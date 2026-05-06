Canfor announces voting results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 100,880,084 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 85.2% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes For (rounded) John R. Baird 100,075,497 581,512 99.42% Ryan Barrington-Foote 86,985,952 13,671,057 86.42% Dieter W. Jentsch 100,509,669 147,340 99.85% M. Dallas H. Ross 94,881,408 5,775,601 94.26% Sandra Stuart 100,151,739 505,270 99.50% Dianne L. Watts 96,990,431 3,645,730 96.38% Cheryl Yaremko 100,120,054 536,955 99.47% Måns Johansson 100,126,429 530,580 99.47% Michael Garcia 100,601,886 55,123 99.95% Susan Yurkovich 100,124,307 532,702 99.47%



Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at sedarplus.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “should”, “may”, “could”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management’s current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contacts: Mina Laudan

VP, Corporate Affairs

(604) 661-5225

media@canfor.com Pat Elliott

CFO and Corporate Secretary

(604) 661-5441

Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com Dan Barwin

Head of Corporate Development

(604) 661-5390

Daniel.Barwin@canfor.com



