Twenty-four traders, hand-picked by Tradeify, will enter the bracket directly as Outlaws. Any trader who eliminates an Outlaw collects a $5,000 bounty on top of their round prize money.



Prize pool

The total prize pool is $1,000,000. The winner takes $200,000. The remaining $800,000 is paid out in $80,000 tranches across the ten elimination rounds, split evenly among the traders eliminated in each round.



That puts $80,000 in the runner-up's pocket, $40,000 with each of the two semifinalists, and $20,000 with each of the four quarterfinalists.



Platforms, instruments, and resets

The Grand Cup 2 will be on NinjaTrader/Tradovate and Rithmic-based platforms such as Tradesea. Each entrant uses a single account. Qualifier participants who bust their account can reset up to three times at $29 per reset. Resets are available throughout the qualifier window only; not available during the bracket.



Commentary from leadership

Brett Simberkoff, Chief Executive Officer, Tradeify: "The Grand Cup is the most fun thing we do all year. Last year proved it. Traders flood in when the format is fair, the rules are clear, and the prize is massive! This year we wanted to raise the stakes - literally - by inviting twenty-four of the sharpest traders we know to compete with a big red target on their backs. Knock one out? You get a fat bounty paid on the spot. That's the kind of competition our community wants to watch. Think Gladiator.....but better.”



Key dates

May 6, 2026. Registration opens.

Registration opens. May 17, 2026. Qualifier begins at market open.

Qualifier begins at market open. May 22, 2026. Qualifier closes at market close. Top 1,000 advance.

Qualifier closes at market close. Top 1,000 advance. May 26, 2026. Head-to-head bracket begins at market open.

Head-to-head bracket begins at market open. June 5, 2026. Final showdown. Champion crowned at market close.



About Tradeify

Tradeify is a U.S.-based proprietary trading firm that runs performance-based evaluations and funded trading accounts for retail futures traders. Tradeify has paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to traders worldwide and is recognized for its transparent rules, fast payouts, and trader-first product design. More information at tradeify.co.



Trading futures involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The Grand Cup 2 is conducted on simulated trading accounts; no real funds are traded during the qualifier or bracket. Eligibility: Open to natural persons 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, residing in jurisdictions where Tradeify offers its services. Void where prohibited. A full list of restricted jurisdictions is published in the official rules. Full official rules and eligibility requirements at tradeify.co/grandcup.



Website: https://tradeify.co/

Contact

Dane Nakama

Tradeify Holdings, Corp.

dane@tradeify.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c826668-d7aa-42e3-bb76-c66b6ce80722