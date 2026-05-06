Zelluna ASA activates first clinical site for ZIMA-101, marking entry into clinical execution

Oslo, 6 May 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announces that the first clinical site in the ZIMA-101 Phase 1 trial has now been activated.

This marks the transition of the study from clinical preparation to active trial execution of the ZIMA-101 study.

The first activated clinical site is The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom, where Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite serves as Chief Investigator for the study.

ZIMA-101 is a first-in-human Phase 1 trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna’s lead TCR-NK product candidate.

On 20 February 2026, Zelluna announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) had approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZIMA-101 in the UK.

Activation of the second clinical site, The Royal Marsden, is expected in the near term.

“This is an important milestone for Zelluna. With the first clinical site now activated, we are entering the execution phase of the ZIMA-101 study. Our focus is now on advancing clinical execution, including patient screening and progression toward first patient dosing” says CEO Namir Hassan.

Zelluna has previously communicated that initial clinical data from the ZIMA-101 study are expected to emerge from mid-2026.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.